125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

by

Ah, Twitter (X); a great place, is it not? I honestly couldn’t tell you, since I quit it nine or so months ago. However, it’s still one of the most popular social media sites online. According to one source, X (formerly Twitter) has around 586 million monthly active users. Other sources claim 650 million users were actively using it in the first half of 2025.

Whatever feuds, pop culture stan wars, or controversies are happening on the platform, you can still be sure that at least in one corner of Twitter (X), someone just made a joke for the ages. We have a tradition here at Bored Panda to show you the best of the month, so, here we present to you the best and funniest tweets of July!

#1

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#2

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#3

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#4

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: RichardCranny69

#5

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: emiliepfrank

#6

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#7

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#8

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: socialimmedia

#9

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: SandyofCthulhu

#10

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#11

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Sarah

#12

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#13

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#14

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: EverythingOOC

#15

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: banay_john

#16

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: zmullis

#17

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: ecto_fun

#18

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: LeVeonBell

#19

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#20

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: BuffaloRon

#21

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: litteralyme0_

#22

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#23

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: /_Pa0la___

#24

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#25

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: diomuarr

#26

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#27

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: uncledoomer

#28

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: daringlucile

#29

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#30

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#31

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: sixfootcandy

#32

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: PokeDailyPost

#33

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: gilmxres

#34

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: 9mmballpoint

#35

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: NoblestCalling

#36

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#37

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Unknown

#38

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Pinko69420

#39

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: armpitlover2150

#40

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: MisterFabulist

#41

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: softbfbvnny

#42

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#43

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#44

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#45

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#46

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#47

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#48

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#49

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: ALEXF0RREST

#50

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: _jelrey

#51

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: user84829272

#52

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: s8n

#53

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: mpopv

#54

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: RealScreenGeek

#55

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: ANGELBABYBITTY

#56

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: wobblymami

#57

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: doemisu

#58

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: givemebudlight

#59

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: godspeed_aflame

#60

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#61

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#62

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#63

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: kimmydammit

#64

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: allholls

#65

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: wuthrinheights

#66

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: TheNCSmaster

#67

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: 0xgats

#68

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: Pies_of_Lee

#69

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: popitforpoppa

#70

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: sonohoor

#71

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: lindynap

#72

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#73

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#74

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#75

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#76

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#77

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#78

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: SleepEatScream

#79

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: 2dilly2dally

#80

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: JayJurden

#81

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: RoxyTall

#82

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: etherealklaus

#83

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: megannn_lynne

#84

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: kohakudoori

#85

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: hyperdiscogirl

#86

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: mparkinb

#87

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: UpperEastUpside

#88

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: other_st_nick

#89

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: NecktieSalvage

#90

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: awqpiedraws

#91

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#92

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#93

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#94

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#95

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#96

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#97

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: DocAtCDI

#98

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: PotCzach

#99

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: northstardoll

#100

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: dunkin_nyc

#101

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: bloodmajicks

#102

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: chickenpaprika

#103

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: peteyburn

#104

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: kitvolta

#105

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#106

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#107

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#108

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#109

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#110

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#111

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#112

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: bidenstoenails

#113

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: httpsbug_

#114

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: tjelesan

#115

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: youwouldntpost

#116

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: sugaplumcris

#117

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: s8n

#118

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#119

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#120

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#121

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#122

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: EverythingOOC

#123

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: anthraxp1mp

#124

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

#125

125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite

Image source: grace_roso

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shark Tank Season 10
Five Shark Tank Products We Really Wish Made It But Didn’t
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2020
Modern Family 2.07 “Chirp” Review
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2010
The Five Fastest Growing Networks on TV Right Now
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2017
President Trump Reportedly Watches At Least Four To Eight Hours Of TV Every Single Day
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2017
Alice Cooper Cast as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2017
How DC Movies and TV Shows Will Be More Connected in the Future
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.