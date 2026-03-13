You Don’t Need To Like Science To Enjoy These 83 Memes And Interesting Posts (New Pics)

Many factors can shape your relationship with subjects at school. For example, did you get a teacher you couldn’t connect with, or a pro who could make even the most boring topic exciting? What about your friends—were they distracting you from homework or, on the contrary, pushing you to try harder? And how are circumstances at home…?
Regardless of how those early experiences went, that doesn’t mean you can’t revisit these fields later. Whether you aced every class and now work in STEM, or chose an entirely different path, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy—you just need the right source.
‘Science Is Fun,’ by Tomas Rosko, is one of them. This Instagram account shares funny memes and interesting facts, showing that biology, chemistry, physics, and other disciplines are much more engaging—and often hilarious—than they might have seemed in the classroom.
More info: Instagram | ScienceIsFunn.com
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Of course, in different places, these sorts of memes reach different audiences, but overall, they show that curiosity about science hasn’t gone anywhere.
In the United States, for example, the Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans (61%) believe science has had a mostly positive effect on society.
This is up slightly from 57% in 2023, but still 12 percentage points lower than the 73% of Americans who said this in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
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Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party are much more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners to say science has had a mostly positive impact on society (76% vs. 51%).
This gap has been at least 20 percentage points wide in every Pew survey since 2021. In surveys conducted prior to the pandemic, the difference between Republicans and Democrats on this question was seven points or less.
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Perhaps not surprisingly, Americans with higher levels of education are much more likely than those with less education to say science has had a positive effect on society. A large majority of those with a postgraduate degree (82%) and a bachelor’s degree (75%) say the impact of science has been mostly positive.
In comparison, fewer than half of adults with a high school diploma or less education (46%) say science has had a mostly positive effect on society.
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Younger generations seem to be enjoying it less than before as well. A survey from the UK looking at attitudes toward science subjects found that a solid 71% of students in Years 7–11 would like to do more practical science in school (68% among Years 10–11).
Hands-on activities are a major motivator for students in Years 7–9, with 52% saying practical experiments encourage them to learn more. Other factors that help spark interest include having a good teacher, finding the subject engaging, and seeing how science connects to real life.
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“The wonderful thing about science is that it has a practical side,” says Professor Ulrike Tillmann FRS, Chair of the Royal Society’s Education Committee.
The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is considered the oldest scientific society in the world in continuous existence. It serves as the UK’s national academy of sciences, fostering scientific excellence, research, and public communication, famously adhering to the motto Nullius in verba (“Take nobody’s word for it”).
“[Science] is not just in your head, you can touch and feel it – whether in the classroom or as part of everyday life,” Tillmann adds. “Access to effective hands-on learning that students can tangibly connect to the real world will help make science feel more relevant and meaningful and provide valuable skills for life and work.”
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Commenting on the aforementioned survey’s results, Tillmann says, “Appetite for more practical work is higher among groups with lower levels of engagement in science, including students who are not interested in science or who see science as ‘not for me.’”
“The ‘not for me’ group is most likely to include girls, and students with a white or mixed ethnicity, and makes up 32% of young people surveyed in Years 7–13.”
The survey also shows a drop in students’ interest in science and computer science. Among Years 7–9, interest has fallen from 76% in 2019 to 71%, and a noticeable gender gap has appeared. While interest among boys remains relatively high at 76%, it has dropped to 65% among girls.
Confidence seems to play a big role. Half of the girls in this age group say science feels too difficult, compared with about a third of boys. Girls are also less likely to say they’re good at the subject.
As students get older, many become less interested in STEM careers, especially girls, who often say they simply don’t enjoy the subjects or don’t feel confident in them.
Memes alone won’t fix the problem, but hopefully, they can be a tiny spark to keep the conversation going—and who knows where that might lead.
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