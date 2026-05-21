Mr. T: Bio And Career Highlights

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Mr. T: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Mr. T

May 21, 1952

Chicago, Illinois, US

74 Years Old

Gemini

Mr. T: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Mr. T?

Mr. T is an American actor and professional wrestler, instantly recognizable for his distinctive mohawk and copious gold jewelry. His tough-guy persona often balances with a surprising compassion for others.

He first burst into the public eye with his role as Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III, a performance that propelled him to stardom. His memorable catchphrase, “I pity the fool!”, quickly became a cultural phenomenon.

Early Life and Education

Born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago, Illinois, Mr. T was the youngest of twelve children in a family where his father, Nathaniel Tureaud, Sr., was a minister. Growing up in the Robert Taylor Homes, he gained a strong sense of respect and personal drive.

He attended Dunbar Vocational High School, where he excelled in wrestling, and later received a football scholarship to Prairie View A&M University. After a year, he served in the US Army’s Military Police Corps before becoming a celebrity bodyguard.

Notable Relationships

Mr. T married Phillys Clark in 1971; they later divorced. He has generally kept details of his personal relationships out of the public spotlight.

He is the father of three children: Lesa Tureaud, Erica Nicole Clark, and Laurence Tureaud Jr., with whom he maintains family ties.

Career Highlights

Mr. T achieved widespread fame for his formidable portrayal of boxer Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III, which showcased his intense screen presence. This breakthrough quickly led to his iconic role as Sergeant B.A. Baracus in the hit 1980s television series The A-Team, making him a household name.

Beyond acting, he became a professional wrestler, notably partnering with Hulk Hogan at the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985. He also launched his own animated series, Mister T, and a motivational video, “Be Somebody… or Be Somebody’s Fool!”.

Signature Quote

“I pity the fool!”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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