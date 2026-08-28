99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

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Doing something yourself just hits different. If you’ve ever managed to successfully complete a challenging DIY project, you’ll probably know the feeling of accomplishment, pride and that new-found boost of confidence. Plus, there’s a good chance you saved some money by not paying another person to do it for you. But, of course, that’s only when things go right…

There’s always the very real possibility that your best efforts don’t result in “Oh wow, I made that!” but rather, “Where did it all go wrong?” DIY projects have an uncanny way of exposing the gap between confidence and competence. And a 5-minute simple YouTube tutorial isn’t always the girl she claims to be.

Fortunately, even the most disastrous attempts aren’t a complete waste of time… If anything, they can provide endless entertainment and comedy for other people. There’s an entire online community that showcases hilariously bad DIY fails. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. Feel free to refer back to it the next time you consider fixing anything yourself.

#1 I Needed To Take Over An Inch Off The Door. I Don’t Have Many Tools. Sandpaper Was Taking Too Long. It Fits Like A Glove!

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: unicornduck

When they’re good, they’re great. But when they’re bad, they downright awful. If you’ve ever attempted a DIY project, only to stand back at the end wondering where it all went wrong, you’re not alone. The internet is filled with perfect examples of DIY fails. What they lack in practicality, they make up for in comedy gold.

“It’s no laughing matter,” you may be thinking, while staring at the crooked shelf, leaking pipe, or bathroom tiles that look like an explosive just hit them. So where did it all go wrong? The answer, say some experts, often lies in the planning stage.

This can be especially true if you’re taking your cue from a perfect Pinterest post or a quick and “simple” YouTube tutorial. These expert guides often fail to properly explain all the prep work and pre-planning that should be going into your project.

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

#2 Chair Kept Sinking

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: hawkerocker

#3 A Portable Charger. It Works But Probably Might Cause Damage If Used For A While

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: artificialstarlight

Preparation isn’t exactly the most exciting part of a DIY project but skipping it can come at a cost. And that cost might only rear it’s ugly head long after you’ve completed everything.

“Painting walls, installing new flooring, or updating cabinets without taking the time to clean, sand, or apply primer will reduce the quality of your finished product,” explains the Tuff Home Inspections site. “For example, skipping primer before painting can result in uneven coverage, peeling, or the original color showing through. Failing to level a floor before installing tiles causes cracks or loose tiles later.”

#4 My AC Went Out Today

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: iambilliam

#5 Had No Normal Hooks, Only An S-Hook And Some Nails

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: dsprenkels

#6 Portable Pizza Warmer

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

The Tuff Home Inspections team says another big mistake many people make is underestimating the time and effort a project requires. Replacing a faucet, painting a room, or even hanging a few shelves might seem like a fast and simple fix. But these ‘easy’ jobs can quickly spiral into something much bigger.

“Many DIYers fail to account for the time needed to prep, troubleshoot unexpected issues, or wait for materials to dry or cure,” they warn. “Always research the steps involved in your project thoroughly. A realistic timeline saves you from rushing, making errors, or giving up halfway through when things take longer than expected.”

#7 Bad, If Effective, Tubelight Cover

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#8 DIY “Sport-Style” Earbuds Using Twist-Ties

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: CymbalBangingMonkey

#9 My Friend’s Safe Spa Pool Supports

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: __DeadFool____

Many DIY experts suggest that beginners start with easy projects to build confidence and skill. It might be tempting to save a few bucks by trying to do your own electrical work, plumbing and entire home renovation alone. But if things go wrong, which they often do, you could find yourself forking out a lot of money.

Sometimes, it really is better to call in a professional while you focus on things like painting a feature wall, building a cube shelf, or basic landscaping. Never be afraid to ask for help.

#10 Car Modification At Its Finest

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: SgtMac02

#11 Made This Thing In An Afternoon For Comfortable Wildlife Camping

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: 16_story_bits

#12 Someone Has Taken A Lot Of Time On This Tiling

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: UnoriginalUrsula

One survey found that the majority of Americans who’ve taken on DIY home improvement projects mostly did so to save money. Many admitted to biting off more than they could chew. 80% of those polled admitted to making mistakes during a DIY project, while 45% said they’ve “completely butchered” a project.

