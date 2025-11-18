30 Times Building Inspectors Uncovered Horrifying Things While On The Job (New Pics)

Alpha Structural Inc. has been one of Southern California’s go-to companies for hillside and foundation repairs for the last three decades. They’ve also been a resource for funny yet unsettling images of physical deterioration in homes and buildings.
The Alpha Structural Imgur page is a gift that keeps on giving. So, we’ve compiled a new collection featuring cracked walls, foundation issues, and entire houses on the brink of toppling.
#1
This wall, intended to retain the hillside, consists only of framing and stucco, lacking the necessary elements for a retaining wall such as rebar, a proper footing, and concrete to provide adequate support for retaining soil.
As a result, the wall is now failing.
#2
This photo from above the wall reveals the steps, which have also started to fail as they have lost the support they were resting on.
#3
The force of the landslide destroyed a back wall, allowing mud to find its way into almost every room. Including the bathroom… yikes.
#4
This chaotic framing could be mistaken for abstract art.
#5
These stalactites were found in a below-grade structure. Stalactites form gradually over time as water seeps through cracks in the ceiling, carrying dissolved minerals that accumulate and create these formations.
#6
The post-and-pier final boss.
#7
Well, at least that statue is there to save the day. All we can say is that’s definitely something you don’t see every day.
#8
This is an unconventional approach to a post and pier. Using bricks in replacement of a post and pier is merely a remedial repair to fill the gap. It can temporarily hold things together, but it doesn’t address the core issue as it lacks the proper support for the home.
#9
You can see this wall is suffering from spall damage and the rebar has been exposed.
Spalling refers to areas of concrete that have cracked and delaminated from the underlying layer.
#10
The landslides in Portuguese Bend—an area in Rancho Palos Verdes—have been occurring for over 30 years now. The area is notorious for its significant land movement issues.
#11
Another day, another landslide.
#12
The heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in our area, prompting numerous calls for assistance.
That TV…
#13
This retaining wall is suffering from significant hydrostatic pressure from the groundwater in the hillside that it’s supporting.
#14
This is going to be a massive cleanup effort.
#15
Last week we highlighted the significant land movement issues in Portuguese Bend. These thick concrete pavers that were ripped apart in the area are more proof of that.
#16
Here you can see the home is now showing other various signs of damage as well, such as misaligned doors and windows.
#17
A landslide crashed into this home below.
Homes situated at the lower end of a hillside raise significant concerns due to their heightened vulnerability to various issues.
#18
With the landslide coming down into the pool, all the pool water washed out and made a huge mess. It left not only the homeowners’ backyard in disarray but also impacted neighboring properties.
Dealing with the aftermath of this rain has been horrifying for homeowners all over SoCal.
#19
The bottom of the hillside reveals more of the aftermath from the landslide, which caused damage to this home. Despite some cleanup efforts, the car sustained severe damage.
#20
Back in 1956, a road crew excavated sediment and dumped it on top of the ancient landslide zone. This rendered the area geologically unstable and has been causing issues to this day.
Here, we can see this concrete slab that is tearing apart due to the ongoing land shifts. As Portuguese Bend has experienced decades of extreme shifting, it has become one of the most studied landslide areas in the nation.
#21
This homeowner was wondering why their retaining wall was failing. Looks like we figured it out…
Instead of utilizing rebar for reinforcement, a chain link fence was used.
#22
We’re continuing to see numerous landslides stemming from the heavy rains earlier this year.
#23
This retaining wall was built with the intention of supporting the hillside; however, it is visibly failing as it was not properly built to support the load.
The weight of the hill has caused the wall to split and lean, causing shifting in the sidewalk as well.
#24
There is now moss covering a majority of the retaining wall and the ground. Moss grows in environments with excessive moisture and needs it to survive. Therefore, the poor drainage in this area is the perfect breeding ground for it to thrive.
#25
The landslide left the house susceptible to collapse so the need for temporary shoring was imminent. This shoring was put in by another company to support the roof from total collapse.
#26
This home is suffering from wood rot.
Removing and replacing wood rot with new framing is crucial as it can quickly spread and compromise the structural integrity of the building.
#27
The failure of this wall can be attributed to improper drainage and the absence of weep holes to relieve the hydrostatic pressure.
Hydrostatic pressure refers to the force exerted by standing water against a surface. When soil surrounding an area becomes saturated with water, hydrostatic pressure builds up against the walls. This pressure can lead to cracks, bowing, and other forms of damage to structures over time.
#28
The failure of this block wall is due to a combination of factors, including excessive moisture in the soil and an improper footing. Proper footings are essential as they distribute the weight of a structure evenly to prevent failure.
#29
It’s imperative to take proactive steps, such as building a retaining wall for example, to mitigate the risk of potential landslides before they occur.
#30
Excessive moisture in the soil caused the failure of this pipe and board.
Additionally, the pipes were not embedded deep enough into the ground to adequately support the weight of the hillside and withstand the moisture.
