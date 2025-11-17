People Are Sharing The Worst Tattoos They Have Seen, Here Are The 35 Funniest Posts (New Pics)

Tattoos are common enough that most people are able to look past the old, disproved cliche of “What will it look like when you are old?” However, not all tattoos are created equal, and a few “lucky” people have adorned themselves with pieces that are questionable at best and a warning to others at worst.

Netizens “inkshame” the worst tattoo designs out there, as both a warning and a monument to “the customer is always right.” So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to thank your lucky stars you didn’t get one of these tattoos. We also got in touch with tattoo artist Maya Gat to learn more. Upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 It’s Supposed To Be A Cat Nose

Image source: anon

#2 Local Nc Artist

Image source: Moriah Breeden

#3 Literally What Is This

Image source: Brook Kidd

#4 Loyaty

Image source: anon

#5 Someone I Knew Got A Tattoo On Vacation… Is It Completely Hopeless?

Image source: anon

#6 Friend Posted They Got A New Neck Tattoo And The Artist Did A Fantastic Job

Image source: anon

#7 The Skull

Image source: Morgan Levoškin

#8 The Hands

Image source: anon

#9 I Don’t…. I Can’t Understand It. The Longer You Get… The Worse It Is

Image source: anon

#10 So I Am An Emt And I Was Looking Up Ambulance Inspired Ink.. I Came Across This Gem

Image source: Merri Kali Whitman

#11 I Have No Words

Image source: Ally Platt

#12 Yikes

Image source: anon

#13 Just… Why?

Image source: anon

#14 Super Bad

Image source: Emmanuelle Le Normand

#15 Local Shop Post

Image source: anon

#16 Found On Tiktok

Image source: Brianna Lynn Mosley

#17 Someone Posted This In A Apa Pool Group. Just Awful

Image source: anon

#18 Nice Watch Bro

Image source: Alexandra McKay

#19 I Finally Have Something To Post! So Much Going On. One Of My Matches On A Dating App

Image source: Hayley Livingston

#20 It’s The Constant Bragging About Getting Free Tattoos And Then They All Look Like This

Image source: anon

#21 The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets

Image source: anon

#22

Image source:  Zella Nyx

#23 I Did It Guys… I Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: Lara Cottrell

#24 This Guy Is From My Hometown. I Don’t Even Understand What This Is Supposed To Be About

Image source: anon

#25 Sorry But What The F Is This?? The Placement???

Image source: Loranda Tutt

#26 Big Yikes. Found On Tik Tok

Image source: David Jimenez

#27 On My Instagram Feed… Someone In The Comments Asked What It Was Supposed To Be & The Owner Said It’s Gonna Be A Semi Colon, She’s Just Waiting For It To Heal First

Image source: Kaylee Smith

#28 Mercedes Benz Logo Anyone?

Image source: anon

#29 Dude Said He Was Fine With A “Free Tattoo”

Image source: Jay Wassner

#30 The Fact That Someone Tattooed This, Took A Picture, And Uploaded It 🥴 Not The Worst I’ve Seen But It Definitely Isn’t The Best. Especially The Nails 🫣

Image source: Melissa Palmier

#31 Ooof Local Shop

Image source: anon

#32 The Client Paid Extra For Name And Shading, Apparently

Image source: Lauryn Woodcock-Jones

#33 A Friend On My Timeline From A Local Shop

Image source: anon

#34 I Know Theres Definitely Worse Ones But… I Dont Like It

Image source: anon

#35 “Award Winning Been Tattooing For Over 15 Years”

Image source: Grace Sutton

