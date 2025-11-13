People Are Sharing The Worst Hotel Fails From Their Trips (30 Pics)

If you ever watched an episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Hotel Hell, you’ll know that lodging establishments aren’t always up to par. And we here at Bored Panda have decided to remind you of these horribly crappy designs. We’ve compiled a second list of hotels that failed so badly, it’s funny. Failed appliances? Oh yes. Spiders living in a pillowcase? You bet. After going through our refined selection of “NOPE,” you might never look the same at Booking dot com photos ever again. Scroll down to laugh at these and other hotel design disasters (or cry if you’re staying in one of them) and upvote your favorite epic fails.
#1 Thailand Trolled Again. CPR Instructions Next To The Hotel Pool. They Have No Clue…
Do you know the statistics of how many people actually die from soft nipples every year? Me neither. But if you ever have CPR done on you in Thailand and wake up with sore nipples, at least be grateful for it might just saved your life.
Image source: daveylovesMN
#2 Found This Note In My Hotel Bed Last Night…
Found at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel, this note was placed under the fitted bottom sheet. The unlucky fellow who stumbled across it said he could “clearly see the sheet of paper when pulled the top sheet and blanket back.” Makes you wonder how long it was there, doesn’t it? Could be from pre-2000’s for all we know.
Image source: time2fly80
#3 The Sink In My Hotel Room (Helsinki)
More like … Fail-sinki, am I right? Or Hell-sinki? No? Badsinki? I give up. If you want to check out this gem of worst design with your own eyes, visit the Scandic Helsinki, a four star business hotel that always knows how to surprise its guests.
Image source: DiceGottfried
#4 My Buddy Traveled Across The Country To Visit Me Last Weekend. Unfortunately, He Got Stuck In His Hotel Shower For 3 Hours. Shout-Out To Julio For Helping Out A Man In Need
To this point, no one (even Julio) aren’t sure how he got stuck. The glass sliding door may have been jammed in some way because Julio had to pretty much completely remove it. Sadly, witnesses say Julio didn’t talk much. He just kept telling them to make sure they told the front desk about their troubles so they could get a compensation for that day of the stay. And to anyone wondering, it was the poor guy’s girlfriend who called for help and took that priceless pic, no hotel ghosts were involved!
Image source: wilsononreddit
#5 This Toilet Paper Holder
Courtyard Marriott, everyone. Interior design that makes you pay to walk like a penguin. Unless you have the eye of Sherlock Holmes and are able to plan ahead. Then you’re fine.
Image source: MotleyHatchet
#6 Welcome To The Hotel California!
The person who took this photo said that it’s a somewhat new hotel, opened a little over a year ago. “Definitely not a temporary wall,” they added. “There is another room just to the left of the frame of the pic.”
You can check-in anytime, but you can never leave, muahaha!
Image source: yeaabut
#7 This ‘Art’ Above My Hotel Toilet
Cleaner: “Sir, it doesn’t matter what we use, the stuff just doesn’t come off.”
Manager: “Put a frame around it and let’s call it art.”
Image source: Slyth66
#8 The Door To My Hotel Balcony Is In The Shower Stall
You know what that means, right? The architect who designed it probably lives in that building across the street, constantly hoping to see some action.
Image source: cbass62083
#9 This Hotel Forgot To Insert A Quote Into The Wall Decorations Text Sample
Everyone has their own motivational quotes that keep them going during tough times. This hotel decided to go with the classical one “Your text sample text your text sample text here your text” because such wisdom surely enriches everyone’s lives.
Image source: DangerDonEl
#10 This Hotel Mural In The Breakfast Area
No, no, it’s not a design fail – it’s called “Shower drain pube collection” and is valued at $250,000. An original work of Pubelo Pissaco.
Image source: ConerTheBarbarian
#11 The Room Numbers In This Hotel
When you think about it, it’s funny that golden letters over golden wallpaper weren’t posh enough. They had to get golden nails as well.
Image source: Pararoyal
#12 Taking A Shower In A Hotel In China
This funny fail from China probably was born because of Google Translate. At least they tried to warn the guests. Or maybe they’re certain you’re going to slip, so they want to make sure you do it with grace.
Image source: Yonski3
#13 The Hotel I’m Staying At In India Doesn’t Want Me Looking Out The Windows In A Certain Direction
According to the guest, however, they didn’t mind the obstruction. “I see kids playing in the rubbish piles all day long,” they said. “Breaks your heart.” As you might’ve guessed, this hotel is located “well away” from the touristy parts of Delhi.
Image source: _notadeckofcards
#14 Was Told My Hotel Room Had A Courtyard View. Was Not Disappointed. 10/10 Would View Again
In case you’re wondering, you can check out this fabulous view in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, at Residence Inn by Marriott, right across the… courtyard, of course. Just make sure to find out if they have a room with panoramic windows.
Image source: Tudar87
#15 This Hotel Doesn’t Allow You To Use Books For Their Intended Purpose
I wonder, how many “displays” had to be stolen before the hotel put up this sign? Nothing says “Welcome” better than making your guests feel like thieves.
