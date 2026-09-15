“And Then Everyone Clapped”: 69 Embarrassing Lies People Spotted On The Internet (New Pics)

The internet grants us the gift of anonymity. Sometimes, people use it for good, like donations and words of encouragement to strangers. Most of the time, unfortunately, it’s a place where people forget all rules of decorum, manners, and common sense. It’s where the logic “If no one knows who I am, I can do anything I want” applies.
So, it’s not surprising that people lie online constantly. We here at Bored Panda love stupid lies and people calling out fake stories, so the subreddit “That Happened” is one of our favorite places on the internet. It’s a community where people share screenshots of people embarrassing themselves with lies that can only be followed by a sarcastic “Yeah, right” and an obligatory “And then everybody clapped.”
More info: Reddit
#1 Cause That’s How Movie Theaters Work
Image source: DegenGamer725
#2 A Generous Doordasher
Image source: Smart_Welder5520
#3 Voted 4 Times To Own The Libs!
Image source: sandiercy
#4 Only A 3-Year-Old Would Believe That This Is Real
Image source: champdo
#5 Sure Ya Did Buddy
Image source: Long-Researcher-1137
#6 Union Bro Got Ur Back
Image source: extrabees
#7 Oh To Be Twitter Famous
Image source: WHITE_2_SUGARS
#8 Mmhmm. Im Totally Sure She Did
Image source: unfinishedtoast3
#9 Getting Ripped Apart In The Comments
Image source: Milo615
#10 Turned Down £75.000
Image source: MrDonMega
#11 So Fake It Made Me Cringe
Image source: Dafke98
#12 College Class Clappers
Image source: FormerSperm
#13 Because She Has Never Seen A Straight Couple
Image source: pinkythenicelady
#14 Definitely Real School
Image source: PM_ME_A_FUN_PIC
#15 Gen Z In The Office
Image source: Various_Examination6
#16 Teacher Psychically Cures Deaf Child, Who Is Also Psychic
Image source: Right_Technician_676
#17 Men Think I’m So Hot, Now Pay Me
Image source: Courage_The-Dog
#18 That Totally Happened
Image source: eldritchfloppa
#19 No They Did Not
Image source: That_Operation_9977
#20 It’s True, I Was The Blood On The Rolex!
Image source: PhysicalBuy2566
#21 I Heard They Got A Deluxe Apartment In The Sky Too
Image source: roofus8658
#22 Maybe The First Two Lines Really Happened
Image source: waldfield
#23 Musk Pays So Much Tax He Breaks The Entire Irs
Image source: DetectivePleasant
#24 Man Independently Comes Up With Idea For Frankenstein, But Is Suppressed By Feminism
Image source: StellarSloth
#25 How Much Are Cleaners Paid? Probably $50ph. Yes, That’s What I’ll Include In My Nepo-Baby Story
Image source: CharacterMaybe7950
#26 Pretty Sure I Finally Found A Way To Pay For My Blue Check Mark
Image source: NoNothing68
#27 Pedro Earns Perfect Score On Exam For His Drawing Of Jesus Christ (True)
Image source: ProfessionalFuture25
#28 Thank Ya President Trump!
Image source: Either-Honey-6034
#29 Sure, Your Daughter Totally Typed That
Image source: PhysicalBuy2566
#30 Some Random Guy Took This Picture
Image source: DeerForBinner
#31 Child Tells Mom She’s Afraid Of Being Turned Into A Boy
Image source: ausernameidk_
#32 Youth Pastor In My Small Town That Got Married At Like 19
Image source: Whole-Emergency8758
#33 And Then Everybody Left The Theatre And Clapped
Image source: Afraid_Ad_2912
#34 Yeah, This Didn’t Happen
Image source: thatchornithologica
#35 This Person Is Known For Posting Cringe On Facebook. This Cringe Just So Happens To Also Be Fake
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#36 Throwback To The Time David Brooks Traumatized His Idiot Friend With Sandwiches
Image source: dreamypogo
#37 Can’t Believe They Outed His Bus Crush!
Image source: Accurate_Western_803
#38 The Whole Aisle Resolved To Forever Refer To Them As Chicken Cornflakes
Image source: dan800
#39 Twitter Gets Worse Everyday
Image source: NoNothing68
#40 Saved The Bar From A Lawsuit
Image source: GorgerOfPandas
#41 That Happened With A Side Of Performative Cruelty
Image source: Cakeday_at_Christmas
#42 And The Whole School Clapped
Image source: mathliability
#43 Looking For Jobs With Only Right Wing Whiners
Image source: Lulu_531
#44 Wow, What A Story, Now I Know That The Truly Oppressed People Are Actually Heterosexuals. Straight Pride Amirite?
Image source: MelodicCrocodile
#45 Oh My God, What A Chad!
Image source: MSO-HS
#46 Hundreds! At Least!
Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan
#47 No One Would Make That Big Of Deal Out Of This
Image source: seahorsesfourever
#48 Worker Gives Free Ice Cream Because She Took A Bite Of Ice Cream?
Image source: Error4402
#49 Describing Their Top Surgery. (I Could Believe “Slightly Chuckled” Or “Made A Polite Smile”)
Image source: waldfield
#50 That’s Not How It Works
Image source: EmuSystem
#51 Suuurrrreee… A Waiter Doesn’t Know Who Ordered What
Image source: Fearless_MF
#52 A Boss This Out Of Touch Wouldn’t Even Be In The Same Room As Oop
Image source: theword12
#53 I Often Stumble Onto Strangers In The Woods, Take Their Photos, Then Somehow Track Them Down On Instagram
Image source: unfinishedtoast3
#54 The Problem With Art Supplies
Image source: TheKrysiaJean
#55 Must’ve Been A Slow Day
Image source: SDNite
#56 I Don’t Get Why People Need To Lie
Image source: Spongebobsmalls
#57 Sure Bud, Totally True
Image source: minitaba
#58 #wholesome #inspiring
Image source: AngryMarshmallow01
#59 Girlbosses Can Be Liars Too
Image source: That_Operation_9977
#60 Just A F*t Man In A Dress
Image source: goodnightspoon
#61 People Wanna Be Victims So Bad
Image source: isaofmidgard
#62 Logan (The Liar) Paul
Image source: Fun-Total-5418
#63 They Are Still Doing The Charlie Kirk Posts. This One Is Particularly Dumb. 🙄
Image source: MundaneMeringue71
#64 Sure You Did, Jan
Image source: NormalNobody
#65 Don J Got All That Swag
Image source: McDowdy
#66 That Students Name? Albert Einstein
Image source: ItzSweeney
#67 I’ll Take ‘Things That Never Happened’ For $800, Alex
Image source: nthensome
#68 Obviously That Happened
Image source: Atalkingpizzabox
#69 And Everyone On The Plane Clapped
Image source: UninsuredToast
Follow Us