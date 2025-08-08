52 Hilarious Harvesting Pics That Prove Size Actually Does Matter (New Pics)

Ever grown your own food? You should try it. It can be super rewarding, and fun. Your little plants become your babies as you nurture them into adulthood… Until one day, they’re ready to be released into the big, wide world that is your dining room table. Of course, before they get there, there’s always time for a proud #Farmlife or #Blessed Instagram post to brag about the literal fruits of your labor.
But as with most things in life, gardening, or farming, doesn’t always go according to plan. And expectations certainly do not always meet reality. For every idyllic photo of someone holding a perfectly shaped pumpkin, there are a dozen people crying (or laughing) over their dreams that turned into duds.
Many can be found in an online community ironically called Mighty Harvest. It’s a wall of hilariously epic fails that prove harvesting is not always the satisfying end to a season of hard work. Sometimes it’s just a baffling mess that leaves you with more questions than vegetables.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best harvesting fails for you to scroll through while you cautiously watch your carrots out of the corner of your eye. We also teach you how to grow your own food from kitchen scraps. And you’ll find that info between the funny images.
#1 My First Carrot
Image source: Flowscapesart
#2 My Hamster Mo Shall Eat Like A King This Winter!
Image source: Brento-Bot
#3 Lemonade For Everyone
Image source: pseudosysadmin
#4 Some Lemon Water For You Sir?
Image source: Ajonezin
#5 Don’t Worry Guys, I’ll Make Dinner Tonight
Image source: blondeotaku1
#6 Finally, A Pumpkin That Ants Can Carve
Image source: Notel05
#7 My Eggplant Decided To Give It One More Go And Blessed Me With This Generous Bounty As Its Last Hurrah!
Image source: HealthWealthFoodie
#8 What Am I Going To Do With All These Leeks?
Image source: softblanket420
#9 Send Me Your Butternut Squash Soup Recipes
Image source: buprestibae
#10 Any Recommended Recipes For Strawberry Jam?
Image source: kebablili
#11 One Turned Out Big And One Really Tiny
Image source: barbamara
#12 Behold My Giant Cucamelon Harvest!
For those wondering, they cucamelons taste like cucumber mixed with lime. This my first year successfully growing them. They are tasty and adorable!
Image source: Leannor
#13 Gonna Make Some Corn On The Cob Tonight
Image source: NinesArt
#14 My First Lemon >*
I got my first lemon from a meyers lemon tree I got from menards earlier this year! I wasn’t expecting it to blossom this year but lo and behold! A lemon! I didn’t pull it off either, I gently touched it cause I was shocked it was yellow already and it just fell off the bone!
Image source: Chankchomp
#15 Officially The Largest Asparagus Producer In The Country, Planning Exports Soon, Will Feed The Planet
Image source: magic-creator
#16 Going To Eat Like A King
Image source: Pop-Smurf
#17 Garlic For Months. The Village Will Never Starve Ever Again With Me As The Farmer
Image source: Endera64
#18 I Broke Through Frozen Dirt With My Hands For These
Image source: angdrogyny
#19 Our Village Shall Feast Upon Omelette Tonight!
Image source: BearMcBearFace
#20 Behold This Mighty Harvest!
Image source: NotCambo
#21 Lemonade For All!!
Image source: juzzzzzzzzz
#22 At Long Last… My Dream Of Homemade Tortillas Will Be Realised
Image source: Electronic-Baker3684
#23 Five Years Of Waiting For This Dragonfruit
Image source: pomjuice
#24 My Singular Potato That I Grew Years Back, All Fixed Up
Ngl. Legitimately delicious. Best bite of potato I’ve ever had.
Image source: SpringSunflora
#25 My Attempt To Grow Watermelon
Image source: daisylion_
#26 Made A Batch Of French Fries
Image source: jesakar1
#27 Bounty! One Single Blueberry On An Entire Patch Of Bushes!
Image source: Robin_Sparklez
#28 Blueberry Harvest
Image source: miss-ferrous
#29 Pepper Plant Produced Some Chokers!!
Image source: badco74
#30 My Onion Harvest Ready To Last Through The Cold Winter
Image source: TheLostwandering
#31 I Grew “Micro Gold” Tomatoes In My Hydroponic Unit. This Is A Very Good Harvest Given My Two Plants Were Both Under 4 Inches Tall
That’s a US quarter in the middle.
Image source: ObsessiveAboutCats
#32 We Feast On The Carrots
Image source: Ok-Resort-5529
#33 Look Upon My Harvest And Be In Awe
Image source: cheerupyoullthinkof1
#34 Stunted Basil Plant Finally Gave Me A Sizable Leaf
Image source: MetaCaimen
#35 I Can Finally Make A Giant Pot Of Split Pea Soup For Dinner
Image source: Jackattack111888
#36 Got My First Lime From The Tree Today!
Image source: cannahollic420
#37 After 4 Months, My Mighty Onions Are Here To Cure World Hunger
Image source: ABBR-5007
#38 This Bell Pepper Has Reached Maximum Size
This is supposed to be a red bell pepper. It decided it was done growing before it even got as big as my thumbnail. And I have small hands- my thumbnail is less than half an inch in length.
Image source: MaySeemelater
#39 The Garden Provides
Image source: totesmathgoats
#40 I’m Going To Need To Learn How Can All The Tomato Sauce I’m Going To Make – Any Tips?
Image source: neurogeneticist
#41 It’s Spicy Though
Image source: mostly_ignorant
#42 A Singular Pea
Image source: Make-Love-and-War
#43 Potatoes For Life
Image source: FourLetterHill3
#44 Look At These Mighty Potatoes That Will Sustain Us Through Winter
Image source: Great_Gretchen
#45 Come Hungry, Leave Just As Hungry
Image source: Radiant_Bandicoot846
#46 Smallest Garlic Clove I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: QueenMiniKiwi
#47 5 Years And Its First Fruit!! Tonight We Feast
Image source: inuvivo
#48 I Fed My Family For Days
Image source: lostbee44
#49 Planted A Hundred Chives Seeds. Grew 1 Chive. My Mashed Potatoes Are Going To Be So Good!
Image source: HappySpam
#50 Behold, My First Ripe Fish Pepper This Year!
Image source: dascobaz
#51 Accidentally Grew This Massive Tomato! Whatever Will I Do With It!
Image source: epicsoundwaves
#52 It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!
Image source: RainbowSnapdragons
