86 Times Fortune Cookie Sayings Were Too Sassy To Handle

When you see a fortune cookie, it’s not the cookie you’re craving; it’s the fortune. There are plenty of baked goods out there, but how many also act as a fortune teller or pretend to be one? On the other hand, is there a better fortune teller and hidden message carrier than a tasty one? Some of these fortune cookie messages, however, are so surprising they catch people completely off-guard.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the funny fortune cookie sayings found by stunned customers to prove that Confucius isn’t behind all of them. From rude insults to questionable dares, the people who had the weird luck of discovering a funny fortune cookie definitely had a hard time swallowing them. Scroll down to read the hilarious list!
#1 He Sat And Watched Me Eat Chinese Take-Out For Half An Hour. Then This Happened
Image source: Lincie
#2 Definitely The Scariest Fortune Cookie I’ve Ever Gotten
Image source: endrex
#3 Didn’t Expect My Fortune Cookie To Be So Insightful
Image source: spcbackacker
#4 Best Fortune I Have Ever Got In A Fortune Cookie
Image source: Lerxtt
#5 Fortune Cookie
Image source: jedduff
#6 My Wife And I Received Matching Fortunes At Dinner This Evening
Image source: Mal_Fet
#7 My Ironic Fortune Cookie
Image source: willdonnell
#8 My Coworker Just Came Back From Sick Leave; He Had A Heart Attack. To Celebrate We Went For Chinese. These Were In His Fortune Cookie
Image source: charns
#9 Take That Big Step
#10 My Wife’s And My Fortune Cookies. Hers Is On Top
Image source: Thrupp08
#11 Just When I Thought I Got A Good Fortune Cookie
Image source: Vladamar
#12 Don’t Expect Much From A Cookie
#13 Well Screw You Too Fortune Cookie
Image source: WhiteY515
#14 My Wife And I Also Got Some Fortune Cookies
Image source: Rickshaw-Racer
#15 This Was In My Fortune Cookie Last Night… Should I Call Somebody Or?..
Image source: BoxyButler
#16 Faster Than The Bear
#17 Two Fortunes In One Cookie – Aaaaand I’m Offended
Image source: streamstroller
#18 When A Fortune Cookie Finally Speaks Up
Image source: tracytracetrace
#19 I Think This Wins The ‘Worst Fortune Cookie Of All Time’ Award
Image source: dim3tapp
#20 I Think My Fortune Cookie Just Threatened Me
Image source: gambithero
#21 My 3 Year Old Nephew Asked Me To Read Him His Fortune
Image source: BWinter1985
#22 The Best Fortune Cookie Fortune Ever
Image source: Korzic
#23 What A Tease Haha
Image source: jyotimayy
#24 How Did The Cookie Know?
#25 This Fortune Cookie Is Too Real…
Image source: thewerdy
#26 My 9 Year Old Daughter Got This Fortune, I’m Happy For Her
Image source: dinkypoopstick
#27 My Friend’s Misprinted Fortune Is Kinda Dark
Image source: asiansteev
#28 My Fortune Cookie Has Either Seen Or Done Some Sh*t
Image source: SuperDoubleSlap
#29 Worst Fortune Cookie Ever
Image source: northendtrooper
#30 My Fortune Cookie Fortune Is Strangely Distraught
Image source: ilikeoctopus
#31 Avoid Gambling, But Hey, These Numbers Are Lucky!
#32 I Spent 30 Minutes Trying To Get My Fortune Without Breaking The Bag Or Cookie
Image source: AIDS-MACHINE
#33 Which One Of You Bastards Works In The Fortune Cookie Business?
Image source: hawkshaw
#34 My Friend Got Rick Rolled By A Fortune Cookie
Image source: Live_Ore_Die
#35 Thank You Captain Obvious
#36 Our School Fortunes Use A New Kind Of Motivation
Image source: olivestheapple
#37 Oops
Image source: lanieadcomic
#38 Pretty Sure My Fortune Cookie Is Telling Me To Masturbate…
Image source: iVaulty
#39 So Honest
Image source: deephunta
#40 My Fortune Cookie Sounds Like Satan Trying To Give A Motivational Speech
Image source: polaroidanemia
#41 Unusual Predictions
#42 I Think My Fortune Cookie Just Threatened Me
Image source: lijamez
#43 My Pet Is Planning What?
