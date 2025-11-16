People Are Sharing The Funniest Off-Brand Halloween Costumes They’ve Found This Year, Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

The beauty of dressing up for Halloween is that you can be absolutely anything you want. A ghost, a dragon, a zombie, your favorite musical artist, a crayon, existential dread personified, the list goes on and on! But one option that you might not have considered is a knock-off version of one of your favorite characters from a film, novel or TV series. Forget Stranger Things; this year you can be a character from “Unusual Events”! Or if you think Game of Thrones characters are overdone Halloween costumes, maybe you want to try being someone from “Kingdom of Battles”?
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious and creative examples of knock-off Halloween costumes that are so bad they might just give you nightmares, as well as an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Kristen Stafford, host of the Halloween Art and Travel Podcast. Be sure to upvote the costumes that impress you with their creative names and methods of skirting around legal trouble, and let us know in the comments if you would ever wear any of these silly knock-offs. Then if you’re interested in viewing even more of these, perhaps to provide inspiration for what you should wear this weekend, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.
#1 Halloween Karen
Image source: thecroakerqueen
#2 “Plastic Man” Halloween Mask
Image source: tkmusic89
#3 My All-Time Favorite Book Character: Missing Boy
Image source: steampotato_
#4 Omg It’s 10 From Unusual Events
Image source: _Ign0red
#5 When You Don’t Own The Licensing Rights
Image source: vodray
#6 Well, They’re Not Wrong
Image source: ComradeReindeer
#7 Trans Boy
Image source: HyperDank420
#8 I Found This “Girls Fantasy” Halloween Costume
Image source: SpagyetiBoy
#9 Frendo Blaggins
Image source: fingolfinz
#10 Now You, Too, Can Be The Governor Of Tasteville
Image source: Guy Fieri’s Post-Ironic Meme Vault
#11 Thinking Of Going As This For Halloween
Image source: bobwillfixit
#12 Halloween Stores Never Disappoint
Image source: stringuy1
#13 It’s The Putin Mask Woah
Image source: kiritodragon
#14 Acute Little Costume I Found At A Store In Halloween
Image source: NvizoN
#15 Anybody Wanna Be A White Clam For Halloween?
Image source: BadgercIops
#16 Totally Read This Wrong
Image source: DefaultFrontPageSux
#17 Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Image source: babarsuhail
#18 I Loved The Movie
Image source: bruh_laurence
#19 Halloween Is Great
Image source: Salemthakid
#20 There Is A Bunch Of Stuff Like This In My Local Costume Shop
Image source: FernardFresh
#21 Do I Get My Wife The Exact Halloween Costume She Asked For Or The This Version And Deal With The Consequences?
There comes a time in a married man’s life when he has to ask himself this question.
Image source: HadManySons
#22 “Tiger King” Halloween Off-Brand Costume
Image source: DrForester
#23 “What Are You Going To Be For Halloween?”
Image source: IceEye
#24 Found This In My Canadian Halloween Shop
Image source: hunty0326
#25 Super Hero Costume
Image source: billy784
#26 This Incredibly Racist Wig I Found In A Halloween Costume Shop A Few Years Back
Image source: Hightower10000
#27 But Can I Get A “Mr. Metal Suit” Mask
Image source: fideliocrochett
#28 I Love Halloween
Image source: NearbyAntic
#29 Even Has Short Legs, Amazing
Image source: Kunundrum85
#30 I’m Sorry But That’s Just A Poorly Made Costume
Image source: Girlonsleighs2
#31 Heh, This Gives Me Nightmares. Found It In Wall Mart Looking For A Pennywise Costume. Found Something Scarier. Never Gonna Sleep Again
Image source: annoyingchild23
#32 Rehab Wig
Image source: PyroNemesis
#33 Ah Yes, Who Wouldn’t Want To Be Aquahero For Halloween This Year. Not Even The Costume, Just The Temporary Tattoos
Image source: Jonners_90
#34 Found These Gems In My Local Halloween Store
Image source: ManyTraining6
#35 Daddy’s Little Disaster From That Famous Movie
Image source: strohmian_
#36 Halloween Costume From My Local Discount Store
Image source: peachibbi
#37 A Stranger Things Knock-Off Halloween Costume
Image source: RonSwansonIsMyDad
#38 Now Presenting The Sidekick Of Anime Man, A Manga Boy
Image source: Ramonsixser
#39 Aqua Walker
Image source: Warmtheawesome1234
#40 This Children’s Maid Costume At The Thrift Store
Image source: TGILL922
