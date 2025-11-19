30 Maps To Expand Your Knowledge Of The World With Random Facts (New Pics)

Depending on how old you are, you might remember having to pull out a paper map to find your way around a place. Back then, we didn’t have Siri or GPS. We were forced to put on our thinking caps and navigate the world in a slightly more complex way. Or risk getting completely lost. In today’s digital world, more than a billion people use Google Maps every month, but that doesn’t mean physical maps are a thing of the past.

Maps aren’t only used for navigation after all, as this online group proves. It has more than 5.3 million members sharing fascinating maps detailing everything under the sun. From the most overworked countries in the world, to a visual representation of all the lighthouses in France, and even places where cheek-kissing is a common greeting.

We’ve picked the most intriguing posts from the page, to take you on a journey fit for the most curious of cartophiles. And on the subject of cartophiles, Bored Panda was lucky enough to chat to Ian Wright. He’s a map guru and founder of Brilliant Maps, a popular cartography site. You’ll find that interview between the images. And as a bonus, we’ve also included the fascinating story about a fake town that once appeared on a map, suddenly became real, then vanished again.

#1 The Alps, Hand-Drawn By Myself In Tolkien’s Style, Please Suggest Any Improvements!

Image source: NACHODYNAMYTE

#2 Roads Of The Roman Empire

Image source: T33FMEISTER

#3 It’s All About Perspective

Image source: Galadriaume

#4 In Maori The Official Name For France Is Wiwi (Oui Oui)

Image source: shinjirarehen

#5 A Lighthouse Map Of France

Image source: AdAbject6946

#6 Map Of Africa On The Year 1880 Ad, Before The European “Scramble For Africa”

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#7 Are You Certain That God Exists?

Image source: FLVCKO_JODYE

#8 What Antarctica Looks Like Without Ice

Image source: vladgrinch

#9 Map Of Europe Made Up Of Its National Animals

Image source: Ibis_Wolfie

#10 Has Russia Ever Been At War With You?

Image source: Master1_4Disaster

#11 Google Street View

Image source: Thelifehacker1

#12 Kiribati: The Only Country Spanning All Four Hemispheres

Image source: ChemistStrong5527

#13 So This Is What They Meant By The Dwarf Planet

Image source: the_pacman_88

#14 USA Abortions Ban With And Without Exceptions For R**e

Image source: sycamoreshadows

#15 Ship-Log Entries 1740-1855

Image source: Place_ad_here

#16 Countries Banned From The Olympics

Image source: PSIDAC

#17 British English vs. American English: What’s Taught In Schools?

Image source: vladgrinch

#18 The Hippie Trail, Where Western Hippies Travelled Throughout The 60s And 70s Usually To Consume D**gs And Spiritual Awakening(Oc)

Image source: Wally_Squash

#19 All Countries That Legalized Same-Sex Marriage So Far

Image source: Impressive_Produce3

#20 Countries With Compulsory Voting

Image source: Ok-Revolution-83

#21 Every Dot Is A Football (Soccer) Pitch

Image source: katxwoods

#22 Luxembourg Compared To Other Countries

Image source: MatsGry

#23 Where Cheek Kissing Is A Common Greeting

Image source: rayg10

#24 Countries ‘Colonized’ By Europe

Image source: Big_Abrocoma496

#25 None Of The Countries That Bordered Poland Before 1990 Exist Today

Image source: The_Unknown_Soldier_

#26 The World In 250 Mil. Years From Now

Image source: Bobbergobbler

#27 Is It Legal To Cook Lobsters?

Image source: No_Significance_8874

#28 U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years

Image source: Nidzovantije

#29 Africa’s Religious Divide

Image source: Ta9eh10

#30 Countries Without A Metro System In Europe

Image source: quindiassomigli

