People Are Sharing The Worst Tattoos They Have Seen, Here Are The 35 Funniest Posts (New Pics)

Tattoos are common enough that most people are able to look past the old, disproved cliche of “What will it look like when you are old?” However, not all tattoos are created equal, and a few “lucky” people have adorned themselves with pieces that are questionable at best and a warning to others at worst.
Netizens “inkshame” the worst tattoo designs out there, as both a warning and a monument to “the customer is always right.” So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to thank your lucky stars you didn’t get one of these tattoos. We also got in touch with tattoo artist Maya Gat to learn more. Upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
#1 It’s Supposed To Be A Cat Nose
Image source: anon
#2 Local Nc Artist
Image source: Moriah Breeden
#3 Literally What Is This
Image source: Brook Kidd
#4 Loyaty
Image source: anon
#5 Someone I Knew Got A Tattoo On Vacation… Is It Completely Hopeless?
Image source: anon
#6 Friend Posted They Got A New Neck Tattoo And The Artist Did A Fantastic Job
Image source: anon
#7 The Skull
Image source: Morgan Levoškin
#8 The Hands
Image source: anon
#9 I Don’t…. I Can’t Understand It. The Longer You Get… The Worse It Is
Image source: anon
#10 So I Am An Emt And I Was Looking Up Ambulance Inspired Ink.. I Came Across This Gem
Image source: Merri Kali Whitman
#11 I Have No Words
Image source: Ally Platt
#12 Yikes
Image source: anon
#13 Just… Why?
Image source: anon
#14 Super Bad
Image source: Emmanuelle Le Normand
#15 Local Shop Post
Image source: anon
#16 Found On Tiktok
Image source: Brianna Lynn Mosley
#17 Someone Posted This In A Apa Pool Group. Just Awful
Image source: anon
#18 Nice Watch Bro
Image source: Alexandra McKay
#19 I Finally Have Something To Post! So Much Going On. One Of My Matches On A Dating App
Image source: Hayley Livingston
#20 It’s The Constant Bragging About Getting Free Tattoos And Then They All Look Like This
Image source: anon
#21 The Longer You Look The Worse It Gets
Image source: anon
#22
Image source: Zella Nyx
#23 I Did It Guys… I Finally Found One In The Wild
Image source: Lara Cottrell
#24 This Guy Is From My Hometown. I Don’t Even Understand What This Is Supposed To Be About
Image source: anon
#25 Sorry But What The F Is This?? The Placement???
Image source: Loranda Tutt
#26 Big Yikes. Found On Tik Tok
Image source: David Jimenez
#27 On My Instagram Feed… Someone In The Comments Asked What It Was Supposed To Be & The Owner Said It’s Gonna Be A Semi Colon, She’s Just Waiting For It To Heal First
Image source: Kaylee Smith
#28 Mercedes Benz Logo Anyone?
Image source: anon
#29 Dude Said He Was Fine With A “Free Tattoo”
Image source: Jay Wassner
#30 The Fact That Someone Tattooed This, Took A Picture, And Uploaded It 🥴 Not The Worst I’ve Seen But It Definitely Isn’t The Best. Especially The Nails 🫣
Image source: Melissa Palmier
#31 Ooof Local Shop
Image source: anon
#32 The Client Paid Extra For Name And Shading, Apparently
Image source: Lauryn Woodcock-Jones
#33 A Friend On My Timeline From A Local Shop
Image source: anon
#34 I Know Theres Definitely Worse Ones But… I Dont Like It
Image source: anon
#35 “Award Winning Been Tattooing For Over 15 Years”
Image source: Grace Sutton
Follow Us