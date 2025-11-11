99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

by

If you can’t find any kids in this post, it’s because they’re true hide-and-seek champions! I’m kidding. As anyone who has kids knows, children are like ostriches: if they cover their heads, they think they’re invisible. (disclaimer: ostriches don’t actually do this)

Until around 7 years of age, most children are not yet sufficiently cognitively developed to be able to take another individual’s perspective into consideration. Therefore, when they close or block their eyes, not only can they not see anything, but they think that nobody else can see anything either.

This list is an updated open-list version of our old hide-and-seek post, so that everyone can add their own pics and vote for the best hide-and-seek kid.

#1 Hide And Seek Level Over 9000

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Playing Hide & Seek With My Daughter, I Walk Into The Kitchen To See This

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: HyperactiveToast

#3 This Is Where My Son Decided To Hide For Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: ManzoorHussain

#4 How My Son Plays Hide N Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: StickTrick27

#5 My Son Hiding. On The West Side Of Our House. At Sunset

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Enie Chae

#6 Hide And Seek Pro

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#7 My Son, The 3-Year-Old Hide And Seek Master

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: PeteRit

#8 My Kids Hiding Under A Blanket In The Middle Of The Kitchen

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Meredith Alison

#9 My Daughter Is Also Going Pro At Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: durtymessycan

#10 Playing Hide And Seek With My Son. He Thinks I Can’t See Him

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#11 My Almost 3 Year Old Son, Nailing Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: ButtRobot

#12 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#13 Boys And Their Infinate Toddler Wisdom Hiding From Mommy

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: vanian

#14 Hide And Seek Champion

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: RobertCarlson

#15 Playing Hide And Seek With A 1,5 Year Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#16 Playing Hide And Seek With My Brother, After 30 Minutes I Finally Found Him

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: ThaProphecy

#17 My Son’s Hide And Seek Level: 100

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: anetanoel

#18 Hide And Seek With A 1 Year Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: copyrightname

#19 Playing Hide And Seek With My Nephew. This Was His Hiding Spot

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: DairyQueef

#20 He’s Not Very Good At Hide And Seek Yet

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Dewstain

#21 Playing Hide And Seek With My Nephew

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Poo_Berry_Muffins

#22 My 5 Year Old Was Dead Serious When He Did This During A Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#23 Hide And Seek. Level – Expert

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source:  mojo4mydojo

#24 My Son Wanted To Play Hide And Seek. He Might Go Pro

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: talexsmith

#25 So My Son And I Were Playing Hide And Seek. This Is Where I Found Him

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Sniperizer

#26 My Daughter Isn’t Very Good At Hide And Seek Yet

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imellisyo

#27 I’m Not Sure My Daughter Fully Grasps The Concept Of Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Ukenstein

#28 Toddler In A Perfect Hiding Place

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#29 My Niece Thought She Definitely Hid Well

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#30 Hide & Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Katie Budris

#31 Playing Hide And Seek With My 3-Year-Old Daughter

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: RedWingate

#32 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: kaidemer

#33 She Takes Hide And Seek To A Whole New Level

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: PersianQueen

#34 My Niece Playing Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: octbar

#35 Two Year Old Ethan. Hide & Seek Champion

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Katie Tallant Helms

#36 Hide And Seek. Level: Beginner

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: cornamania

#37 Good Hide And Seek Spot, My Son

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Mr812

#38 Was Playing Hide And Seek With My Friend’s Son. I Guess He Can Only Get Better

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: SquirtinFerCertain

#39 Never Play Hide And Seek With A 2 Year Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: internnatalie

#40 Hide And Seek Pro

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Sara Morton

#41 Hide And Seek With My 5-Year-Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: szajbob

#42 A Tisket, A Tasket … A Kid In A Laundry Basket?

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#43 Babysat For Some Friends Last Night, This Is How Their 2yo Plays Hide & Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: JNELLIE

#44 My 3 Year Old Daughter. Giggling Away From Her Awesome Hiding Spot

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Sara Kohl Freiling

#45 Hide And Seek With A 2-Year-Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#46 Playing Hide And Seek With My Daughter Is Not Very Challenging

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: 1bcpip

#47 My Boys Like To Hide When They Hear Dad’s Car Pull Up At The End Of The Day

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Carrie Sharoff McLean

#48 Hide And Seek Champion

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Jenn Beers

#49 My Daughter “hiding” In The Kitchen. She Was Surprised When I Found Her.

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#50 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: melissann

#51 My Little Guy Wanted To Play Hide And Seek. It Took Me A Minute

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: dogsordiamonds1

#52 Where’s Lilu?

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: tissapartyof7

#53 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source:  lynchyboyeeeee

#54 My Kids Hiding Under A Blanket In The Living Room.

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#55 Was Playing Hide And Go Seek With My 2 Year Old Niece, Turned The Corner To See Her Hiding Like This, Completely Immobile

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: 1kn5wi

#56 Found You!

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: port25

#57 Can You Find Anjelo? Lol!

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#58 Me Playing Hide & Seek On A Chair In My Underwear, Aged 5 And 20

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: audacias

#59 My Now 3 Year Old Has Gotten A Lot Better Than In This Pic But She Loves To Laugh While Hiding

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Maribel Camacho

#60 My Daughters Idea Of Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: caltrask55

#61 Hide And Seek With My 1 Year Old

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: lehcar_slohcin

#62 My Niece Playing Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#63 My Son Won’t Be Winning Any Hide & Seek Tournaments

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: greecedlightnin

#64 Brilliant Hiding Spot, Kiddo

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Stephlynn3

#65 My Daughter Sucks At Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: GigawattSandwich

#66 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#67 Baby In A Box

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#68 3 Year Old… I Really Was Wondering Where He Could Be …

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#69 Playing Hide And Seek With My Niece

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Kation

#70 1 Yr Old Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#71 Are You Blind?

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#72 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: UnSeen

#73 Hide And Go Seek Champion

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Skeeskers

#74 Kid In A Box

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: Seniju

#75 Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#76 My Kid Sucks At Hide-N-Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#77 My Kid Sucks At Hide & Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: imgur.com

#78 My Niece Is A Professional At Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: CodyLusas

#79 My 1,8 Year Old Son Playing Hide And Seek, Last Christmas.

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#80 Hide And Seek Level: Beginner

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#81 My One Year Old Thinks We Can’t See Him

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#82 His Mohawk Is On Flek I’m I Right

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#83 This Is My Nephew Playing Hide And Seek On Thanksgiving

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: IAlwaysUpvoteTits

#84 My Son Also Sucks At Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Image source: memonkey

#85 I’m A Gift…. :-)

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#86 Never Find Me!

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#87 ‘now It’s Your Turn,mum. I’m Going To Hide Under The Table!’

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#88 Peek-a-boo! My 3 Year Old Nephew Mastering The Difficult Art Of Hide And Seek

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#89 Hide And Seek In Closet

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#90 Best Spot In The House

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#91 Where’s The Baby?? Lol As He Giggles..

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#92 Almost Hidden

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#93 Subtle

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#94 Do U See Her?

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

#95 My 5 Year Old Son Playing Hide & Seek From His Twin Sister

99 Kids Who Are The Masters Of Hide And Seek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Haters Back Off”
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
I Paint My Very Own Ideas With Acrylics On Canvas In A Different Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Brilliant Advertising Campaign By Norwegian Airlines
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Of The Craziest Fan Theories About Famous Shows
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2017
Earth-X Is Coming To The CW In This Years ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
24 Souvenirs From Around The World: Match Each Iconic Item To Its City
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.