A separate study, conducted by Porch.com, surveyed more than 1,000 people to find out which projects DIYers are failing at the most, as well as how much time and money it takes to fix the mistake.

“On average, when DIYers made a mistake [on these projects], it cost them $310 and took five and a half hours longer to complete the job,” said Porch’s senior communications manager Amanda Woolley.

#13 LCD Wall Mount

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: CymbalBangingMonkey

#14 How To Transform Your Desk In To A Stand-Up Desk Using This One Cool Trick!

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: AnotherSmegHead

#15 1 Halloween Mask And A Lamp = Children’s Nightmares

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RedDevilMan

One of the most costly and time-consuming projects to fix is floor installation. Before you decide to buy a few bathroom tiles and “stick” them down yourself, you may want to bear in mind that the tiniest of mistakes can come at a massive cost. And again, planning and preparation is critical. You have to make sure the floor is level, as well as measure and cut the new flooring precisely.

#16 When You Don’t Have Time To Learn How To Knit But You Want Your Tea To Stay Warm – Yes I Cut A Holes In A Beanie

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: TheGreatTyrant

#17 New Wheels For An Old Vacuum

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: BlueberryKind

#18 3 Day Build: Custom Wooden Tripod Stand For Webcam

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

“If you make a mistake early on, it could cause major problems down the line,” Woolley says. “For example, hardwood can cost homeowners thousands of dollars, and when those poorly laid floors need to be replaced, it’s costly.”

In fact, Porch’s survey reveals that one mistake can add an extra 13.8 hours to your project, and set you back around $829. If you aren’t absolutely sure you can do it properly, you might want to enlist the help of a professional.

#19 Custom Shower Curtain Rings

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#20 We Didn’t Have A Door Knob… This Had To Do

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: DerWaechter_

#21 My Backdoor Has Terrible Insulation. Fixed!

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: counttess

#22 Improvised Humidifier For Tonight

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: CharlieBwa

#23 Nailed It

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: randoh12

#24 Hmmm… I Didn’t Quite Think This Through

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Jackster21

#25 I Made This Shelf With A Piece Of Wood I Had Laying Around, And Two Big Cups. Pretty Much No Effort Or Skill Required

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: timchanter

#26 The Bathroom Light Fixture Caught Fire, So I Replaced It… With A String Of Xmas Lights. That Was 3 Years Ago

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: cincymatt

#27 Flawless DIY Pressure Cooker

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: dazoidberg

#28 Shoutout To The Previous Tenants Of My Apartment For This DIY Attempt

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: grimyseabutt

#29 I Made A Really Nice Bathroom Shelf

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: FL00RISLAVA

#30 Landlords Are The Kings (Lords?) Of Bad DIY

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RIPNightman

#31 DIY Floppy Disc Coaster

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#32 The Potato Kindle Stand For Hands-Free Netflixin’

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: mike_pants

#33 Just Installed My New Radiator

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RyanSamuel

#34 AC Venting

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#35 Roommate Was So Proud Of The Shelf He Installed For His Projector

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Papa_Moon

#36 Build Some Stairs For The Deck… They Said. You’ll Have Fun They Said

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: randoh12

#37 Dirt Bike Sidecar

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#38 Set Up My AC To Not Create Standing Water

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Mindless_Wrap1758

#39 Indian Restaurant Didnt Give Me Utensils, I Had A Rolling Plate, A Broken Eyeglass Arm Cardboard And Electrical Tape, Improvise, Adapt, Overcome

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: BukkakeAtAFuneral

#40 Fixed The Door Lock

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#41 My Brothers Screen Shattered, So He Fixed It With… Plastic Wrap

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: dallasdarling

#42 Da Final Touches

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RIPNightman

#43 Apparently My Dad Doesn’t Need Help Making Garden Plots

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

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#44 Upgraded Phone Case For iPhone7

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: stuyshwick

#45 My Guitar Sounds Great Now That I Fixed The Bridge

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: diggerB

#46 Instead Of Wasting Cans, I’m Putting Them To Use

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: CracklesCousin

#47 Just Because Our Bathroom Is Cold

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: heatheriswaiting

#48 Didn’t Like How Little The Old Sprayer Held So I Zip Tied Some Tubing And Put It On A Two Liter

