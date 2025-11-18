35 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, People Just Had To Share

Anyone who has kids in their environment knows just how funny they can be, whether they realize it themselves or not. That’s because some of them are rather gullible or naive, which results in them believing the funniest and most impossible things ever, others are too cute for their own good, and some are simply… well, not the sharpest tools in the shed.
Today, we want to shed light on situations that show how eventful and entertaining life can be when there’s kids around. Shared on a subreddit with 4.5 million members—a goldmine of humorous content—they ought to bring a smile to your face, whether or not you deal with similar situations on a daily basis yourself. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!
#1 Get This Man A Phd
Image source: meme_collector_42069
#2 I Dont Know What To Say
Image source: benbentart
#3 Fun For All The Family
Image source: Hypnoidz
#4 Liar
Image source: ghendricks24
#5 Kids Are Way Too Gullible
Image source: Otherwise_Dust_2331
#6 What Was The Thought Process?
Image source: Forest_folf
#7 A Better Version Of Hide N Seek
Image source: SmithNotASmith
#8 So Caring
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#9 Nice
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#10 Having To Call Toxicology
Image source: Felix_B91
#11 Never Felt Better
Image source: squazher
#12 Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid
Image source: Specken_zee_Doitch
#13 The Anniversary Of This One.. I Was The 11 Year Old
Image source: AmsterdamsT
#14 Rip Cakey
Image source: Green____cat
#15 Genius
Image source: UnrealK80
#16 Ah Yes, How To Get A ‘Free’ Cookie
Image source: unfortunatelymade
#17 What The Heck
Image source: Spiritual_Country_62
#18 Kick Me Again When I’m Sleeping
Image source: marlon2603
#19 My Brother Everybody…
Image source: reddit.com
#20 I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be
Image source: Rolok916
#21 5 Year Old Donated $400
Image source: Therealilg000real
#22 My Daughter’s Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students
Image source: WTF_Conservatives
#23 Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse
Image source: Rico_TMRB
#24 Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day
Image source: TinyTrafficCones
#25 My Little Brother’s Got This On His Wall
Image source: Plastic_Pickle_2960
#26 What A Pleasant Thought
Image source: S_K_Y_L_I_N_E
#27 My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An *entire Bag* Of Cable Ties
Image source: mmm_algae
#28 Baby Sees His Dad In His New Haircut
Image source: avrock1
#29 This Is What “Help Me” Looks Like
Image source: anon
#30 My Literal 7 Year Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For School Work
Image source: kewe316
#31 Why I Hate Commercial Planes
Image source: Lost_Redd1tor
#32 Kid Forgot To Clear His Search History
Image source: misterwabz
#33 My 6yo Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better
Image source: DracoDarkblade
#34 They Really Are
Image source: Objective_Load346
#35 Behold, My Enderman Costume From When I Was 11
Image source: doofycash11
