61 Funny Pieces Of Advice That Might Be Kinda Useless But Are Still Fun

The world is filled to the brim with advice. And it often feels like many people you talk to think they know what’s best for you. The challenge is separating the wheat from the chaff and moving past all the noise to get to the signal.
You might find something useful in the unlikeliest of places. That’s what our team wants to show you. Bored Panda has compiled this list of the funniest and weirdest pieces of life advice that people stumbled across accidentally in the most random spots. The tips range from bizarre to surprisingly (un)helpful, and there’s a bit of everything for everyone. Check them out!
#1
Image source: Mikadook
#2
Image source: UtterlyInterest
#3
Image source: Bierrr
With so many friends, coworkers, relatives, content creators, media outlets, gurus, etc., having opinions about how you should live your life, it’s super easy to feel overwhelmed. Who do you actually listen to when you get conflicting information? When do you trust your own instincts when you’re told to live very differently? How do you get anything done when there’s an endless list of life hacks you think you need to apply?
While we can’t answer the big questions about your purpose in life, we can, however, talk about the fundamentals that you need to get right to live a higher quality, longer, happier life.
In a nutshell, you need to prioritize a few main things: getting quality sleep, regular exercise, eating a nutritious diet, staying hydrated, and having positive relationships. That’s the core.
#4
Image source: Runs_With_Scissors3
#5
Image source: captainante
#6
Image source: snartha
Quality sleep is something that eludes a significant part of society.
For instance, the CDC reports that 14.5% of adults had trouble falling asleep most days or every day.
Other data shows that around a third of adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day.
#7
My friend and I put this sign up at our local pool, and after 3 years, no one has said anything.
Image source: ticketomg
#8
Image source: Nick Beres NC5
#9
Image source: expressadmin
In short, good sleep is fundamental for your physical and mental health, as well as your emotional well-being. How much sleep you need depends on your age, but typically, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Teens, kids, toddlers, and babies, obviously, need much more sleep, as their bodies and minds are still developing.
#10
Image source: cakummer
#11
Image source: imgur.com
#12
Image source: reddit.com
Regularly getting a good night’s sleep comes with a wide range of positive benefits, aside from feeling energetic and focused the next day. For one, you get sick less often.
On top of that, your stress drops, and your mood improves alongside your heart health and metabolism. What’s more, good sleep helps you stay at a healthy weight, and it lowers your risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, elevated blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.
#13
I asked Nick Offerman for high school graduation advice. He delivered.
Image source: dantheman757
#14
Image source: Mister_Anon
#15
Image source: sammygirl246
Better sleep also improves your memory and attention. So, you end up doing your daily activities, including your job, better. You also reduce the risk of motor vehicle-related accidents when you’re well-rested.
However, good sleep isn’t something that magically happens to you without lifting a finger. Sleep, like your social relationships, exercise regimen, and diet, requires direct management. Your day and evening routines have a direct impact on how well you’ll sleep that night.
#16
Image source: reddit.com
#17
Image source: KyleColby
#18
Image source: TeachMeImWilling69
The CDC recommends that you stick to a specific routine. The more consistent you are, the better. Do your best to go to bed and get up at the same time every day.
In the meantime, avoid eating large meals or drinking alcohol before going to sleep. What’s more, avoid using electronic devices or looking at screens at least half an hour before your bedtime (much harder than it sounds!).
#19
Image source: GryphonSK
#20
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#21
Image source: DemandImmediate1288
Other things to do for better sleep include regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, and avoiding consuming caffeine in the afternoon or evening.
Caffeine tends to stay in your system far longer than you might think. You have to be very intentional about when you drink coffee, tea, and soda… and how much of it you consume.
As per AASM, caffeine reaches a peak level in your body within 30 to 60 minutes, and it has a half-life of 3 to 5 hours.
#22
Image source: mattythedog
#23
Image source: reddit.com
#24
Image source: Rakalimon
Caffeine half-life refers to the time it takes for your body to eliminate half of it. So, if you drink a cup of coffee at 2 in the afternoon, with a half-life of 5 hours, half of that caffeine would still be in your system by 7 in the evening, and a quarter would still be present at midnight. That’s why it’s so important to limit caffeine intake to the morning.
Broadly speaking, you should limit caffeine consumption to no more than 300mg to 400 mg per day, which is roughly 3 to 4 cups of coffee.
#25
Image source: reddit.com
#26
Image source: raym0ndv2
#27
Image source: imgur.com
Which of these random and funny pieces of advice did you actually find to be the most helpful? Meanwhile, which ones made you laugh with how absurd(ly accurate) they were?
If you could share one bit of life advice with absolutely everyone around the world, what would it be and why?
If you feel like being social, you can share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments at the bottom of this list!
#28
Image source: gperlman
#29
Image source: Fjedjik
#30
Image source: Dreamba
#31
Will Ferrell’s advice to my father in the junior high yearbook.
Image source: LittIeNuggetBoi
#32
Image source: reddit.com
#33
Image source: foofusdotcom
#34
Image source: kstiney18
#35
Image source: techsays
#36
Image source: Usual_Inspector_7832
#37
Image source: TeachMeImWilling69
#38
Image source: Funny Signs
#39
Image source: EyeHeartFriedRice
#40
Image source: Kristan8
#41
Image source: imgur.com
#42
Image source: ObviouslyAnnie
#43
Image source: TDFireAcademy
#44
Image source: AliceTeller
#45
Image source: kevonicus
#46
Image source: imgur.com
#47
Image source: glittaknitta
#48
Image source: st0nedalaska
#49
Image source: Bobarhino
#50
Image source: saraeizen
#51
Image source: rkpx1
#52
Image source: mreddy84
#53
Image source: AwesomeGrant
#54
Image source: is_907
#55
Image source: U.S Army W.T.F! moments
#56
Image source: NextShark
#57
Image source: betterpromo
#58
Image source: eXX0n
#59
Image source: Eric Hernandez
#60
Image source: ProudOwner7
#61
Image source: iklegemma
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