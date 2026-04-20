Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

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We all make mistakes. Even at work. At best, we manage to correct them, or they’re harmless enough to not lose sleep over. At worst, they get printed, installed, built, or manufactured. Then end up on the internet, leaving people wondering whether the lights are on but no one’s home.

Good design is meant to make life easier. But every so often, someone misses the point completely. It’s almost as if they worked with their eyes closed and had nobody around to spot their blunders before it was too late. From confusing signs that proclaim, “No entry. Entrance only,” to forks that seemingly want to identify as spoons, design fails are everywhere.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the wildest and most hilarious ones spotted in the wild. They may not have served their intended purpose but they certainly provided us with some much-needed laughter.

#1 A Good Family

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Xpg3000

#2 Hmmm

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: vegitable-oil

#3 Apple Mouse Battery Ran Out. I Guess I’ll Just Go Home Now

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: nupods

We might find these posts hilarious but bad design shouldn’t be a laughing matter. Besides giving many of us a headache, it can cost companies, governments and individuals a fortune.

#4 This Is… Speacial

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: SpiteResponsibleofm3

#5 Perfect Smile

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Nuky111

#6 It’s For Soup Or Steak ?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Canarpyllon

#7 Eat Kids

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Which_Astronomer645

#8 Y Ou Sho Uldb Edanc Ingnow

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: The_unchosen-one

#9 Poor Blind People…

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: OliTheMonke

#10 Is It Enter Or Do Not Enter?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: TheOrangeisbest

#11 Sale Sign Failed

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: TheOrangeisbest

#12 Ho Ho Ho!

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: supermak12

#13 Language

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#14 The Sign Was Not In Braille

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: rasalghularz

#15 Beautiful Plating… Wait What?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Just, Why?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Intrepid-Travel2383

#17 Virgin Mary

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: LeftChoux

#18 In Case Of Fire

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: PruneIIe

#19 Hmmm

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: thecodemachine

#20 Getting Two For The Price Of One

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: zvxyz

#21 Bro Has One Job🫩

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: legrandgland

#22 Hmmm

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Canarpyllon

#23 Burger King’s Drive Thru Sign

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Worldly-Record3185

#24 Do Your Best To Quit! LOL

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Craft-Sudden

#25 It’s Real!!!

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: spazzola12

#26 I Literally Found This And Have Nothing To Say Except… You Had One Job

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: unknown

#27 Look At This Volume Button

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: alessandroias

#28 Mayo Sandwich? Look Closely Where They Are Spreading It

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Sample Text Here

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Langobse

#30 This Doge Backpack

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Le_Lucario_Boi

#31 Medically Deceased

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Ill_Use3086

#32 Welcome To Poudlard

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Men Left But Gens Right Ladys Left But Woman Right

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Inside-Recognition65

#34 Bruh

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#35 This Parking Place…

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: PapaBoum

#36 Stairs Go No Where

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Zedfor29

#37 Metal Chair

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: SpiteResponsibleofm3

#38 This Is So Useless

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Sleeevee

#39 You Liar

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Rndqrf

#40 Help

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: jaime-le-jambon

#41 I Found This In A Toystore

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: jaime-le-jambon

#42 Double Sink For Laundry With Fixed Spout

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: PruneIIe

#43 My Pool Is 7 Feft Deep Operantly

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: 300_Black0ut

#44 I Too Use A Snowblower With The Pipe Pointed At My Face

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Schreck, What Happened To You?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: knottycrochetlady

#46 Nice Alignment Here

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Travl2Much

#47 What The Duck Is Wrong With This Thing

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: zombiedevin

#48 Soap Really Out Here Explaining How To Use Something That Almost Everyone Uses

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Spiderkids1

#49 My Sisters Wire Straightener

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: phoenix_killa87

#50 I Can’t See Anything Through It

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Two_Punch_Man3

#51 The Strap Goes Through His Eye

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: bdude1000

#52 Who Approved This After The Initial Design Pitch That It Made It To Production And Then To Market?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: moondance1026

#53 Why

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: an_idiotlol

#54 What?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: lolo_pilo

#55 This Spoon Is A Bottle Opener

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: -Aone

#56 The Fence

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Whykioh

#57 The Pbncil That Came In A Sewing Kit

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: blond_E_locks

#58 Why Would You Do Him Like That?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Whole_Pineapple_6322

#59 Wait, That’s An Avocado

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Yeah 1+1=3

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Nuky111

#61

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

#62 This Barrier In Japan

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Matt3263827

#63 Ah Yes The Gate

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Half_pog_champ

#64 The Clock At My Work. Not How Roman Numerals Work

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: FlamingDeadCat

#65 My Friend Shirt

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: crytal_augusto

#66 This Guy Made My Sister Like Harry Potter

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: piTerre_xD

#67 They Were In A Hurry I Guess

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Future-Low-4781

#68 What The Hell Walmart

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Socksirsiz

#69 This Logo

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: StrongDongKong

#70 I Don’t Get What This Say’s, Help Me

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: adurite_hat

#71 This Drain For Rain

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: M-A-R-I-O_2020

#72 I Serously Don’t Know What To Say

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Few_Mix6776

#73 Guess The Cup Is Half Full

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Gumypuncher

#74 Covid Guideline Picture

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Kwiho

#75 When You Can’t Find The Moon In Your Toddler’s Activity Book. I Swear They Forgot To Add It

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: yankee_doodle_

#76 ???

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Soviet-kirby

#77 The Balloons Are Attached To It’s What?!?

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Conscious-Scheme-378

#78 I Dont Like That The One Window Is Father Apart From The Others And This Two Doors Right Next To Each Other And The Both Not Centered

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: Level_Resolution6036

#79 Should Have Rethought The Colors

Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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