35 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, People Just Had To Share

by

Anyone who has kids in their environment knows just how funny they can be, whether they realize it themselves or not. That’s because some of them are rather gullible or naive, which results in them believing the funniest and most impossible things ever, others are too cute for their own good, and some are simply… well, not the sharpest tools in the shed.

Today, we want to shed light on situations that show how eventful and entertaining life can be when there’s kids around. Shared on a subreddit with 4.5 million members—a goldmine of humorous content—they ought to bring a smile to your face, whether or not you deal with similar situations on a daily basis yourself. Scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!

#1 Get This Man A Phd

Image source: meme_collector_42069

#2 I Dont Know What To Say

Image source: benbentart

#3 Fun For All The Family

Image source: Hypnoidz

#4 Liar

Image source: ghendricks24

#5 Kids Are Way Too Gullible

Image source: Otherwise_Dust_2331

#6 What Was The Thought Process?

Image source: Forest_folf

#7 A Better Version Of Hide N Seek

Image source: SmithNotASmith

#8 So Caring

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#9 Nice

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#10 Having To Call Toxicology

Image source: Felix_B91

#11 Never Felt Better

Image source: squazher

#12 Glad This Didn’t Exist When I Was A Kid

Image source: Specken_zee_Doitch

#13 The Anniversary Of This One.. I Was The 11 Year Old

Image source: AmsterdamsT

#14 Rip Cakey

Image source: Green____cat

#15 Genius

Image source: UnrealK80

#16 Ah Yes, How To Get A ‘Free’ Cookie

Image source: unfortunatelymade

#17 What The Heck

Image source: Spiritual_Country_62

#18 Kick Me Again When I’m Sleeping

Image source: marlon2603

#19 My Brother Everybody…

Image source: reddit.com

#20 I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be

Image source: Rolok916

#21 5 Year Old Donated $400

Image source: Therealilg000real

#22 My Daughter’s Elementary School Emailed This Photo So Parents Can Claim Lost Glasses. The School Only Has 190 Students

Image source: WTF_Conservatives

#23 Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse

Image source: Rico_TMRB

#24 Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day

Image source: TinyTrafficCones

#25 My Little Brother’s Got This On His Wall

Image source: Plastic_Pickle_2960

#26 What A Pleasant Thought

Image source: S_K_Y_L_I_N_E

#27 My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An *entire Bag* Of Cable Ties

Image source: mmm_algae

#28 Baby Sees His Dad In His New Haircut

Image source: avrock1

#29 This Is What “Help Me” Looks Like

Image source: anon

#30 My Literal 7 Year Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For School Work

Image source: kewe316

#31 Why I Hate Commercial Planes

Image source: Lost_Redd1tor

#32 Kid Forgot To Clear His Search History

Image source: misterwabz

#33 My 6yo Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

Image source: DracoDarkblade

#34 They Really Are

Image source: Objective_Load346

#35 Behold, My Enderman Costume From When I Was 11

Image source: doofycash11

