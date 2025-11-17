We Spent A Year Hiking In The Mountains, And These Shots Represent The Beauty Of Our Journey (30 Pics)

At the end of 2019, my husband and I uprooted ourselves from Idaho and moved to the German Alps. When the pandemic hit, the hours we worked significantly reduced. With our newly found free time, we decided to get out and hike our local trails.
Eventually, it turned into a goal of hiking 50 peaks by the end of the year. Well, we reached our goal and some more. I enjoyed it so much as I pursued another 50 mountain peaks again in 2021 and 2022 across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. Here are some of the best views we’ve seen over the past three years.
More info: christineandscott.com
#1 A Curious Chamois In The Tannheimer Tal, Austria
#2 Spring Hiking In Appenzell, Switzerland
#3 Cold Winter Morning In The German Alps
#4 Sunset On The Wallberg, Bavarian Alps
#5 Late Afternoon In Appenzell, Switzerland
#6 Sunrise Above Chamonix, France
#7 Brilliant Winter Sunset Above Garmisch-Partenkirchen
#8 Sunset Hike On German/Austrian Alps
#9 Hiking Alongside The Seebensee, Austria
#10 Evening Hike Above The Tannheimer Tal, Austria
#11 Morning Via-Ferrata In The Italian Dolomites
#12 Sunrise Hike In The Alps
#13 Evening Hike Above Grimsel Pass Switzerland
#14 Sunrise Hiking Near Cortina D’ampezzo, Italian Dolomites
#15 Sunrise Atop Schesaplana, Austria
#16 Cloud Inversion Atop The Jochberg, German Alps
#17 Sunrise Hiking In Tirol, Austria
#18 Wintery Afternoon In The German Alps
#19 Hiking In Parco Naturale Tre Cime
#20 Piz Trovat Via Ferrata, Switzerland
#21 Sunrise Hiking Above Grimsel Pass, Switzerland
#22 Hiking Near Grindelwald, Switzerland
#23 Hiking Above The Drachensee, Austria
#24 Summer Hiking In The Bernese Alps
#25 After The Clouds Lift In Switzerland
#26 Winter Hike In The German Alps
#27 Sunrise Hike Above The Haldensee, Austria
#28 Sunrise Hike In The German Alps
#29 Sunrise Hike Atop Munt Pers, Swiss Alps
#30 Winter Sunset In The German Alps
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us