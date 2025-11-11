99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

If you can’t find any kids in this post, it’s because they’re true hide-and-seek champions! I’m kidding. As anyone who has kids knows, children are like ostriches: if they cover their heads, they think they’re invisible. (disclaimer: ostriches don’t actually do this)
Until around 7 years of age, most children are not yet sufficiently cognitively developed to be able to take another individual’s perspective into consideration. Therefore, when they close or block their eyes, not only can they not see anything, but they think that nobody else can see anything either.
This list is an updated open-list version of our old hide-and-seek post, so that everyone can add their own pics and vote for the best hide-and-seek kid.
#1 Hide And Seek Level Over 9000
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Playing Hide & Seek With My Daughter, I Walk Into The Kitchen To See This
Image source: HyperactiveToast
#3 This Is Where My Son Decided To Hide For Hide And Seek
Image source: ManzoorHussain
#4 How My Son Plays Hide N Seek
Image source: StickTrick27
#5 My Son Hiding. On The West Side Of Our House. At Sunset
Image source: Enie Chae
#6 Hide And Seek Pro
#7 My Son, The 3-Year-Old Hide And Seek Master
Image source: PeteRit
#8 My Kids Hiding Under A Blanket In The Middle Of The Kitchen
Image source: Meredith Alison
#9 My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide And Seek
Image source: durtymessycan
#10 Playing Hide And Seek With My Son. He Thinks I Can’t See Him
Image source: imgur.com
#11 My Almost 3 Year Old Son, Nailing Hide And Seek
Image source: ButtRobot
#12 Hide And Seek
Image source: imgur.com
#13 Boys And Their Infinate Toddler Wisdom Hiding From Mommy
Image source: vanian
#14 Hide And Seek Champion
Image source: RobertCarlson
#15 Playing Hide And Seek With A 1,5 Year Old
Image source: imgur.com
#16 Playing Hide And Seek With My Brother, After 30 Minutes I Finally Found Him
Image source: ThaProphecy
#17 My Son’s Hide And Seek Level: 100
Image source: anetanoel
#18 Hide And Seek With A 1 Year Old
Image source: copyrightname
#19 Playing Hide And Seek With My Nephew. This Was His Hiding Spot
Image source: DairyQueef
#20 He’s Not Very Good At Hide And Seek Yet
Image source: Dewstain
#21 Playing Hide And Seek With My Nephew
Image source: Poo_Berry_Muffins
#22 My 5 Year Old Was Dead Serious When He Did This During A Hide And Seek
Image source: imgur.com
#23 Hide And Seek. Level – Expert
Image source: mojo4mydojo
#24 My Son Wanted To Play Hide And Seek. He Might Go Pro
Image source: talexsmith
#25 So My Son And I Were Playing Hide And Seek. This Is Where I Found Him
Image source: Sniperizer
#26 My Daughter Isn’t Very Good At Hide And Seek Yet
Image source: imellisyo
#27 I’m Not Sure My Daughter Fully Grasps The Concept Of Hide And Seek
Image source: Ukenstein
#28 Toddler In A Perfect Hiding Place
#29 My Niece Thought She Definitely Hid Well
#30 Hide & Seek
Image source: Katie Budris
#31 Playing Hide And Seek With My 3-Year-Old Daughter
Image source: RedWingate
#32 Hide And Seek
Image source: kaidemer
#33 She Takes Hide And Seek To A Whole New Level
Image source: PersianQueen
#34 My Niece Playing Hide And Seek
Image source: octbar
#35 Two Year Old Ethan. Hide & Seek Champion
Image source: Katie Tallant Helms
#36 Hide And Seek. Level: Beginner
Image source: cornamania
#37 Good Hide And Seek Spot, My Son
Image source: Mr812
#38 Was Playing Hide And Seek With My Friend’s Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better
Image source: SquirtinFerCertain
#39 Never Play Hide And Seek With A 2 Year Old
Image source: internnatalie
#40 Hide And Seek Pro
Image source: Sara Morton
#41 Hide And Seek With My 5-Year-Old
Image source: szajbob
#42 A Tisket, A Tasket … A Kid In A Laundry Basket?