Image source: benem94
#16 The Swimming Pool At The Motel 6 That I Stayed At Last Night
This was off of Interstate 95 in southern Georgia and, according to the guest, they just stopped there overnight on their way to Florida. I hope they left the establishment a one-star rating, though! The less motels that don’t mow their pool regularly, the better.
Image source: Martynypm
#17 The Design Of These Curtains At A Hotel That My Parents Stayed At
Spotted at Novotel (Wellington, New Zealand), at least these curtains made for a really daddy dad joke. And what about those sheets, blankets, and upholstery that also had random red-ish and off-white splotches “printed” on them? Pretty funny, huh?
Image source: Mog-Player
#18 The Salt And Pepper Shakers In My Hotel Room
OK, let’s say there’s a reasonable explanation for why the salt and pepper have to be sealed. Why keep the bags in bottles, though? Closed bottles? Just put a lock on them if you don’t want to your guests to bankrupt you with their excessive use of spices and minerals, you scrooge.
Image source: sandberg_93
#19 This Stupid Doorstop In My Hotel Room. Banged My Foot On It Four Times Today
If you haven’t liked it, then you should have put a shoe on it. And if you feel as if this hotel doesn’t care about its guests at all, you’re right. I mean, just look at those misaligned skirting boards in the background.
Image source: SpartanJack17
#20 Hotel Ad Vs. Reality In Vietnam
Jenny Kershaw from Manchester, tweeted a photo from the Booking dot com page of the Mari Gold Hotel & Apartment in Vietnam, highlighting a stunning swimming pool against a sunny sky. But next to the glamorous snap she shared a photo of the reality – a tiny hot tub. Interestingly, as her tweet was going viral, the travel company got in contact with Jenny, asking if she would like to make a formal complaint but she declined. Talk about holiday spirit!
Image source: abenomic
#21 The Braille In This Hotel Bathroom Sign Isn’t Raised
An ADA-compliant sign that’s very similar to this costs about $8 on Amazon, but I guess that’s way too much if you’re a a cheap skate hotel operator.
Image source: licorso1
#22 A Motel Served Me This Breakfast Tray For $15 And Contains A Toaster, And A 2l Milk
At first, they give you a breakfast tray that contains a toaster then they charge you for $300 for lost equipment. And that’s only for the shampoo.
Image source: nickykeeng
#23 This Hotel Room In San Francisco
What’s the railing’s purpose in this picture? To help guests climb the steep stairs or to… Prevent people from falling to their death each time they leave the room? Well, whatever the answer is, let’s hope the door doesn’t open outwards.
Image source: _ItsAllRelative
#24 Braille Numbering On A Bumpy Surface
The person who took this pic said that the symbols were probably made out of plastic or a resin. And even though they confessed they don’t know much about Braille, they tried feeling it and couldn’t differentiate between the dots and the bumpy design at all. I wonder why.
Image source: TheCarrot_v2
#25 My Mom Is At A Hotel And Found This Note In Her Robe
No one wants to sleep in used sheets or wear robes that have already been worn by other guests. That’s why white is the ultimate color of service since it’s easiest to spot any dirt. Some hotels nowadays are going green and only washing the items that have clearly been used. So maybe it’s best to leave your dirty robe on the floor instead of hanging it back up the next time you’re in a hotel ?
Image source: lulewde
#26 Just Wanted A Nice, Hot Shower At The Hotel I Was Staying At
You know that feeling when you’re a hotel owner and the customers don’t know how to ration their hot water usage? Well, the owner of this hotel apparently had had enough and went to the trouble of inventing ways to stop people from taking hot showers. Perhaps a cold shower of negative reviews will change this owner’s mind sooner or later.
Image source: mclardass
#27 Having The Bathroom In The Middle Of The Hotel Room
At least the lavatory is in a separate room. And you can chat to your SO while they’re watching TV. Just don’t book this room if you’re planning to go on a business trip with your colleague.
Image source: arandomguyfromdk
#28 This Carpet In My Friend’s Hotel
A carpet with a killer design. Literally. Nothing’s more relaxing than going to your hotel room and finding out that either a murder took place in the hotel’s corridor or the blood elevator scene from Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ is actually a thing which happens from time to time in real hotels as well. And if that’s the case, why should some one be bothered with changing the carpets?
Image source: mshelbym
#29 The Hotel Tried To Make Our Stay Special… They Succeeded!
It’s what you get after you write ‘congrats’ and realize that you still have half your rose petals left over. Just one question, though. Who the hell is Tulation?
Image source: elosoyonki
#30 Wish Hotels Posted Shower Head Height. I Would Filter For That When Booking
If you’re wondering, the guy’s 6’5″. But his 5’9″ wife wasn’t impressed either. Sorry. No pictures of her in the shower, though.
Image source: Tsurnka
#31 I Have To Pay Them To Take The Mini Bar Out Of My Room…
Minibar items are always ridiculously overpriced, but what if you just want to check out what’s inside and accidentally move some items? Well in this hotel you’d be safer to never even touch the air around the minibar. Just imagine what the bill would look like if an earthquake happened during your stay!
Image source: totallyadragon
