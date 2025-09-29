“Medieval Cats”: 57 Photos Proving That Humans Have Always Been Obsessed With Cats

Good day, my lord! How fare thee? And how art thou cat? He is looking rather fluffy this morning, if I may be so bold as to say!

We all know that the internet has been absolutely obsessed with cats for the past couple of decades. But humanity’s love for these creatures began long, long ago. And apparently, there were even many depictions of kitties in ancient and medieval art!

We took a trip to the Medieval Cats subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From felines hiding in the corners of royal paintings to memes of medieval cats that deserve to be hanging in museums, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these hilarious images. And be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to go back in time and meet all of these cute kitties!

#1 I Do Lack Cat Armor

Image source: Accurate-Operation60

#2 The First Cat With A Name Was An Egyptian Cat Named Nedjem Meaning “Sweetie” Who Lived During The Reign Of Thutmose Ill (1479-1425 Bce)

Image source: UnicornAmalthea_

#3 This Is So Adorable 😍

Image source: Doumekitsu

#4 This Cat Has Seen Things

Image source: FruitLoops8

#5 There’s This Cat Painting In My City’s Museum That Cracks Me Up Every Time I See It

Image source: CaelestisSpiritus

#6 Saw This On Tumblr & Thought Of This Sub!

Image source: Falafelllama

#7 Meow

Image source: igneousink

#8 Found On Twitter. I Think It Belongs Here

Image source: grem1in

#9 So I Made A Choice Today

Image source: secksyboii

#10 Even Cats Back Then Wanted Salami

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Artist Accurately Captures A Mood

Image source: beaunut

#12 “La Bialmisria Akiiki, That’s Not For You.”

Image source: igneousink

#13 A Favorite From My Personal Collection

Image source: charles_eames

#14 Awaken, Human, And Feed Me

Image source: Lower-Difficulty-227

#15 We’re Making A Video Game Based On Medieval Marginalia, And Here Are Our References For Our Bishop Cat (A Healer Unit)

Image source: taj14

#16 I Am Speed

Image source: ChickyBuritto

#17 Don’t Know If It Counts But Ah Well

Image source: wchcd

#18 It’s Just Allergies, I Swear

Image source: parliver3129

#19 Not Sure If It Counts

Image source: max2295

#20 Safety First

Image source: igneousink

#21 That’s It. You’re Going In The Soup

Image source: PestisAtra

#22 Kittens On Sheets Of Music, Julius Adam

Image source: remarkable-ghost

#23 Probably Not Medieval, But Have A Look:

Image source: QVCH3N

#24 Medieval Cat Is Big Mad

Image source: igneousink

#25 It’s A Little Pre-Medieval

Image source: eggy635

#26 Jan Sanders Van Hemessen 1543

Image source: reddit.com

#27 “It’s The Goths! They’ve Come To Sack Us!”

Image source: igneousink

#28 Cats Being Cats In Medieval Times

Image source: reddit.com

#29 (Breathing Intensifies)

Image source: igneousink

#30 His Arrival Was Foretold In The Ancient Murals

Image source: ThatDIYCouple

#31 The Modern Cat That Looks Medieval

Image source: igneousink

#32 Generally Displeased Bask(Cat)

Image source: Autonomous_Elephant

#33 Big C H O N C C

Image source: 13catcatcatcat13

#34 These Lazy Cats! When I Was A Kitten I Slept In The Dirt! And I Liked It!!

Image source: igneousink

#35 I Saw This And Had To Share. It Made Me Laugh. Just Look At That Face

Image source: MissWhiskerlickens

#36 A Medieval Special: “Creepy Kids With Creepy Cats”

Image source: igneousink

#37 Centuries May Pass, But The Blep Is Eternal

Image source: igneousink

#38 I Have No Words

Image source: clouddevourer

#39 A Fat Cat Painting By 18th Century Qing Dynasty Artist Min Zhen

Image source: wolf-bot

#40 Leonardo Da Vinci, Studies Of Cats And Dragons, 1515. Hopefully Close Enough To The Medieval Period To Count

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Miau

Image source: igneousink

#42 My New Kitten Looks ………medieval

Image source: oonastellaluna

#43 “Now, See, Those Are The Toe Beans & This Here Is A Snoot, You’re Gonna Wanna Boop That”

Image source: igneousink

#44 Ruth Knows What’s Up

Image source: igneousink

#45 So, A Bit Older Than Medieval, But Will You Allow?

Image source: Lilz007

#46 Absolute Unit

Image source: igneousink

#47 “Thank You Blacksmith, My Chainmail Is Purrrfect.”

Image source: igneousink

#48 The Look You Get When You Start Questioning All Those Late Night Snacks

Image source: igneousink

#49 Look At It

Image source: igneousink

#50 Cat Tossing Never Really Took Off As A Sport

Image source: igneousink

#51 My Skirt Has Medieval Cats On It!

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Found This Guy While Working For A Customer. He’s Such A Beauty

Image source: angry_p1rate

#53 My Friend Loved This Medieval Cat So Much I Framed Two Prints For Us

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Not Quite Medieval. But A Bit Derpy Nonetheless

Image source: Relievedcorgi67

#55 *Purring Intensifies*

Image source: medievalmemesorg

#56 I’m A Cat . . . I’m A Kitty Cat! And I Dance Dance Dance Dance. . .”

Image source: igneousink

#57 Strong Boi

Image source: Shiitakia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
