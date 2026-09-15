“And Then Everyone Clapped”: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

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The internet grants us the gift of anonymity. Sometimes, people use it for good, like donations and words of encouragement to strangers. Most of the time, unfortunately, it’s a place where people forget all rules of decorum, manners, and common sense. It’s where the logic “If no one knows who I am, I can do anything I want” applies.

So, it’s not surprising that people lie online constantly. We here at Bored Panda love stupid lies and people calling out fake stories, so the subreddit “That Happened” is one of our favorite places on the internet. It’s a community where people share screenshots of people embarrassing themselves with lies that can only be followed by a sarcastic “Yeah, right” and an obligatory “And then everybody clapped.”

More info: Reddit

#1 Cause That’s How Movie Theaters Work

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: DegenGamer725

“And Then Everyone Clapped”: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

#2 A Generous Doordasher

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Smart_Welder5520

#3 Voted 4 Times To Own The Libs!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: sandiercy

#4 Only A 3-Year-Old Would Believe That This Is Real

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: champdo

#5 Sure Ya Did Buddy

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Long-Researcher-1137

#6 Union Bro Got Ur Back

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: extrabees

#7 Oh To Be Twitter Famous

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: WHITE_2_SUGARS

#8 Mmhmm. Im Totally Sure She Did

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: unfinishedtoast3

#9 Getting Ripped Apart In The Comments

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Milo615

#10 Turned Down £75.000

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: MrDonMega

#11 So Fake It Made Me Cringe

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Dafke98

#12 College Class Clappers

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: FormerSperm

#13 Because She Has Never Seen A Straight Couple

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: pinkythenicelady

#14 Definitely Real School

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_A_FUN_PIC

#15 Gen Z In The Office

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Various_Examination6

#16 Teacher Psychically Cures Deaf Child, Who Is Also Psychic

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Right_Technician_676

#17 Men Think I’m So Hot, Now Pay Me

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Courage_The-Dog

#18 That Totally Happened

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: eldritchfloppa

#19 No They Did Not

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: That_Operation_9977

#20 It’s True, I Was The Blood On The Rolex!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#21 I Heard They Got A Deluxe Apartment In The Sky Too

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: roofus8658

#22 Maybe The First Two Lines Really Happened

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: waldfield

#23 Musk Pays So Much Tax He Breaks The Entire Irs

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: DetectivePleasant

#24 Man Independently Comes Up With Idea For Frankenstein, But Is Suppressed By Feminism

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: StellarSloth

#25 How Much Are Cleaners Paid? Probably $50ph. Yes, That’s What I’ll Include In My Nepo-Baby Story

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: CharacterMaybe7950

#26 Pretty Sure I Finally Found A Way To Pay For My Blue Check Mark

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: NoNothing68

#27 Pedro Earns Perfect Score On Exam For His Drawing Of Jesus Christ (True)

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionalFuture25

#28 Thank Ya President Trump!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Either-Honey-6034

#29 Sure, Your Daughter Totally Typed That

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicalBuy2566

#30 Some Random Guy Took This Picture

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: DeerForBinner

#31 Child Tells Mom She’s Afraid Of Being Turned Into A Boy

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ausernameidk_

#32 Youth Pastor In My Small Town That Got Married At Like 19

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Whole-Emergency8758

#33 And Then Everybody Left The Theatre And Clapped

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Afraid_Ad_2912

#34 Yeah, This Didn’t Happen

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: thatchornithologica

#35 This Person Is Known For Posting Cringe On Facebook. This Cringe Just So Happens To Also Be Fake

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#36 Throwback To The Time David Brooks Traumatized His Idiot Friend With Sandwiches

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: dreamypogo

#37 Can’t Believe They Outed His Bus Crush!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Accurate_Western_803

#38 The Whole Aisle Resolved To Forever Refer To Them As Chicken Cornflakes

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: dan800

#39 Twitter Gets Worse Everyday

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: NoNothing68

#40 Saved The Bar From A Lawsuit

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: GorgerOfPandas

#41 That Happened With A Side Of Performative Cruelty

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Cakeday_at_Christmas

#42 And The Whole School Clapped

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: mathliability

#43 Looking For Jobs With Only Right Wing Whiners

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Lulu_531

#44 Wow, What A Story, Now I Know That The Truly Oppressed People Are Actually Heterosexuals. Straight Pride Amirite?

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: MelodicCrocodile

#45 Oh My God, What A Chad!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: MSO-HS

#46 Hundreds! At Least!

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan

#47 No One Would Make That Big Of Deal Out Of This

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: seahorsesfourever

#48 Worker Gives Free Ice Cream Because She Took A Bite Of Ice Cream?

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Error4402

#49 Describing Their Top Surgery. (I Could Believe “Slightly Chuckled” Or “Made A Polite Smile”)

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: waldfield

#50 That’s Not How It Works

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: EmuSystem

#51 Suuurrrreee… A Waiter Doesn’t Know Who Ordered What

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Fearless_MF

#52 A Boss This Out Of Touch Wouldn’t Even Be In The Same Room As Oop

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: theword12

#53 I Often Stumble Onto Strangers In The Woods, Take Their Photos, Then Somehow Track Them Down On Instagram

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: unfinishedtoast3

#54 The Problem With Art Supplies

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: TheKrysiaJean

#55 Must’ve Been A Slow Day

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: SDNite

#56 I Don’t Get Why People Need To Lie

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Spongebobsmalls

#57 Sure Bud, Totally True

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: minitaba

#58 #wholesome #inspiring

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: AngryMarshmallow01

#59 Girlbosses Can Be Liars Too

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: That_Operation_9977

#60 Just A F*t Man In A Dress

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: goodnightspoon

#61 People Wanna Be Victims So Bad

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: isaofmidgard

#62 Logan (The Liar) Paul

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Total-5418

#63 They Are Still Doing The Charlie Kirk Posts. This One Is Particularly Dumb. 🙄

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: MundaneMeringue71

#64 Sure You Did, Jan

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: NormalNobody

#65 Don J Got All That Swag

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: McDowdy

#66 That Students Name? Albert Einstein

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: ItzSweeney

#67 I’ll Take ‘Things That Never Happened’ For $800, Alex

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: nthensome

#68 Obviously That Happened

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: Atalkingpizzabox

#69 And Everyone On The Plane Clapped

&#8220;And Then Everyone Clapped&#8221;: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

Image source: UninsuredToast

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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