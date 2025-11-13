41 Cynical Comics I Created To Deal With A Breakup After A 15-Year Relationship

I started creating @JustJohnComics as a coping mechanism to deal with a break-up after a 15-year relationship.
John started out as someone who everybody should hate (and was portrayed after the person responsible for the split), but – as time passed and life got better – gradually he turned into a normal character with everyday issues. These are the comics I wanted to share with you all.
#1 John Ordering A Hot Dog
#2 Doggo Craving For Atten-John
#3 LEGO – Use Your Imagina-John
#4 John Orders On Uber Eats – Part 1
#5 John Orders On Uber Eats – Part 2
#6 Public Transporta-John
#7 Proverbs With John 1 – The Early Bird Catches The Worm
#8 Illu-John
#9 Satan’s December Blues!
#10 Meddling In A Conversa-John
#11 A Christmas Tradi-John!
#12 It’sa Me, John!
#13 Fullmetal! Birth Of The Cactus Rabbits
#14 Johnstagram
#15 Home Decora-John
#16 Merry Christmas!
#17 Fokking Tomatte
#18 The Ori-John Story
#19 Upcoming Elecjohns
#20 Watch Out For Extor-John!
#21 …and So He Became John Solo
#22 …and All The Single Ladies Wait In Line
#23 Johnny Playstation
#24 Also Height Is The Most Important Thing Ever
#25 On The Verge Of Starva-John
#26 The Nemesis Returns
#27 Oh Johnny-Boy, We’re On To You
#28 Monday Johnday
#29 Enjoy 2019 Everyone
#30 Alien Resurrecjohn
#31 West Virjohnia
#32 Just John
#33 Hope Your Weekend Is Better Than This One
#34 Just John
#35 John Is A Meth Addict
#36 You’d Better Get That Looked At
#37 Armaged-John
#38 Just John
#39 Johnsters In My Closet
#40 Love And Stuff
#41 You Might Need To Google This One
