Bow Wow: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Bow Wow

March 9, 1987

Columbus, Ohio, US

38 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Bow Wow?

Shad Gregory Moss is an American rapper, actor, and television presenter known for his dynamic presence and early rise to stardom. His career seamlessly blends musical artistry with roles on both the big and small screens.

He first gained widespread public attention with his debut album Beware of Dog, released when he was just 13 years old. The album’s commercial success quickly cemented his place in hip-hop.

Early Life and Education

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Shad Gregory Moss showed an early interest in rap, beginning to perform as “Kid Gangsta” by age five. His mother, Teresa Caldwell, supported his burgeoning talent.

Moss attended school in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where he also earned a junior-high-level award from the Ohio Interscholastic Writing League, foreshadowing his later lyrical abilities.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Bow Wow has had several high-profile relationships, including with singer Ciara and model Joie Chavis. He was also briefly engaged to Erica Mena.

Moss shares a daughter, Shai Moss, with Joie Chavis, and a son, Stone Moss, with model Olivia Sky.

Career Highlights

Shad Gregory Moss’s music career took off with his debut album Beware of Dog, released in 2000, which went double platinum and featured hit singles like “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)”. He later dropped “Lil'” from his stage name.

He expanded into acting, making his lead film debut in 2002’s Like Mike, which was a commercial success. Moss has also held roles in films like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and television series such as CSI: Cyber, showcasing his versatility.

Signature Quote

“I’m staying myself and most importantly, I’m trying to make good movies and music for my fans.”

