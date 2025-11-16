50 Times People Spotted Stupid Design Decisions In Public Places And Just Had To Share

We often form our opinion of a city by judging the quality of its public spaces. If they give us a hard time, most likely we won’t be too psyched about returning to it.

And unfortunately, there are plenty of ways urban planners and interior designers ruin our everyday life and force us into dreadful anxiety-inducing situations.

They make us sit on uncomfortable benches, walk around trippy floors, and go number two in bathroom stalls so revealing, others are able to see our facial expressions.

To show how ridiculous it can get, Bored Panda has put together some of the worst public space “solutions” ever created—we deserve better!

#1 The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic’s Reception

Image source: SkiFreeSasquatch

#2 “I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”

Image source: Highly_paid_orgy_pro

#3 No Words Needed Here

Image source: skess345

#4 As If Public Toilets Didn’t Give Me Enough Anxiety

Image source: Jonwyattearp

#5 At First Glance, I Didn’t Recognize This Restaurant Mural As The Sun

Image source: SunBlue

#6 This Fountain That Looks Like A Perfect Place To Sit Down

Image source: defntlynot_clp-e46

#7 Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station’s Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

Image source: aspiecat7

#8 No Broken Legs I Know Of

Image source: slepsteRwasTaken

#9 Flat Carpet In A Hotel In Cologne, Germany Imitating A Curvy Surface

Image source: Majoranese

#10 Fake Hope Escalator

Image source: hayate_ichirou

#11 The Design Of My School – This Is The Place Where Every Hallway Intersects

Image source: LuigiSaysKachow

#12 Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened

Image source: ILikeCheeseSandwich

#13 The Single Worst Clock I Have Ever Seen. I Actually Said Aloud “Whyyy”

Image source: CupCakeTea

#14 They Built This School Like One Month Ago

Image source: WifideRouter

#15 Ballroom Where Everyone Downstairs Can See Up Your Skirt

Image source: crudolph0828

#16 This Is Not Rust. “It’s The Design”

Image source: natsamario

#17 I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

Image source: vaguevisibility

#18 This Fancy Staircase Leads Directly Into A Wall

Image source: TacticalToots

#19 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

Image source: fluffynuff

#20 This Picture In McDonald’s Was Hung Sideways

Image source: haleydaydream

#21 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

Image source: Machdame

#22 This Painting Inside A Local “Fancy” Restaurant

Image source: hotdogfinatic

#23 $1 Toothbrushes Locked Behind Glass At Walmart. Walked Around The Store For 15 Minutes Looking For Someone “Qualified” To Unlock The Glass Case

Then had to be escorted to the register with said $1 toothbrush. I could walk out of here with an air fryer easier than a toothbrush

Image source: depressed-

#24 Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn

Image source: mr-otta

#25 This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)

Image source: September89

#26 Toilet Door With Another Door In It That Won’t Stay Closed

Image source: PaulFlynn_

#27 You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema

Image source: DurkleR

#28 My Bed At A Hotel I’m Staying In

Image source: dosnos

#29 Public Restrooms With Reflective Surfaces

Image source: Inazumaryoku

#30 This Is Russia

Image source: reddit.com

#31 This Is The Logo For A “New York Style” Pizza Place In Ponce, Puerto Rico

Image source: noel-13

#32 I Don’t Know Why Brown Strings Is A Welcoming Wallpaper To This Toilet Entrance. It Just Feels Gross And Unwelcoming. I Mean, This Is A Public Place

Image source: Ashflied_Nullmatter

#33 These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors

Image source: hi_fbi

#34 This New Wall Art In My Office

Image source: Bitemarkz

#35 Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way

Image source: jeffy983

#36 The Lobby Of This Medical Office Has An Alligator In The Floor

Image source: I_ATE_TODAY

#37 Not Exactly The Color Pattern You Like To See In A Bathroom

Image source: bergerNfries

#38 Love To Shutterstock See This Kind Of Stuff

Image source: mateussgarcia

#39 The Paint In This Public Restroom

Image source: Xuhale

#40 Sometimes People Use The Left Part

Image source: Lord_neah

#41 The Decorations On This Hotel Restaurant

Image source: Rawrnosaur

#42 This Poster In My School Cafeteria Is So Badly Designed They Put Arrows So You Can Read It Correctly

Image source: abbyggggg

#43 I’m Sure This Mirror Sounded Cool In Theory

Image source: The_Zamboni

#44 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But In My Opinion This Is The Real Problem With America. It’s A Toilet Stall If You Were Wondering

Image source: jade_phoenix7

#45 New Toilets At Work, Wonderful View On Our Interior Courtyard

Image source: StrikingMasterpiece

#46 These Trash Cans At My School

Image source: Helios330

#47 A Poster At My Mom’s Audiology Office

Image source: coolrooman

#48 I Had To Stop While Ordering Food At A Local Restaurant Because I Saw This Poster

Image source: JellyBellyMau

#49 Went In To A Bathroom In Airport And Was Surprised With This. Almost Turned Towards Exit Before Realization

Image source: Bakica_original , nigla0905

