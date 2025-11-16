50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

by

The world without kids would be a blunt and boring place. And I’m not saying it’s easy to be a parent. Ask any mom, dad, or caregiver and they will tell you how often challenging it is to be one, how much your life changes when you become one, and how it all suddenly is about that little daredevil who still has little clue about anything, really.

But all the happy, goofy, and silly moments overshadow the hardships of parenting. Because children can be witty, hilarious, and cute all at the same time and when that happens, the chances are it ends up on this entertaining Reddit community known as “Kids Are Stupid.

“Welcome to r/KidsAreStupid, where you can get a laugh out of kids doing dumb things because they don’t know any better,” the group’s description says and we’re totally up for it!

#1 I Bet They Tricked The Teacher!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Traeger-Cooks

#2 How Can You Mess Up That Bad

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Thatone_lowkey-dude, twitter.com

#3 Every Family Has That One Kid

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: You_dontkn0wme

#4 Kids Are Idiots

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: S4lty_Assassin

#5 When Your Son Loves The New Toy Trucks In Daycare

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: gestrn, twitter.com

#6 Family That Brushes Together Stays Together

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: SexyN8, twitter.com

#7 Chewing Yoghurt Lids

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: BrunoBraunbart

#8 Omfg

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Strawberee_Cow

#9 This Kid Ran Into A Lamppost While Chasing His Favourite Soccer Player

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Snitches Get Stitches

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: faze_ca, twitter.com

#11 This Actually Happened

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: _starla_

#13 Alrighty Then

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Far-Weekend-5118, twitter.com

#14 Yay!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: LemmeGetUhhhhhh3000, twitter.com

#15 Babies: Not That Smart And No Depth Perception

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: rndsepals

#16 I Mean, Who Can Blame Them?

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Wooden-Mongoose98432, twitter.com

#17 F In The Chat For That Kid Who Had To Go To The Principal’s Office

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: theonly5368, twitter.com

#18 Facepalm Kids Edition

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: nerosavage, twitter.com

#19 Sheesh

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Surf And Turf!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Major-Cover6718, twitter.com

#21 Is It Real School Or School With You?

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Balloon_911, twitter.com

#22 Chocolate Guy

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Inevitable-Soup-420

#23 ≈7 / 8 I Saw Turtles Humping And Thought It Was “Romantic” … This Was What My Parents Got For Their Next Anniversary

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: gaywardson42

#24 Found This On R/Holup

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: ItsMichaelRay

#25 I Laughed Too Hard At This

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: MathC_1

#26 Alright, Who’s Telling Him When He Finally Does It Willingly?

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: GenericUser1185

#27 Hmm.. Yes My Sh#t

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: 69chipz

#28 That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: You_dontkn0wme

#29 To Eat A Mozzarella Stick

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: AlphaO4

#30 I Guess I Really Admired Cows

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: psychpopnprogncore

#31 Sadistic Laughing

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: MakeMeRichIDC

#32 My Brother Rearranged My Keyboard

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#33 *hissing*

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: eevee_enthusiast_471

#34 Holesum Eviction

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Reppandaadventures

#35 Absolute Madlad

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Ostracized_Aresian

#36 Well What Can I Say?

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: reddit.com

#37 This Is Wat You Get If You Hike With Kids!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: MarinoMani

#38 Lets Walk On Water

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Balloon_911

#39 Ah Yes, The Recognizable Shape Of A Flamingo

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: CobWebbs

#40 My 4 Year Old Brought Me A Rubber Band And Asked Me To Do This To Him

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Delzaleon

#41 Mom, The Zombies Are Coming!!!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: DAMcraft

#42 Found This Comment On Youtube, Full Credit Goes To Whoever Said This

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Obvious_Thing_3520

#43 I Should Leave This Package Outside

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: Pandamemnon

#44 Blursed_victory

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: sss_spooky

#45 No You Are Not

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: tjlurk

#46 Nice Idea

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: TalonsofIceandFire

#47 I Feel This Guy

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: SweatyGamer69420, twitter.com

#48 I Wished

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: RevolutionaryDiver48, foxbusiness.com

#49 Well That’s Incredibly Dangerous

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: NeedlessTreasure69

#50 My Man Has Not Breathe In 2-3 Months!

50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

Image source: QuietKid42069

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Dropout
5 Must-Watch Shows for Fans of Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2022
Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 9
What’s New in Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 9?
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2019
Mothers And Daughters From Iceland Pose In This Photosession And They All Have One Thing In Common
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Ferrofluid Was Originally Developed By NASA As Rocket Fuel
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Talented 9-Year-Old Sews Incredible Outfits, Capturing The Attention Of Vera Wang
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Manifest Season 1 Finale Review: Estimated Time Of Departure
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.