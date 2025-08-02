35 Cats Who Don’t Understand How BIG They Are

We absolutely adore cats. From the tiniest smol meows to the biggest floofs around. And the latter ones call the ‘Illegally Big Cats’ subreddit, a community of nearly 13k feline-loving redditors, their home. We’ve collected some of the biggest cats and their adorable photos for you to feast your eyes on, dear Pandas, so go on and boost your mood by diving headfirst into this pile of cats.
However much we might like big cats, being overweight is a huge detriment to their health. So while we might compliment these cattos and want to hug them tight, we also want them to live their best lives to the fullest. And that means helping them take care of their health (more on that below!). Though keep in mind that some cat breeds, like Maine Coons, are naturally bigger without being overweight.
We wanted to learn more about how excess weight impacts a cat’s health, so we reached out to our friends at the PDSA, the UK’s leading veterinary charity. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing was kind enough to walk us through everything in detail.
“It’s important to remember that when a cat is overweight the excess pounds puts additional strain on the normal functioning of the body,” Vet Nurse Downing explained to Bored Panda. “The same may be true for some larger breeds of cat, especially amongst the pedigrees, where gene pools can be smaller.”
When you’re done scrolling through and upvoting these awesome cat pics, Bored Panda invites you to check out our polar opposite article about the ‘Illegally Smol Cats’ subreddit right over here.
#1 Big Boy
Image source: alexandrialwilson
#2 Magnas The Great
Image source: _username_goes_here
#3 “Big Boy Aragon And My Dad”
Image source: Swooshtastic
#4 Help! He Is Growing Up Way Too Fast
Image source: clorista
#5 As Requested, A Hand To Hand Comparison With Einstein The Polydactyl Chonk!
Image source: foodfoodfood23
#6 Thats A Very Big Cat
Image source: Bruno_Bratwurst
#7 5 Big Cats Of The World…leopard, Lion, Tiger, Cheetah, Fuzzy The Maine Coon
Image source: xammax3
#8 Illegally Fluffy
Image source: I-ate-your-pony
#9 Big Boye
Image source: thefluffymuffin308
#10 This Cat Is Huge!!!
Image source: Cumberlang
#11 My Illegally Big Boy Ajax
Image source: katzewerfer
#12 Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: shutupimcool1
#13 Does My Winter Coat Make Me Look Chonk?
Image source: I-ate-your-pony
#14 Buba
Image source: leftyfro
#15 Ok
Image source: kaztobk
#16 Meet Zach And Marty
Image source: sharkweeek
#17 He May Be Huge, But Fat Jack Is One Suave Lookin
Image source: Fonzikilla
#18 Finally Got A Photo Showing How Huge My Parents Cat Is
Image source: xJerkensteinx
#19 Handsome Boy Is Getting Big!!
Image source: shifly223
#20 Play Mates
Image source: melpomene_smiled
#21 He Needed A Plus Size Cat Tree Even
Image source: Soulkept
#22 The Polydactyl Chonk I Catsit Every So Often. He Weighs About 25 Lbs And Has Paws Almost As Big As My Hands!
Image source: foodfoodfood23
#23 Chip Exploring Outside!
Image source: bray_ham
#24 My Big Floofy Rescue Boy!
Image source: Ecstatic-Ad-4861
#25 My Extremely Loving 25 Lb Ball Of Fluff, Daemon Is Ready For His Audition For The New Icon =) He’s Part Maine Coon And Part Turkish Van So He’s A Huge Boy. As Big As My Torso. He’s So Sweet And Loving And Sleeps With Me Every Night. I Love My Sweet Boy
Image source: DaemonsAngel
#26 Oh Lawd
Image source: thatsgregbuddy
#27 The Largest Cat In NYC, And Possibly The World, 28 Lb
Image source: toneporter
#28 He’s Huge And Lazy But When Treats Are Involved, This Big Guy’ll Do Anything
Image source: ltadman
#29 Was Caught During Grooming Sesh
Image source: EmperorHenry
#30 My Little Sleeping Tiger (8 Kg)
Image source: msfromwonderland
#31 Took A Quick Break From Work To Rest My Back And This Happened. It Was Really Hard To Get Back Up To Finish Work
Image source: TheSewseress
#32 I Volunteer At The Cat Cafe In My Uni City. Our Maine Coon (Marijke, Or Meep For Short) Has Been Walked Around In This Pouch Since She Was A Tiny Kitten – Though She Is A Wee Bit Bigger Than She Was A Few Years Ago!
Image source: Nouvenus
#33 30% Fat 70% Cuteness
Image source: CatMojo13
#34 This Cat Do Be Thicc Tho
Image source: VansVibe69
#35 “Charlie Fats” Backed Into A Corner
Image source: rbilan
