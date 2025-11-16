50 Times Kids Did Something So Ridiculously Stupid, Their Parents Just Had To Document It

The world without kids would be a blunt and boring place. And I’m not saying it’s easy to be a parent. Ask any mom, dad, or caregiver and they will tell you how often challenging it is to be one, how much your life changes when you become one, and how it all suddenly is about that little daredevil who still has little clue about anything, really.
But all the happy, goofy, and silly moments overshadow the hardships of parenting. Because children can be witty, hilarious, and cute all at the same time and when that happens, the chances are it ends up on this entertaining Reddit community known as “Kids Are Stupid.”
“Welcome to r/KidsAreStupid, where you can get a laugh out of kids doing dumb things because they don’t know any better,” the group’s description says and we’re totally up for it!
#1 I Bet They Tricked The Teacher!
Image source: Traeger-Cooks
#2 How Can You Mess Up That Bad
Image source: Thatone_lowkey-dude, twitter.com
#3 Every Family Has That One Kid
Image source: You_dontkn0wme
#4 Kids Are Idiots
Image source: S4lty_Assassin
#5 When Your Son Loves The New Toy Trucks In Daycare
Image source: gestrn, twitter.com
#6 Family That Brushes Together Stays Together
Image source: SexyN8, twitter.com
#7 Chewing Yoghurt Lids
Image source: BrunoBraunbart
#8 Omfg
Image source: Strawberee_Cow
#9 This Kid Ran Into A Lamppost While Chasing His Favourite Soccer Player
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Snitches Get Stitches
Image source: faze_ca, twitter.com
#11 This Actually Happened
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill
Image source: _starla_
#13 Alrighty Then
Image source: Far-Weekend-5118, twitter.com
#14 Yay!
Image source: LemmeGetUhhhhhh3000, twitter.com
#15 Babies: Not That Smart And No Depth Perception
Image source: rndsepals
#16 I Mean, Who Can Blame Them?
Image source: Wooden-Mongoose98432, twitter.com
#17 F In The Chat For That Kid Who Had To Go To The Principal’s Office
Image source: theonly5368, twitter.com
#18 Facepalm Kids Edition
Image source: nerosavage, twitter.com
#19 Sheesh
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Surf And Turf!
Image source: Major-Cover6718, twitter.com
#21 Is It Real School Or School With You?
Image source: Balloon_911, twitter.com
#22 Chocolate Guy
Image source: Inevitable-Soup-420
#23 ≈7 / 8 I Saw Turtles Humping And Thought It Was “Romantic” … This Was What My Parents Got For Their Next Anniversary
Image source: gaywardson42
#24 Found This On R/Holup
Image source: ItsMichaelRay
#25 I Laughed Too Hard At This
Image source: MathC_1
#26 Alright, Who’s Telling Him When He Finally Does It Willingly?
Image source: GenericUser1185
#27 Hmm.. Yes My Sh#t
Image source: 69chipz
#28 That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It
Image source: You_dontkn0wme
#29 To Eat A Mozzarella Stick
Image source: AlphaO4
#30 I Guess I Really Admired Cows
Image source: psychpopnprogncore
#31 Sadistic Laughing
Image source: MakeMeRichIDC
#32 My Brother Rearranged My Keyboard
Image source: reddit.com
#33 *hissing*
Image source: eevee_enthusiast_471
#34 Holesum Eviction
Image source: Reppandaadventures
#35 Absolute Madlad
Image source: Ostracized_Aresian
#36 Well What Can I Say?
Image source: reddit.com
#37 This Is Wat You Get If You Hike With Kids!
Image source: MarinoMani
#38 Lets Walk On Water
Image source: Balloon_911
#39 Ah Yes, The Recognizable Shape Of A Flamingo
Image source: CobWebbs
#40 My 4 Year Old Brought Me A Rubber Band And Asked Me To Do This To Him
Image source: Delzaleon
#41 Mom, The Zombies Are Coming!!!
Image source: DAMcraft
#42 Found This Comment On Youtube, Full Credit Goes To Whoever Said This
Image source: Obvious_Thing_3520
#43 I Should Leave This Package Outside
Image source: Pandamemnon
#44 Blursed_victory
Image source: sss_spooky
#45 No You Are Not
Image source: tjlurk
#46 Nice Idea
Image source: TalonsofIceandFire
#47 I Feel This Guy
Image source: SweatyGamer69420, twitter.com
#48 I Wished
Image source: RevolutionaryDiver48, foxbusiness.com
#49 Well That’s Incredibly Dangerous
Image source: NeedlessTreasure69
#50 My Man Has Not Breathe In 2-3 Months!
Image source: QuietKid42069
Follow Us