Non-Brits Struggle With These 28 UK School Science Questions: Test Yourself

by

If you remember high school science, you’ll ace this quiz. And even if you don’t, stick around to expand your knowledge. 🫡

The GCSE Combined Science exam is designed for UK students aged 15-16, providing a strong foundation in science and opening doors to further study at A-level. 👨‍🔬

From plant cells to ionic bonding and atomic numbers, this quiz covers all three core sciences – biology, chemistry, and physics – to test your school science knowledge. Let’s get started… 🧬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Non-Brits Struggle With These 28 UK School Science Questions: Test Yourself

Image credits: Andy Barbour

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post Your Golden Oldies (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Accidental Racism
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Way Bill Gates Explained Why He Isn’t The World’s Most Generous Philanthropist Is Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Funny Comics About Everyday Situations And Silly Puns By CarbComics
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Avenue 5
Hugh Laurie is Back on TV With Avenue 5
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2019
The Middle Season 6 Episode 7 Review: “Thanksgiving VI”
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2014