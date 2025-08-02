35 Cats Who Don’t Understand How BIG They Are

by

We absolutely adore cats. From the tiniest smol meows to the biggest floofs around. And the latter ones call the ‘Illegally Big Cats’ subreddit, a community of nearly 13k feline-loving redditors, their home. We’ve collected some of the biggest cats and their adorable photos for you to feast your eyes on, dear Pandas, so go on and boost your mood by diving headfirst into this pile of cats.

However much we might like big cats, being overweight is a huge detriment to their health. So while we might compliment these cattos and want to hug them tight, we also want them to live their best lives to the fullest. And that means helping them take care of their health (more on that below!). Though keep in mind that some cat breeds, like Maine Coons, are naturally bigger without being overweight.

We wanted to learn more about how excess weight impacts a cat’s health, so we reached out to our friends at the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing was kind enough to walk us through everything in detail.

“It’s important to remember that when a cat is overweight the excess pounds puts additional strain on the normal functioning of the body,” Vet Nurse Downing explained to Bored Panda. “The same may be true for some larger breeds of cat, especially amongst the pedigrees, where gene pools can be smaller.”

When you’re done scrolling through and upvoting these awesome cat pics, Bored Panda invites you to check out our polar opposite article about the ‘Illegally Smol Cats’ subreddit right over here.

#1 Big Boy

Image source: alexandrialwilson

#2 Magnas The Great

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: _username_goes_here

#3 “Big Boy Aragon And My Dad”

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Swooshtastic

#4 Help! He Is Growing Up Way Too Fast

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: clorista

#5 As Requested, A Hand To Hand Comparison With Einstein The Polydactyl Chonk!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: foodfoodfood23

#6 Thats A Very Big Cat

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Bruno_Bratwurst

#7 5 Big Cats Of The World…leopard, Lion, Tiger, Cheetah, Fuzzy The Maine Coon

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: xammax3

#8 Illegally Fluffy

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: I-ate-your-pony

#9 Big Boye

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: thefluffymuffin308

#10 This Cat Is Huge!!!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Cumberlang

#11 My Illegally Big Boy Ajax

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: katzewerfer

#12 Thought This Belonged Here

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: shutupimcool1

#13 Does My Winter Coat Make Me Look Chonk?

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: I-ate-your-pony

#14 Buba

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: leftyfro

#15 Ok

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: kaztobk

#16 Meet Zach And Marty

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: sharkweeek

#17 He May Be Huge, But Fat Jack Is One Suave Lookin

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Fonzikilla

#18 Finally Got A Photo Showing How Huge My Parents Cat Is

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: xJerkensteinx

#19 Handsome Boy Is Getting Big!!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: shifly223

#20 Play Mates

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: melpomene_smiled

#21 He Needed A Plus Size Cat Tree Even

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Soulkept

#22 The Polydactyl Chonk I Catsit Every So Often. He Weighs About 25 Lbs And Has Paws Almost As Big As My Hands!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: foodfoodfood23

#23 Chip Exploring Outside!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: bray_ham

#24 My Big Floofy Rescue Boy!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Ecstatic-Ad-4861

#25 My Extremely Loving 25 Lb Ball Of Fluff, Daemon Is Ready For His Audition For The New Icon =) He’s Part Maine Coon And Part Turkish Van So He’s A Huge Boy. As Big As My Torso. He’s So Sweet And Loving And Sleeps With Me Every Night. I Love My Sweet Boy

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: DaemonsAngel

#26 Oh Lawd

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: thatsgregbuddy

#27 The Largest Cat In NYC, And Possibly The World, 28 Lb

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: toneporter

#28 He’s Huge And Lazy But When Treats Are Involved, This Big Guy’ll Do Anything

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: ltadman

#29 Was Caught During Grooming Sesh

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: EmperorHenry

#30 My Little Sleeping Tiger (8 Kg)

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: msfromwonderland

#31 Took A Quick Break From Work To Rest My Back And This Happened. It Was Really Hard To Get Back Up To Finish Work

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: TheSewseress

#32 I Volunteer At The Cat Cafe In My Uni City. Our Maine Coon (Marijke, Or Meep For Short) Has Been Walked Around In This Pouch Since She Was A Tiny Kitten – Though She Is A Wee Bit Bigger Than She Was A Few Years Ago!

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: Nouvenus

#33 30% Fat 70% Cuteness

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: CatMojo13

#34 This Cat Do Be Thicc Tho

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: VansVibe69

#35 “Charlie Fats” Backed Into A Corner

35 Cats Who Don&#8217;t Understand How BIG They Are

Image source: rbilan

