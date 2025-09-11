32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

You know about the Bechdel test, right? It’s the famous and very simple test that is used today to assess the gender bias of films, TV series and books. It’s actually very simple – to pass this test, the plot must have at least two female characters who, in one of the scenes, would talk about something not related to men.
According to statistics, just more than half of the movies ever made meet all three criteria of this test. But today, we’ll talk about something else – well-written and strong female characters in popular culture. By the way, yes, if we consider the Terminator a male character, then Sarah Connor will not pass the Bechdel test… But let’s take everything in order.
#1
Ellen Ripley in Alien
#2
Ripley is the ultimate Queen. Gotta add Scully from the X-Files. Smart, level headed, can take care of herself and kick a*s when needed.
#3
Leia Organa.
#4
Clarice Starling.
#5
Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow & Sicario.
#6
You picked the GOAT op
I’d add Furiosa, Clarice Starling and Marge Gunderson.
#7
Emma Peel.
#8
Tv? Sarah Conner from the Sarah Conner Chronicles.
Movie? Sarah Conner from the Terminator movies
No matter the format, or who played her she always kicked a*s and was smart as hell.
#9
Buffy Summers. Incredibly brave, honest, smart, kind, but still a teenage girl having to deal with teenage girl problems like popularity at school, homework & grades, being a good big sister, dating boys (most of whom are vampires), a hellmouth at her high school, and trying to save the world from the apocalypse.
#10
Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul.
#11
Geena Davis in the Long Kiss Goodnight
Amy Adams in Arrival
Jackie Brown.
#12
Olivia Dunham in Fringe.
#13
TV – Carol in The Walking Dead
Trinity – The Matrix.
Image source: Pheerandlowthing, The Matrix
#14
Some of my favorites:
Camina Drummer – The Expanse
Kira Nerys – Deep Space Nine
Dana Scully – The X-Files.
#15
Alice in Resident Evil and the Bride in K**l Bill.
#16
Jyn Erso.
#17
Seven of Nine, especially in Star Trek: Picard.
(Honorable mention to Catherine Janeway).
#18
Delenn, Susan Ivanova, Lyra Alexander- Babylon 5.
#19
Laura Roslin – BSG.
#20
The women from the people who wrote The Office/Parks and Rec/Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place.
Specifically Leslie Knope.
#21
Murphy Brown.
#22
Beatrix Kiddo and Oren Ishi
Strong willed, skilled, flawed, vulnerable and able to overcome their disadvantages.
#23
Katniss Everdeen.
#24
Veronica mars! villanelle and eve polastri and carolyn martens! lorelai gilmore! emily gilmore!
#25
I always loved Leeloo in Fifth Element.
#26
Maude Lebowski.
#27
The quick and the dead.
Ellen, played by Sharon stone. .
#28
Jessica Jones in the Netflix show.
#29
Andor (all the female characters).
#30
Tv: Princess Caroline from Bojack Horseman.
#31
Kira Nerys in Deep Space 9
CJ in the West Wing.
#32
Bo Katan.
