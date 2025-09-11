32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

You know about the Bechdel test, right? It’s the famous and very simple test that is used today to assess the gender bias of films, TV series and books. It’s actually very simple – to pass this test, the plot must have at least two female characters who, in one of the scenes, would talk about something not related to men.

According to statistics, just more than half of the movies ever made meet all three criteria of this test. But today, we’ll talk about something else – well-written and strong female characters in popular culture. By the way, yes, if we consider the Terminator a male character, then Sarah Connor will not pass the Bechdel test… But let’s take everything in order.

More info: Reddit

#1

Ellen Ripley in Alien

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Piyushmessi10

#2

Ripley is the ultimate Queen. Gotta add Scully from the X-Files. Smart, level headed, can take care of herself and kick a*s when needed.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Cowcat0, X-Files

#3

Leia Organa.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: ImperatorRomanum, Star Wars

#4

Clarice Starling.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: AJerkForAllSeasons, The Silence of the Lambs

#5

Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow & Sicario.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Skoofer, Boss452

#6

You picked the GOAT op

I’d add Furiosa, Clarice Starling and Marge Gunderson.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Indoorsman101, FARGO

#7

Emma Peel.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Spock-1701, Avengers

#8

Tv? Sarah Conner from the Sarah Conner Chronicles.

Movie? Sarah Conner from the Terminator movies

No matter the format, or who played her she always kicked a*s and was smart as hell.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Successful-Ad4251, Terminator 2

#9

Buffy Summers. Incredibly brave, honest, smart, kind, but still a teenage girl having to deal with teenage girl problems like popularity at school, homework & grades, being a good big sister, dating boys (most of whom are vampires), a hellmouth at her high school, and trying to save the world from the apocalypse.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: puppiesandrainbows3, Buffy

#10

Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Zealousideal-Pay3937, Better Call Saul

#11

Geena Davis in the Long Kiss Goodnight

Amy Adams in Arrival

Jackie Brown.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: delifte, The Long Kiss Goodnight

#12

Olivia Dunham in Fringe.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Krinks1, Fringe

#13

TV – Carol in The Walking Dead

Trinity – The Matrix.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Pheerandlowthing, The Matrix

#14

Some of my favorites:

Camina Drummer – The Expanse

Kira Nerys – Deep Space Nine

Dana Scully – The X-Files.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: AbsolutelyNotAPossum, The Expanse

#15

Alice in Resident Evil and the Bride in K**l Bill.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Dan_flashes480, RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE

#16

Jyn Erso.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: thehound48, Rogue One

#17

Seven of Nine, especially in Star Trek: Picard.

(Honorable mention to Catherine Janeway).

Image source: mikefrombarto

#18

Delenn, Susan Ivanova, Lyra Alexander- Babylon 5.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: TUGBoat85007, Babylon 5

#19

Laura Roslin – BSG.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: loulara17, Battlestar Galactica

#20

The women from the people who wrote The Office/Parks and Rec/Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place.

Specifically Leslie Knope.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Mysterious_Travel669, Parks and Recreation

#21

Murphy Brown.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: ChessTiger, Murphy Brown

#22

Beatrix Kiddo and Oren Ishi

Strong willed, skilled, flawed, vulnerable and able to overcome their disadvantages.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: sWo97, Kill Bill: Vol 2

#23

Katniss Everdeen.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: TremontRemy, The Hunger Games

#24

Veronica mars! villanelle and eve polastri and carolyn martens! lorelai gilmore! emily gilmore!

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: neisaysthis, Veronica Mars

#25

I always loved Leeloo in Fifth Element.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: KyorlSadei, Fifth Element

#26

Maude Lebowski.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: glib-eleven, The Big Lebowski

#27

The quick and the dead. 

Ellen, played by Sharon stone. .

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: secondphase, FilmIsNow Epic Scenes

#28

Jessica Jones in the Netflix show.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: pman13531, Netflix

#29

Andor (all the female characters).

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: GargantaProfunda, Andor

#30

Tv: Princess Caroline from Bojack Horseman.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Mexican-Kahtru, Bojack Horseman

#31

Kira Nerys in Deep Space 9

CJ in the West Wing.

Image source: Zekiel2000

#32

Bo Katan.

32 Well-Written Female Characters In Movies That Break The Stereotype And Feel Genuine

Image source: Il_Magn1f1c0, Star Wars

