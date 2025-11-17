50 Hilarious Coworkers Who Should Get A Raise For Making Everyone’s Day (New Pics)

It’s no big secret that going to work day after day after day can be a numbing experience. The Office’s Michael Scott knows it. Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope does too. Of course, that is, if your colleagues don’t know how to live it up a little.
We, for one, love a good-natured prank to kick the day off. In our books, it’s one of the few things that make coming to the office worthwhile. For that reason, we’ve handpicked the funniest pics that capture the sidesplitting moments when employees turned their workplace into comedy gold – a place we wouldn’t mind coming to every day.
#1 Happy Retirement To My Coworker That Always Brought Us Candy. Thanks For Always Being Awesome, Mark
Image source: Dabrina_Meah
#2 I Came Into The Office Early And Switched As Many M And N Keys On Keyboards As I Could. Some Might Say I’m A Monster But Others Will Say Nomster
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#3 My Coworker’s Motivational Strip On His Computer
Image source: Master_Yeeta
#4 It Is My Friend’s Birthday And The Girls He Works With Decided To Make Him Feel Special
Image source: firefall
#5 We Sent The New Kid At Work On A Fool’s Errand To Go Buy Some “Elbow Grease”. He Came Back With This. This Kid Is Going Places
Image source: NotAboutTheHeroes
#6 My Coworker Spilled Wine In The Office
Image source: VoodooMamaJuuJuu
#7 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk
Image source: MayaIngenue
#8 Saw This At Work And Thought You Guys Might Appreciate
Image source: Snubber_
#9 Yesterday, I Came Into Work With A Mustache. Today When I Arrived, This Was Waiting For Me
Image source: krod3r
#10 There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It
Image source: blahblahblah1992
#11 My Coworker Decided To Put This Picture On Our Card Reader
Image source: Bmwknight07
#12 I Told My Coworker That Our Blueberry Containment Area Had A Leak… He Was Not Amused
Image source: PinatasandNachos
#13 A Great Way To Get Some Work Done
Image source: ngtstkr
#14 Dating At Work
Image source: max_keswick
#15 My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job
Image source: storky0613
#16 My Mom Works At A Nursing Home With A Covid-Positive Patients. One Of Her Coworkers Found A Safe Way To Cheer Them Up
Image source: Thalassiosiren
#17 I Went To My Coworker With A Question And Found Him Totally Alert And Focused On The Job
Image source: rusty107897
#18 After Getting Hit By A Forklift Twice In One Week, My Coworker Started Wearing Protection
Image source: ColdSemen
#19 These Are My Bosses. I Love My Job
Image source: paulaiss4bx3
#20 My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee, Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk
Image source: Sir_Z
#21 Took Pot Brownies To Work Today. HR Loved It
Image source: Seadude45
#22 Some Coworker Is Leaving Origami Works On Random Desks At Job
Image source: eFirewall
#23 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
Image source: ProudTacoman
#24 We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad
Image source: NoAnybody
#25 I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying
Image source: K-DUGZ
#26 Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today
Image source: goat1234
#27 I Work At A Vet Clinic And One Of My Coworkers Put This Up On The Wall
Image source: meowpal33
#28 The Caliber Of The People I Work With
Image source: maddhatter
#29 You’re Joking. You’re Joking. I Can’t Believe My Eyes. This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today
Image source: bobcrochets
#30 My Coworker Said She Wanted A Good-Looking Man To Look At While She Worked. I Think I Nailed It
Image source: antonius22
#31 A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room… Wasn’t Disappointed
Image source: Pwnspoon
#32 The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work
Image source: tink053184
#33 A Few Days Late, But Here Is My Mexican Coworker On Cinco Mayo. He Wore This All Day While We Served Enchiladas And Guacamole
Image source: Jurrasicp
#34 I Left My Desk To Go On Break And Came Back To New Wallpaper. My Coworker Is Fantastic
Image source: reversehindsight
#35 It’s Been About 6 Months Since I Put This On A Welder At Work And No One Has Said Anything. It’s A Magnet With Sharpie On It
Image source: Minecraft_Stoner
#36 Found This Gem On My Desk This Morning. Coworker Pranked Me
Image source: sstimps
#37 My Wife Found A Deceased Cockroach At Work And Put It In A Coffin. Unknown People Added More To It
Image source: TheRealSlimSwainy
#38 This Box Has Been In Our Hallway For Several Days Now. It Seems Someone I Work With Has Jokes
Image source: apieceofthelisa
#39 I Complained About My New Office’s Window, So My Coworker Made Me This
Image source: ferrio
#40 Today Is My Last Day And My Coworkers Got Me A Going-Away Cake. It’s Black And Brown Because I’m “Gone To Them Now”. I’m Gonna Miss Those Jerks
Image source: Emakten
#41 Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking
Image source: nerdwyrm
#42 I Have An Australian Coworker (We Are In US) And I’m Giving Him This As A Gift Today
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Tim Getting The Recognition He Deserves At Work. Employee Of The Month
Image source: NigelThornberryEsq
#44 Coworker Put A Price On A Beer In The Fridge, I Decided To Haggle The Price Down
Image source: zeeboguy
#45 Hopefully, My Coworker Won’t End Me
Image source: AdventEcho
#46 My Dad Took A Cardboard Cutout Of His Coworker To An Aviation Conference In Galveston
Image source: SenpaiNoitTickles
#47 My Coworker Left His Phone At Work Today
I hope you don’t need to make any calls.
Image source: Southpaw213
#48 New Role At Work Had Me Move Desks To A New Building Across The Street, And This Is How My Coworkers Replaced Me At My Old Desk
Image source: KKnCookies
#49 My Coworker Made This On His Desk
Image source: Loganimal
#50 Coworker’s Screen Saver. For Context, It Looks Like A Usual Error Windows Give When Something Goes Wrong, But The Text Is Different
Image source: LevanderFela
