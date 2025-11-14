Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

They say that if you find a job you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. Sure, it’s a bit over-romanticized, as no job is ideal, but there is some truth to the saying.

Except if you’re a designer who has had it with your job and you just landed a project to create in-flight safety card designs that you just don’t care about anymore. Well, the flight company who supposedly had to double-check the final results didn’t care either. People are now finding funny drawings on the safety cards provided in their flights and sharing them online. Keep on scrolling and you’ll find the best examples of the bad design below. Hopefully, a safe flight isn’t related to the quality of these nonsensical funny cards.

#1 Yep, That’s What Babies Look Like

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: overworked turbonerd

#2 Who Knew Willy Wonka Flies Airlines…

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Bad Pun Elephant

#3 Looks Like That Kid Is Maturing A Bit Too Fast

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Nicole Mitchell

#4 This Flight Attendant Had It Up To Here With The Passengers

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Linnea Bodén

#5 What Did Furby Do To Get Banned?

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: QANTAS BOEING 747-400 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

#6 She’s Just Angry Because There’s Gonna Be No In-Flight Movie

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Grumman G-73T

#7 These Baby Proportions Are Spot On

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Steve Hyde

#8 This Looks Like Taken Straight Out Of An IKEA Manual

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: ICELANDAIR B757-300 SAFETY CARD

#9 I’m Sorry, But What Happaned To This Baby?

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Max

#10 Willy Wonka Is Making A Cameo In One Of The Safety Cards

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Unknown

#11 How Come The Passengers Are Naked?

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Abtin

#12 The Designer Bothered To Illustrate An Adult, But Lacked Inspiration For The Kid

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Airbus A-319

#13 Apparently, Hilary Clinton Used To Be A Flight Attendant

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Kate

#14 “Remember To Stay Sad When Inflating Your Life Vest”

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Unknown

#15 What’s Up With His Hands And Those Lines On His Pants?

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: LET-410

#16 At This Rate, The Kid Will Drown In His Own Vest Before He Does In Actual Water

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Airbus A-330

#17 Truly Romance Is Not Dead In This Flight Safety Card

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source:  JetBlue A320 Safety Card

#18 There Are Cement Shoes And Then There’s Just Flat Out Tying People Up

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Unknown

#19 The Inflation Tube Looks Like A Straw Used For Cocktails

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: V AUSTRALIA BOEING 777-300 SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

#20 This Suggestive Entry In A Fight Safety Card…

Turns Out Some Flight Safety Cards Are Beyond Hilarious, So Here Are 20 Of Them

Image source: Boeing 737-500

