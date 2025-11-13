41 Cynical Comics I Created To Deal With A Breakup After A 15-Year Relationship

by

I started creating @JustJohnComics as a coping mechanism to deal with a break-up after a 15-year relationship.

John started out as someone who everybody should hate (and was portrayed after the person responsible for the split), but – as time passed and life got better – gradually he turned into a normal character with everyday issues. These are the comics I wanted to share with you all.

#1 John Ordering A Hot Dog

#2 Doggo Craving For Atten-John

#3 LEGO – Use Your Imagina-John

#4 John Orders On Uber Eats – Part 1

#5 John Orders On Uber Eats – Part 2

#6 Public Transporta-John

#7 Proverbs With John 1 – The Early Bird Catches The Worm

#8 Illu-John

#9 Satan’s December Blues!

#10 Meddling In A Conversa-John

#11 A Christmas Tradi-John!

#12 It’sa Me, John!

#13 Fullmetal! Birth Of The Cactus Rabbits

#14 Johnstagram

#15 Home Decora-John

#16 Merry Christmas!

#17 Fokking Tomatte

#18 The Ori-John Story

#19 Upcoming Elecjohns

#20 Watch Out For Extor-John!

#21 …and So He Became John Solo

#22 …and All The Single Ladies Wait In Line

#23 Johnny Playstation

#24 Also Height Is The Most Important Thing Ever

#25 On The Verge Of Starva-John

#26 The Nemesis Returns

#27 Oh Johnny-Boy, We’re On To You

#28 Monday Johnday

#29 Enjoy 2019 Everyone

#30 Alien Resurrecjohn

#31 West Virjohnia

#32 Just John

#33 Hope Your Weekend Is Better Than This One

#34 Just John

#35 John Is A Meth Addict

#36 You’d Better Get That Looked At

#37 Armaged-John

#38 Just John

#39 Johnsters In My Closet

#40 Love And Stuff

#41 You Might Need To Google This One