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Ya_boi_agatha

#49 Used My Bad Woodworking Skills To Make A DIY Headphone Mount

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: lexwebb

#50 I Tried Making A Knife Sheath, I Think I’ll Just Say It’s “Post Apocalyptic Themed”

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#51 Designer Shower Head

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#52 How My Dad Decided To Install Our Toilet Paper Holder

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: SyntaxProblem

#53 I Decided I Needed A Headset For Games

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: AtomicSans

#54 It’s A Roof, I Guess

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: SpaceCadet0629

#55 Couch Charger

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: narc1s

#56 My Android Gaming Station

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: hannsn

#57 No Vertical Screen, No Problem

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: carbonat38

#58 Dog Proof Trash Can

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: baby_trex

#59 Home Printer Station

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#60 Credit Card Bottle Opener

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: _Stewie_Griffin

#61 A Wall Mount For My New Projector

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: todays_

#62 Literally Just A Coca Cola Bottle With A Soap Dispenser Lid On It Being Sold On Etsy

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#63 Very Outhouse

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#64 Should I Attach The Deck To The Framing Or The Siding?

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: randoh12

#65 I Made A Table In The Garage To Smoke And Drink At

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: hardtoremember

#66 I Made This Shelf To Organize My Tools, Then I Painted It Black To Cover Up How Bad It Is

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Insist365

#67 My Wife Wanted A Digital Wall Clock. Say No More Fam

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: BadSmash4

#68 Street Legal Again

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: MK_Ultrex

#69 Hot Grease Hack

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: maldio

#70 Stick Shift Broke, Had To Improvise

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: ewikanderson

#71 New Business Starting Up In My Town

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: portofly94

#72 Come Upstairs

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: pugs_are_death

#73 Now For The Spackle

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Breezezilla_is_here

#74 Just Noticed That The Boiler Repairs Guy Replaced The Leaking Water Line With A Gas Pipe A While Back. It’s Now Leaking Red Water On Both Ends And Probably Galvanized The Hell Out Of The Boiler

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: higgs8

#75 Custom Made Flip Flops

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Powder_hunter

#76 New Headlight And Turn Signal

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: randoh12

#77 I’m Not A Smart Man

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: lunarlumberjack

#78 Installed A Gutter For My Chicken Coop

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#79 Parents Created This Handy Contraption To Remove Stickers Off Windshields

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: drudd84

#80 Best Mousepad Money Couldn’t Buy

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: jimboy241

#81 New Side Mirror Project

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: randoh12

#82 Mobile Gaming Set Up For Apex Legends Mobile Lolol

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: No-Advice-7797

#83 I Drive Past This Mess Every Day. The Longer You Look At It, The More Things You See Wrong

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: SlothGSR

#84 Made A Roof For My BBQ

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#85 Improvisation

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: Grimmbles

#86 Custom Made Journal Lock

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#87 I’m A Guitar Player But I Forgot My Capo So I Thought I’d DIY One Real Quick

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: ilostmycapo

#88 The Rim-Liner On My Sun Hat Peeled Off, Nothing A Little Duct Tape Can’t Fix

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: [deleted]

#89 Thermal Baby Gate To Keep AC Air From Spilling Down Stairwell

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: TotallyHumanPerson

#90 Friend Of Mine Has No Heater In His Bedroom, So He Built A Delicious Vent System To Bring The Heat In

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: MoonKnightFan

#91 Electric Mixer On The Fly

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

#92 A Wall Light Made With LED Strips, Wax Paper, And Poster Puddy

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: wet-badger

#93 I Wanted An Alarm Clock With A Wake Up Light But Didn’t Have A Bedside Table… Behold, My Masterpiece

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: JohnnyJVL

#94 Quality Craftsmanship On This Truck Stop Mirror

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: thunderrooster80

#95 Children’s Lawnmower

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: demechman

#96 Not Enough Room You Say?

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: LaLongueCarabine

#97 Turned The Arm Of My Chair Into A Mousepad

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: thiscontradiction

#98 How Many Things About This Room Corner Bother You?

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: MiddleFroggy

#99 Home Pool Slide Installation

99 Hilariously Bad Examples Of DIY To Scroll Through Before You Attempt To Fix That Thing Yourself

Image source: RalphiesBoogers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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