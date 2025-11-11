83 Smartass Kids Who Will Go Far In Life

by

Kids. Some are smarter than others. But sometimes the kids that are considered the least smart and apt to be failing at school are actually the brightest of all. Take a look at this list compiled by Bored Panda to see what we mean. Are any of the funny test answers you can see below correct? Technically, no. But these genius kids aren’t thinking technically. They’re thinking much deeper than that. They see THROUGH the question in order to get to the very heart of what’s being asked. And that takes brains, which is why we think that all these child prodigies deserve an A for Awesome on their test answers. Or, at the very least, an E for Effort.

Seen any answers that are so wrong they’re actually really creative ideas? Then share them with us below, and don’t forget to vote for these smart kids who are surely going far in life!

#1 Bob Has 36 Candy Bars

#2 Brilliant

Image source: imgur.com

#3 This Kid Is Going To Be Ok

Image source: upvoteHero

#4 This Is Kid Is Much Smarter Than I Am

Image source: ChrisGable

#5 My Friend’s 5 Year Old Son Had This For Homework Tonight, And He Changed The Answer To Something More Humane

Image source: Rcrowley32

#6 First Test Day Of The Semester And As Always, I Allow A 3×5 Notecard. Today, A Student Shows Up With This. Sure Enough, It Is 3×5… Feet. As Precise As I Am, Apparently I Never Specified Inches And Therefore Yes, It Was Allowed. Well Played And Lesson Learned For Me

Image source: Reb Beatty

#7 Taxonomy

Image source: reddit.com

#8 My Son, The Realist, Brought This Home With Some Of His Kindergarten Schoolwork

Image source: rocknrollsteve

#9 Can’t Deny That

Image source: reddit.com

#10 This Is Why My Kid Is Going Places

Image source: irishchck14

#11 I Too Have A Daughter Going Places

Image source: MentalSewage

#12 Apparently Even 7 Year Old Me Was A Smart Ass

Image source: jknight43

#13 So Young. So Honest

Image source: allenme213

#14 This Kid Is Going Places

Image source: Retroman360

#15 This Kid Is Going Places In Life!

Image source: mjh84

#16 Giraffes Are Heartless Creatures

#17 My Friend’s Daughter Taking The Instructions Literally

Image source: jaredhag23

#18 This Smart Kid

#19 Nice Try

#20 Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling A Snow Shovel At Home Depot

Image source: IAmAKittyCat

#21 This Kid’s A Genius

Image source: annebaer13

#22 This Honest Kid

Image source: imgur.com

#23 Hard Water

#24 My Little Brother Was Quite Ambitious In Preschool

Image source: manpants22

#25 My Kid’s Teacher Is Apparently Okay With His Wild Answers On Spelling Tests

Image source: slivovitz283

#26 This Smart Kid

#27 My Sister Taught Math To 4th Graders In China. Honest Mistake

Image source: tinatinatinatina

#28 Albert Is Going Places

Image source: mandal0re

#29 Clever Kid

#30 A Kindergardeners Response To What She Wants To Be When She Grows Up

Image source: igor9212

#31 Phyto-cell

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Expand

#33 My Friend’s Daughter Learned How To Use Adjectives Today

Image source: KanpaiWashi

#34 The Kid Wasn’t Too Far Off

Image source: imgur.com

#35 Get Your Shit Together Martha!

Image source: imgur.com

#36 This Kid Is A Genius

Image source: merryprankster2990

#37 Literally

#38 Proof Of My Son

Image source: susyricse

#39 Ambitious

Image source: MyPunsAreUsuallyLame

#40 Mariah Carey’s Fan

#41 Sharp And Clear

Image source: armypantsnflipflops

#42 Kid’s Take On Tornado Safety

Image source: patsfan94

#43 Second Grader’s Homework

Image source: snowbird311

#44 My Son, The Consummate Smart-ass. I Think Third Grade Math Is Boring Him

Image source: flaggfox

#45 My 8-year-old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally

Image source: EddieLomax

#46 Interstellar Fan Boys Be Like

Image source: royal-bhati

#47 I Think My Mom Should Do Less Of This

#48 My 6 Year Old Cousin’s Homework Answer After Seeing A Play

Image source: smile208

#49 Lonely Cell

#50 A Third Grader’s Honest Response

Image source: bushytailswisher

#51 Smarty Pants

#52 I’d Be So Proud If This Were My Kid

Image source: sexpressed

#53 Easy

#54 My Friend Teaches Fifth Grade, And She Was Given This By A Student Today. This Kid Is Going places

Image source: SomeObscureNerdCrap

#55 My Parents Must Have Thought I Was Retarded When I Was A Kid

Image source: Houie

#56 Because I’m Smart

#57 Your Mama

#58 How My 6 Year Old Sister Handles Stress

Image source: Ltravis

#59 Directions Were To ‘draw Hands On The Clocks’

Image source: Rcrowley32

#60 This Is Hilarious

Image source: imgur.com

#61 Trash Talk

Image source: reddit.com

#62 My Son, At Age 7, School Assignment

Image source: Kaydenmacg

#63 As Simple As I Want

Image source: itissafedownstairs

#64 My 1st Grade Teacher Wife Was Given This Note From A Student Who Will Be Out Tomorrow

Image source: draftermath

#65 I Can P

#66 Living With Your Parents

Image source: reddit.com

#67 Lady Gaga

#68 This Is My 7 Year Old Answering A Question On The Days When He Follows Direction

#69 Almost

#70 My Goat Is In A Pen

Image source: imgur.com

#71 My 8 Year Old Daughter Brought Her Writing Exercise Home From School. I Could Not Be More Proud

Image source: cymatics

#72 Genius

#73 It’s A Secret

#74 I Hope My 5 Year Old Sister Achieves Her Goals

Image source: Edapoe

#75 Creative Kid

Image source: imgur.com

#76 I Would Eat Bananas On It Too

Image source: JakeBlanchy

#77 This Angry Kid

#78 My Husband Told Our Son To Go Back Upstairs And Draw His Curtains. His Did Just That.

#79 Kindergarten Gone Wrong

#80 Grade One Child Learning ‘o’ Sound

#81 Mother’s Day Letter

#82 I Tried Teaching Them About Birds….

#83 “the Driver Crashed Into The House Because Chuck Norris Pushed Him.”