#43 Babysat For Some Friends Last Night, This Is How Their 2yo Plays Hide & Seek
Image source: JNELLIE
#44 My 3 Year Old Daughter. Giggling Away From Her Awesome Hiding Spot
Image source: Sara Kohl Freiling
#45 Hide And Seek With A 2-Year-Old
Image source: imgur.com
#46 Playing Hide And Seek With My Daughter Is Not Very Challenging
Image source: 1bcpip
#47 My Boys Like To Hide When They Hear Dad’s Car Pull Up At The End Of The Day
Image source: Carrie Sharoff McLean
#48 Hide And Seek Champion
Image source: Jenn Beers
#49 My Daughter “hiding” In The Kitchen. She Was Surprised When I Found Her.
#50 Hide And Seek
Image source: melissann
#51 My Little Guy Wanted To Play Hide And Seek. It Took Me A Minute
Image source: dogsordiamonds1
#52 Where’s Lilu?
Image source: tissapartyof7
#53 Hide And Seek
Image source: lynchyboyeeeee
#54 My Kids Hiding Under A Blanket In The Living Room.
#55 Was Playing Hide And Go Seek With My 2 Year Old Niece, Turned The Corner To See Her Hiding Like This, Completely Immobile
Image source: 1kn5wi
#56 Found You!
Image source: port25
#57 Can You Find Anjelo? Lol!
#58 Me Playing Hide & Seek On A Chair In My Underwear, Aged 5 And 20
Image source: audacias
#59 My Now 3 Year Old Has Gotten A Lot Better Than In This Pic But She Loves To Laugh While Hiding
Image source: Maribel Camacho
#60 My Daughters Idea Of Hide And Seek
Image source: caltrask55
#61 Hide And Seek With My 1 Year Old
Image source: lehcar_slohcin
#62 My Niece Playing Hide And Seek
#63 My Son Won’t Be Winning Any Hide & Seek Tournaments
Image source: greecedlightnin
#64 Brilliant Hiding Spot, Kiddo
Image source: Stephlynn3
#65 My Daughter Sucks At Hide And Seek
Image source: GigawattSandwich
#66 Hide And Seek
#67 Baby In A Box
#68 3 Year Old… I Really Was Wondering Where He Could Be …
#69 Playing Hide And Seek With My Niece
Image source: Kation
#70 1 Yr Old Hide And Seek
#71 Are You Blind?
#72 Hide And Seek
Image source: UnSeen
#73 Hide And Go Seek Champion
Image source: Skeeskers
#74 Kid In A Box
Image source: Seniju
#75 Hide And Seek
#76 My Kid Sucks At Hide-N-Seek
Image source: imgur.com
#77 My Kid Sucks At Hide & Seek
Image source: imgur.com
#78 My Niece Is A Professional At Hide And Seek
Image source: CodyLusas
#79 My 1,8 Year Old Son Playing Hide And Seek, Last Christmas.
#80 Hide And Seek Level: Beginner
#81 My One Year Old Thinks We Can’t See Him
#82 His Mohawk Is On Flek I’m I Right
#83 This Is My Nephew Playing Hide And Seek On Thanksgiving
Image source: IAlwaysUpvoteTits
#84 My Son Also Sucks At Hide And Seek
Image source: memonkey
#85 I’m A Gift…. :-)
#86 Never Find Me!
#87 ‘now It’s Your Turn,mum. I’m Going To Hide Under The Table!’
#88 Peek-a-boo! My 3 Year Old Nephew Mastering The Difficult Art Of Hide And Seek
#89 Hide And Seek In Closet
#90 Best Spot In The House
#91 Where’s The Baby?? Lol As He Giggles..
#92 Almost Hidden
#93 Subtle
#94 Do U See Her?
#95 My 5 Year Old Son Playing Hide & Seek From His Twin Sister
