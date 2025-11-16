High-Paid Yet Freebie-Loving Top Manager Comes For Office Checkup, Sees Some Pizzas Bought For Staff And Steals It All

All people love freebies. It’s probably just inherent in human nature, so even a very rich person is unlikely to refuse to receive something for free. Even if by doing so, they offend other people who also hoped for a freebie – after all, they could very well buy everything, unlike others.
World history is well aware of examples when people from the Forbes list saved on toilet paper and ate in cheap cafes – and there are a lot of such examples. Most likely, it’s just some kind of psychological syndrome – but sometimes there are people who simply do this out of banal human harm.
For example, like a character in this story, which is described in the Reddit Antiwork community, and in less than a day has collected nearly 44.7K upvotes and around 2.4K comments. People, of course, felt sorry for the Original Poster and his colleagues, and this situation, unfortunately, is quite common.
More info: Reddit
The Original Poster works in an office which, one day, was inspected by a group of higher-ups
Image source: Bob B. Brown (not the actual photo)
So, the OP works in the office of a large company with many branches, and it happened so that a commission consisting of top management representatives came to their office. As the OP themselves say, it was just a routine check to catch someone doing something wrong.
Image source: NovelTAcct
The HR manager told all the employees that she bought pizza for them and left it in the breakroom
The OP doesn’t say if anyone was caught – but it doesn’t really matter. The main thing is that when the bosses were in the office, the HR manager told the employees that she bought pizza for them for lunch from a local famous brand pizzeria. In general, all the workers were looking forward to being fed…
Image source: NovelTAcct
When the lunch break came, it turned out that the district manager just took all the pizza
Imagine their disappointment when the lunch break came, everyone rushed to the breakroom – and found out that all the pizza boxes had simply disappeared! People started to investigate – and it turned out that the district manager, before leaving the office, just went to the breakroom and took all the pizza with him! All four or five boxes!
Image source: Kyle Sorkness (not the actual photo)
All the employees were simply devastated, as the OP admits. According to their own words, their work is quite difficult, and for most people, this pizza was the only joy of the day. And now they had been deprived of this joy. Moreover – deprived by a person who earns about $250K a year, and who can afford as much pizza as he actually wants.
Commenters expressed their sympathy to the OP and told that this kind of behavior is similar for most top managers
Most people in the comments, of course, sympathized with the OP and his co-workers, admitting that the district manager simply stole pizza from his own employees. However, as some commenters write, such inappropriate behavior, alas, is generally inherent in the higher-ups.
Image source: Lachlan Hardy (not the actual photo)
For example, top managers often order food for themselves in the breakroom when they come to the office for checkups, and leave behind an incredible mess after dinner. However, they probably never think that the cleaners are also their company’s employees, and that they are leaving extra work for them.
We believe that you have something to say about this story, and perhaps you yourself have had to deal with something similar from your higher-ups. In any case, feel free to write your comment – as always, it’s highly appreciated!
