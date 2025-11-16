Low-Cost Cosplay Guy Strikes Again, And Here Are 50 Of His Most Creative, Yet Unhinged Costumes (New Pics)

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosplay costumes market was estimated at $4.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $23 billion by 2030.

But not everyone spends big bucks to participate.

Anucha “Cha” Saengchart from Bangkok, Thailand, started the ‘Lowcost Cosplay’ Facebook page in 2013. Almost a decade and 6 million followers later, he is still staying true to the name, proving that you can create a hilariously accurate look on a shoestring budget.

We’ve already covered Saengchart numerous times, with the latest being here, here, and here, but he has created quite a few brilliant outfits since our last publication, so we just have to feature them.

More info: Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

