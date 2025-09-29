“Medieval Cats”: 57 Photos Proving That Humans Have Always Been Obsessed With Cats

Good day, my lord! How fare thee? And how art thou cat? He is looking rather fluffy this morning, if I may be so bold as to say!
We all know that the internet has been absolutely obsessed with cats for the past couple of decades. But humanity’s love for these creatures began long, long ago. And apparently, there were even many depictions of kitties in ancient and medieval art!
We took a trip to the Medieval Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From felines hiding in the corners of royal paintings to memes of medieval cats that deserve to be hanging in museums, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these hilarious images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to go back in time and meet all of these cute kitties!
#1 I Do Lack Cat Armor
Image source: Accurate-Operation60
#2 The First Cat With A Name Was An Egyptian Cat Named Nedjem Meaning “Sweetie” Who Lived During The Reign Of Thutmose Ill (1479-1425 Bce)
Image source: UnicornAmalthea_
#3 This Is So Adorable 😍
Image source: Doumekitsu
#4 This Cat Has Seen Things
Image source: FruitLoops8
#5 There’s This Cat Painting In My City’s Museum That Cracks Me Up Every Time I See It
Image source: CaelestisSpiritus
#6 Saw This On Tumblr & Thought Of This Sub!
Image source: Falafelllama
#7 Meow
Image source: igneousink
#8 Found On Twitter. I Think It Belongs Here
Image source: grem1in
#9 So I Made A Choice Today
Image source: secksyboii
#10 Even Cats Back Then Wanted Salami
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Artist Accurately Captures A Mood
Image source: beaunut
#12 “La Bialmisria Akiiki, That’s Not For You.”
Image source: igneousink
#13 A Favorite From My Personal Collection
Image source: charles_eames
#14 Awaken, Human, And Feed Me
Image source: Lower-Difficulty-227
#15 We’re Making A Video Game Based On Medieval Marginalia, And Here Are Our References For Our Bishop Cat (A Healer Unit)
Image source: taj14
#16 I Am Speed
Image source: ChickyBuritto
#17 Don’t Know If It Counts But Ah Well
Image source: wchcd
#18 It’s Just Allergies, I Swear
Image source: parliver3129
#19 Not Sure If It Counts
Image source: max2295
#20 Safety First
Image source: igneousink
#21 That’s It. You’re Going In The Soup
Image source: PestisAtra
#22 Kittens On Sheets Of Music, Julius Adam
Image source: remarkable-ghost
#23 Probably Not Medieval, But Have A Look:
Image source: QVCH3N
#24 Medieval Cat Is Big Mad
Image source: igneousink
#25 It’s A Little Pre-Medieval
Image source: eggy635
#26 Jan Sanders Van Hemessen 1543
Image source: reddit.com
#27 “It’s The Goths! They’ve Come To Sack Us!”
Image source: igneousink
#28 Cats Being Cats In Medieval Times
Image source: reddit.com
#29 (Breathing Intensifies)
Image source: igneousink
#30 His Arrival Was Foretold In The Ancient Murals
Image source: ThatDIYCouple
#31 The Modern Cat That Looks Medieval
Image source: igneousink
#32 Generally Displeased Bask(Cat)
Image source: Autonomous_Elephant
#33 Big C H O N C C
Image source: 13catcatcatcat13
#34 These Lazy Cats! When I Was A Kitten I Slept In The Dirt! And I Liked It!!
Image source: igneousink
#35 I Saw This And Had To Share. It Made Me Laugh. Just Look At That Face
Image source: MissWhiskerlickens
#36 A Medieval Special: “Creepy Kids With Creepy Cats”
Image source: igneousink
#37 Centuries May Pass, But The Blep Is Eternal
Image source: igneousink
#38 I Have No Words
Image source: clouddevourer
#39 A Fat Cat Painting By 18th Century Qing Dynasty Artist Min Zhen
Image source: wolf-bot
#40 Leonardo Da Vinci, Studies Of Cats And Dragons, 1515. Hopefully Close Enough To The Medieval Period To Count
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Miau
Image source: igneousink
#42 My New Kitten Looks ………medieval
Image source: oonastellaluna
#43 “Now, See, Those Are The Toe Beans & This Here Is A Snoot, You’re Gonna Wanna Boop That”
Image source: igneousink
#44 Ruth Knows What’s Up
Image source: igneousink
#45 So, A Bit Older Than Medieval, But Will You Allow?
Image source: Lilz007
#46 Absolute Unit
Image source: igneousink
#47 “Thank You Blacksmith, My Chainmail Is Purrrfect.”
Image source: igneousink
#48 The Look You Get When You Start Questioning All Those Late Night Snacks
Image source: igneousink
#49 Look At It
Image source: igneousink
#50 Cat Tossing Never Really Took Off As A Sport
Image source: igneousink
#51 My Skirt Has Medieval Cats On It!
Image source: reddit.com
#52 Found This Guy While Working For A Customer. He’s Such A Beauty
Image source: angry_p1rate
#53 My Friend Loved This Medieval Cat So Much I Framed Two Prints For Us
Image source: reddit.com
#54 Not Quite Medieval. But A Bit Derpy Nonetheless
Image source: Relievedcorgi67
#55 *Purring Intensifies*
Image source: medievalmemesorg
#56 I’m A Cat . . . I’m A Kitty Cat! And I Dance Dance Dance Dance. . .”
Image source: igneousink
#57 Strong Boi
Image source: Shiitakia
