Travis Kelce Looks Miserable On Chiefs Bench After Taylor Swift Skipped The Game

“His heart doesn’t seem to be in the game anymore,” wrote one of Travis Kelce’s fans after a disappointing performance in his latest game against the Atlanta Falcons. For viewers, the reason seems to be clear: his relationship with Taylor Swift.
Kelce, who has been a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, has struggled significantly at the start of the 2024 season. In the Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the once-dominant tight end seemed disconnected, finishing with only four catches for 30 yards.
Netizens were quick to note his demeanor on the bench, a stark contrast to the usual upbeat personality he’s known for, as cameras captured him looking somber and distant.
The shift in Kelce’s performance has fans and analysts scratching their heads, with some pointing to the recent absence of Swift, who had been a regular presence at his games, as the reason.
A “miserable-looking” Travis Kelce has fans wondering if his relationship with Taylor Swift is damaging his performance
Image credits: TayvisHaze
Some fans are even more severe in their assessment, believing the time has come for the player to leave the sport for good,
“He’s had a stellar career with 11 years in the NFL and three Super Bowl wins. His body has been through enough abuse and it’s time for him to retire,” one wrote, believing that the athlete now spends his time occupied with podcasts, commercials, and other ventures, instead of preparing during off-season.
Image credits: TayvisHaze
Analysts seem to agree with fans, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith bluntly stating that Kelce needs to “handle his business” and stop letting off-field distractions interfere with his game.
“You’ve got to get going, you’ve got 39 receiving yards in the first two games. Come on now. Football season is here. Honeymoon’s over,” he said.
Gossip-savvy fans, however, believe there’s more to the story than just underwhelming sport stats, and believe his attitude change is due to personal issues with Taylor Swift.
“Maybe there’s trouble in paradise and he’s worried that he’s going to be the subject of Taylor’s next song,” one theorized.
Kelce’s longtime followers believe that the more involved the singer is in the athlete’s life, the worse his performance becomes
Image credits: NFL
Others welcomed Swift’s absence, suggesting it might give Kelce space to regain his focus. “Maybe with her out of the stands, he can get his head back in the game,” one user commented.
Still, some fans think the romance has put Kelce in a no-win situation, with all eyes on him not just for his plays but for how his relationship affects his life. If Swift attends, he’s distracted. If she’s absent, he’s missing her support. It’s a scenario where Kelce can’t seem to win, both on and off the field.
Image credits: David Eulitt / Getty
“It’s refreshing to watch a Kansas City game without the Taylor Swift cut-aways. Even though it probably adds up to less than a minute, I’d rather see ten cuts to ten random fans instead of ten repetitive shots of Swift celebrating with her celebrity besties,” one fan wrote.
Image credits: Patrick Smith / Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to face the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday (September 29), at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