#44 Good To Know
#45 The Amazingly Accurate Fortune Cookie
Image source: witt19
#46 We Got Three Fortunes With Our Meal. I Have Now Learned All I Ever Need To Know Now In Chinese
Image source: anastasiabeverhousen
#47 Deep
#48 So I Heard You Liked Fortune Cookies (From Scotland)
Image source: a_wild_scot_appears
#49 Haha Is This A Good Fortune?
Image source: brelandjer
#50 Nice Try, Fortune Cookie
Image source: CattyKid
#51 Depends On The Muppet
#52 Was Looking For Wisdom And Got This… Though Very Accurate, Completely Useless…
Image source: lindacofficial
#53 My Dads Fortune Cookie Paper Has Misaligned Print
Image source: Jkwhjr
#54 My Fortune Cookie Disagreed With Itself
Image source: idorocketscience
#55 Didn’t Expect The Same Fortune In My Second Cookie
Image source: ABucs260
#56 Hungover As Hell, I Stumbled Into A Chinese Buffet And Ate Five Plates. Then I Get This Fortune
Image source: DoctorMcTits
#57 My Friend And I Just Opened Fortune Cookies Together
Image source: zxcvb43
#58 Nice Try, Fortune. Still Not Gonna Try Anal
Image source: lorceie
#59 Abort, Retry, Ignore
#60 Thought I’d Be Cool And Take The Fortune Out Of The Cookie Without Breaking It
Image source: saboom2010
#61 This Fortune Cookie Was Getting Really Philosophical With Me
Image source: JezuzFingerz
#62 Fortune Cookie Is Eliminating The Competition
Image source: joshosetsfire
#63 My Fortune Cookie Was Rather Blunt
Image source: painintheneck
#64 Chef Grinned After I Opened My Fortune Cookie
Image source: Wrobbler
#65 Is This Not The Creepiest Fortune Cookie You’ve Ever Seen?
Image source: alextorpey
#66 I Got A Political Fortune Cookie Yesterday
Image source: Jacob_Brave
#67 This Cookie Really Sees The Future
#68 That’s Oddly Specific Fortune Cookie
Image source: Merp_Derpster
#69 Of All The Possible Fortune Messages To Get Multiple Of In A Single Cookie…
Image source: Quezzie
#70 These Are Horrible Fortune Cookies
Image source: truepain
#71 My Fortune Cookie Fortune About Being A True Patriot
Image source: layla__
#72 Went Out For Chinese Food Last Night. How Is This Even A Fortune?
Image source: downwarddawg
#73 My Fortune Cookie Doesn’t Make Sense
Image source: Brice500
#74 The Most Important Word To Learn For Beginners?
Image source: Vat1canCame0s
#75 Got This In My Fortune Cookie Today
Image source: chemicalsam
#76 I Think My Fortune Cookie Is Trolling Me
Image source: RetianFes
#77 You Don’t Say
Image source: lifeasnaomirose
#78 That’s My Fortune?
Image source: barbekell
#79 I Don’t Like The Fortune Cookie My Wife Got For Our Anniversary
Image source: PinkStretchyPants
#80 Fortune Cookie
Image source: LbanditB
#81 Umm… Instructions Unclear, Fortune Cookie
Image source: GrievouzOCE
#82 After Eating Delicious Chinese Food. My Fortune Cookie Decided To Be An Asshole
Image source: PrettyWithDreads
#83 Maybe Next Time
#84 Moms Know Best
#85 Worst Fortune Cookie Ever
Image source: Christyx
#86 One Of The Best Fortune Cookie Fortunes I’ve Ever Gotten
Image source: gregpoulos.com
