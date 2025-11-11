83 Smartass Kids Who Will Go Far In Life

Kids. Some are smarter than others. But sometimes the kids that are considered the least smart and apt to be failing at school are actually the brightest of all. Take a look at this list compiled by Bored Panda to see what we mean. Are any of the funny test answers you can see below correct? Technically, no. But these genius kids aren’t thinking technically. They’re thinking much deeper than that. They see THROUGH the question in order to get to the very heart of what’s being asked. And that takes brains, which is why we think that all these child prodigies deserve an A for Awesome on their test answers. Or, at the very least, an E for Effort.
Seen any answers that are so wrong they’re actually really creative ideas? Then share them with us below, and don’t forget to vote for these smart kids who are surely going far in life!
#1 Bob Has 36 Candy Bars
#2 Brilliant
#3 This Kid Is Going To Be Ok
#4 This Is Kid Is Much Smarter Than I Am
#5 My Friend’s 5 Year Old Son Had This For Homework Tonight, And He Changed The Answer To Something More Humane
#6 First Test Day Of The Semester And As Always, I Allow A 3×5 Notecard. Today, A Student Shows Up With This. Sure Enough, It Is 3×5… Feet. As Precise As I Am, Apparently I Never Specified Inches And Therefore Yes, It Was Allowed. Well Played And Lesson Learned For Me
#7 Taxonomy
#8 My Son, The Realist, Brought This Home With Some Of His Kindergarten Schoolwork
#9 Can’t Deny That
#10 This Is Why My Kid Is Going Places
#11 I Too Have A Daughter Going Places
#12 Apparently Even 7 Year Old Me Was A Smart Ass
#13 So Young. So Honest
#14 This Kid Is Going Places
#15 This Kid Is Going Places In Life!
#16 Giraffes Are Heartless Creatures
#17 My Friend’s Daughter Taking The Instructions Literally
#18 This Smart Kid
#19 Nice Try
#20 Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling A Snow Shovel At Home Depot
#21 This Kid’s A Genius
#22 This Honest Kid
#23 Hard Water
#24 My Little Brother Was Quite Ambitious In Preschool
#25 My Kid’s Teacher Is Apparently Okay With His Wild Answers On Spelling Tests
#26 This Smart Kid
#27 My Sister Taught Math To 4th Graders In China. Honest Mistake
#28 Albert Is Going Places
#29 Clever Kid
#30 A Kindergardeners Response To What She Wants To Be When She Grows Up
#31 Phyto-cell
#32 Expand
#33 My Friend’s Daughter Learned How To Use Adjectives Today
#34 The Kid Wasn’t Too Far Off
#35 Get Your Shit Together Martha!
#36 This Kid Is A Genius
#37 Literally
#38 Proof Of My Son
#39 Ambitious
#40 Mariah Carey’s Fan
#41 Sharp And Clear
#42 Kid’s Take On Tornado Safety
#43 Second Grader’s Homework
#44 My Son, The Consummate Smart-ass. I Think Third Grade Math Is Boring Him
#45 My 8-year-old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally
#46 Interstellar Fan Boys Be Like
#47 I Think My Mom Should Do Less Of This
#48 My 6 Year Old Cousin’s Homework Answer After Seeing A Play
#49 Lonely Cell
#50 A Third Grader’s Honest Response
#51 Smarty Pants
#52 I’d Be So Proud If This Were My Kid
#53 Easy
#54 My Friend Teaches Fifth Grade, And She Was Given This By A Student Today. This Kid Is Going places
#55 My Parents Must Have Thought I Was Retarded When I Was A Kid
#56 Because I’m Smart
#57 Your Mama
#58 How My 6 Year Old Sister Handles Stress
#59 Directions Were To ‘draw Hands On The Clocks’
#60 This Is Hilarious
#61 Trash Talk
#62 My Son, At Age 7, School Assignment
#63 As Simple As I Want
#64 My 1st Grade Teacher Wife Was Given This Note From A Student Who Will Be Out Tomorrow
#65 I Can P
#66 Living With Your Parents
#67 Lady Gaga
#68 This Is My 7 Year Old Answering A Question On The Days When He Follows Direction
#69 Almost
#70 My Goat Is In A Pen
#71 My 8 Year Old Daughter Brought Her Writing Exercise Home From School. I Could Not Be More Proud
#72 Genius
#73 It’s A Secret
#74 I Hope My 5 Year Old Sister Achieves Her Goals
#75 Creative Kid
#76 I Would Eat Bananas On It Too
#77 This Angry Kid
#78 My Husband Told Our Son To Go Back Upstairs And Draw His Curtains. His Did Just That.
#79 Kindergarten Gone Wrong
#80 Grade One Child Learning ‘o’ Sound
#81 Mother’s Day Letter
#82 I Tried Teaching Them About Birds….
#83 “the Driver Crashed Into The House Because Chuck Norris Pushed Him.”
