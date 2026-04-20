Here’s What Happens When Designers Work Without Common Sense, In 79 Hilarious Pics

We all make mistakes. Even at work. At best, we manage to correct them, or they’re harmless enough to not lose sleep over. At worst, they get printed, installed, built, or manufactured. Then end up on the internet, leaving people wondering whether the lights are on but no one’s home.
Good design is meant to make life easier. But every so often, someone misses the point completely. It’s almost as if they worked with their eyes closed and had nobody around to spot their blunders before it was too late. From confusing signs that proclaim, “No entry. Entrance only,” to forks that seemingly want to identify as spoons, design fails are everywhere.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the wildest and most hilarious ones spotted in the wild. They may not have served their intended purpose but they certainly provided us with some much-needed laughter.
#1 A Good Family
Image source: Xpg3000
#2 Hmmm
Image source: vegitable-oil
#3 Apple Mouse Battery Ran Out. I Guess I’ll Just Go Home Now
Image source: nupods
We might find these posts hilarious but bad design shouldn’t be a laughing matter. Besides giving many of us a headache, it can cost companies, governments and individuals a fortune.
#4 This Is… Speacial
Image source: SpiteResponsibleofm3
#5 Perfect Smile
Image source: Nuky111
#6 It’s For Soup Or Steak ?
Image source: Canarpyllon
#7 Eat Kids
Image source: Which_Astronomer645
#8 Y Ou Sho Uldb Edanc Ingnow
Image source: The_unchosen-one
#9 Poor Blind People…
Image source: OliTheMonke
#10 Is It Enter Or Do Not Enter?
Image source: TheOrangeisbest
#11 Sale Sign Failed
Image source: TheOrangeisbest
#12 Ho Ho Ho!
Image source: supermak12
#13 Language
Image source: reddit.com
#14 The Sign Was Not In Braille
Image source: rasalghularz
#15 Beautiful Plating… Wait What?
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Just, Why?
Image source: Intrepid-Travel2383
#17 Virgin Mary
Image source: LeftChoux
#18 In Case Of Fire
Image source: PruneIIe
#19 Hmmm
Image source: thecodemachine
#20 Getting Two For The Price Of One
Image source: zvxyz
#21 Bro Has One Job
Image source: legrandgland
#22 Hmmm
Image source: Canarpyllon
#23 Burger King’s Drive Thru Sign
Image source: Worldly-Record3185
#24 Do Your Best To Quit! LOL
Image source: Craft-Sudden
#25 It’s Real!!!
Image source: spazzola12
#26 I Literally Found This And Have Nothing To Say Except… You Had One Job
Image source: unknown
#27 Look At This Volume Button
Image source: alessandroias
#28 Mayo Sandwich? Look Closely Where They Are Spreading It
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Sample Text Here
Image source: Langobse
#30 This Doge Backpack
Image source: Le_Lucario_Boi
#31 Medically Deceased
Image source: Ill_Use3086
#32 Welcome To Poudlard
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Men Left But Gens Right Ladys Left But Woman Right
Image source: Inside-Recognition65
#34 Bruh
Image source: reddit.com
#35 This Parking Place…
Image source: PapaBoum
#36 Stairs Go No Where
Image source: Zedfor29
#37 Metal Chair
Image source: SpiteResponsibleofm3
#38 This Is So Useless
Image source: Sleeevee
#39 You Liar
Image source: Rndqrf
#40 Help
Image source: jaime-le-jambon
#41 I Found This In A Toystore
Image source: jaime-le-jambon
#42 Double Sink For Laundry With Fixed Spout
Image source: PruneIIe
#43 My Pool Is 7 Feft Deep Operantly
Image source: 300_Black0ut
#44 I Too Use A Snowblower With The Pipe Pointed At My Face
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Schreck, What Happened To You?
Image source: knottycrochetlady
#46 Nice Alignment Here
Image source: Travl2Much
#47 What The Duck Is Wrong With This Thing
Image source: zombiedevin
#48 Soap Really Out Here Explaining How To Use Something That Almost Everyone Uses
Image source: Spiderkids1
#49 My Sisters Wire Straightener
Image source: phoenix_killa87
#50 I Can’t See Anything Through It
Image source: Two_Punch_Man3
#51 The Strap Goes Through His Eye
Image source: bdude1000
#52 Who Approved This After The Initial Design Pitch That It Made It To Production And Then To Market?
Image source: moondance1026
#53 Why
Image source: an_idiotlol
#54 What?
Image source: lolo_pilo
#55 This Spoon Is A Bottle Opener
Image source: -Aone
#56 The Fence
Image source: Whykioh
#57 The Pbncil That Came In A Sewing Kit
Image source: blond_E_locks
#58 Why Would You Do Him Like That?
Image source: Whole_Pineapple_6322
#59 Wait, That’s An Avocado
Image source: reddit.com
#60 Yeah 1+1=3
Image source: Nuky111
#61
Image source: reddit.com
#62 This Barrier In Japan
Image source: Matt3263827
#63 Ah Yes The Gate
Image source: Half_pog_champ
#64 The Clock At My Work. Not How Roman Numerals Work
Image source: FlamingDeadCat
#65 My Friend Shirt
Image source: crytal_augusto
#66 This Guy Made My Sister Like Harry Potter
Image source: piTerre_xD
#67 They Were In A Hurry I Guess
Image source: Future-Low-4781
#68 What The Hell Walmart
Image source: Socksirsiz
#69 This Logo
Image source: StrongDongKong
#70 I Don’t Get What This Say’s, Help Me
Image source: adurite_hat
#71 This Drain For Rain
Image source: M-A-R-I-O_2020
#72 I Serously Don’t Know What To Say
Image source: Few_Mix6776
#73 Guess The Cup Is Half Full
Image source: Gumypuncher
#74 Covid Guideline Picture
Image source: Kwiho
#75 When You Can’t Find The Moon In Your Toddler’s Activity Book. I Swear They Forgot To Add It
Image source: yankee_doodle_
#76 ???
Image source: Soviet-kirby
#77 The Balloons Are Attached To It’s What?!?
Image source: Conscious-Scheme-378
#78 I Dont Like That The One Window Is Father Apart From The Others And This Two Doors Right Next To Each Other And The Both Not Centered
Image source: Level_Resolution6036
#79 Should Have Rethought The Colors
Image source: reddit.com
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