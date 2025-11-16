50 Times People Spotted Stupid Design Decisions In Public Places And Just Had To Share

We often form our opinion of a city by judging the quality of its public spaces. If they give us a hard time, most likely we won’t be too psyched about returning to it.
And unfortunately, there are plenty of ways urban planners and interior designers ruin our everyday life and force us into dreadful anxiety-inducing situations.
They make us sit on uncomfortable benches, walk around trippy floors, and go number two in bathroom stalls so revealing, others are able to see our facial expressions.
To show how ridiculous it can get, Bored Panda has put together some of the worst public space “solutions” ever created—we deserve better!
#1 The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic’s Reception
Image source: SkiFreeSasquatch
#2 “I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”
Image source: Highly_paid_orgy_pro
#3 No Words Needed Here
Image source: skess345
#4 As If Public Toilets Didn’t Give Me Enough Anxiety
Image source: Jonwyattearp
#5 At First Glance, I Didn’t Recognize This Restaurant Mural As The Sun
Image source: SunBlue
#6 This Fountain That Looks Like A Perfect Place To Sit Down
Image source: defntlynot_clp-e46
#7 Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station’s Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy
Image source: aspiecat7
#8 No Broken Legs I Know Of
Image source: slepsteRwasTaken
#9 Flat Carpet In A Hotel In Cologne, Germany Imitating A Curvy Surface
Image source: Majoranese
#10 Fake Hope Escalator
Image source: hayate_ichirou
#11 The Design Of My School – This Is The Place Where Every Hallway Intersects
Image source: LuigiSaysKachow
#12 Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened
Image source: ILikeCheeseSandwich
#13 The Single Worst Clock I Have Ever Seen. I Actually Said Aloud “Whyyy”
Image source: CupCakeTea
#14 They Built This School Like One Month Ago
Image source: WifideRouter
#15 Ballroom Where Everyone Downstairs Can See Up Your Skirt
Image source: crudolph0828
#16 This Is Not Rust. “It’s The Design”
Image source: natsamario
#17 I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here
Image source: vaguevisibility
#18 This Fancy Staircase Leads Directly Into A Wall
Image source: TacticalToots
#19 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much
Image source: fluffynuff
#20 This Picture In McDonald’s Was Hung Sideways
Image source: haleydaydream
#21 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else
Image source: Machdame
#22 This Painting Inside A Local “Fancy” Restaurant
Image source: hotdogfinatic
#23 $1 Toothbrushes Locked Behind Glass At Walmart. Walked Around The Store For 15 Minutes Looking For Someone “Qualified” To Unlock The Glass Case
Then had to be escorted to the register with said $1 toothbrush. I could walk out of here with an air fryer easier than a toothbrush
Image source: depressed-
#24 Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn
Image source: mr-otta
#25 This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)
Image source: September89
#26 Toilet Door With Another Door In It That Won’t Stay Closed
Image source: PaulFlynn_
#27 You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema
Image source: DurkleR
#28 My Bed At A Hotel I’m Staying In
Image source: dosnos
#29 Public Restrooms With Reflective Surfaces
Image source: Inazumaryoku
#30 This Is Russia
Image source: reddit.com
#31 This Is The Logo For A “New York Style” Pizza Place In Ponce, Puerto Rico
Image source: noel-13
#32 I Don’t Know Why Brown Strings Is A Welcoming Wallpaper To This Toilet Entrance. It Just Feels Gross And Unwelcoming. I Mean, This Is A Public Place
Image source: Ashflied_Nullmatter
#33 These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors
Image source: hi_fbi
#34 This New Wall Art In My Office
Image source: Bitemarkz
#35 Upon Walking In This Bathroom At The Supermarket I Was Initially Disgusted At Filth And Lack Of Cleanliness Until A Closer Look Revealed It Was Designed This Way
Image source: jeffy983
#36 The Lobby Of This Medical Office Has An Alligator In The Floor
Image source: I_ATE_TODAY
#37 Not Exactly The Color Pattern You Like To See In A Bathroom
Image source: bergerNfries
#38 Love To Shutterstock See This Kind Of Stuff
Image source: mateussgarcia
#39 The Paint In This Public Restroom
Image source: Xuhale
#40 Sometimes People Use The Left Part
Image source: Lord_neah
#41 The Decorations On This Hotel Restaurant
Image source: Rawrnosaur
#42 This Poster In My School Cafeteria Is So Badly Designed They Put Arrows So You Can Read It Correctly
Image source: abbyggggg
#43 I’m Sure This Mirror Sounded Cool In Theory
Image source: The_Zamboni
#44 Not Sure If This Belongs Here But In My Opinion This Is The Real Problem With America. It’s A Toilet Stall If You Were Wondering
Image source: jade_phoenix7
#45 New Toilets At Work, Wonderful View On Our Interior Courtyard
Image source: StrikingMasterpiece
#46 These Trash Cans At My School
Image source: Helios330
#47 A Poster At My Mom’s Audiology Office
Image source: coolrooman
#48 I Had To Stop While Ordering Food At A Local Restaurant Because I Saw This Poster
Image source: JellyBellyMau
#49 Went In To A Bathroom In Airport And Was Surprised With This. Almost Turned Towards Exit Before Realization
Image source: Bakica_original , nigla0905
