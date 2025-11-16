50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Forgetting things can be annoying. From the little things like heading into a room and suddenly standing there aimlessly to the big ones like noticing how meaningful dates, details, and tasks gradually slip from your memory. We’ve all been there. And we all know that watching your memory go downhill can be concerning, irritating, and downright scary.

But if this makes you feel worried, fear not! The good news is that it’s just how our minds work. And apparently, it can lead to some pretty amusing situations, too. Because when our neurons go into brain.exe has stopped working mode, our silly forgetful selves end up in a variety of side-splitting scenarios that make us face reality. And then lead to utter hilarity.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up a list of the funniest and most relatable pictures where people face the ridiculous results of their scatterbrained approach. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to laugh as you scroll through this wild rollercoaster ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever experienced anything similar in the comments!

#1 I Forgot My Wife Was Away, And After I Rolled Over In Bed, I Saw This

Image source: BristolBudgie

#2 I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Pascirex

#3 Forgot To Give Him His “Go” Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Herwiththetwodogs

#4 Forgetting A Special Day

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: jessbowie

#5 Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn’t Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Possibly_

#6 My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: FrustratedLemonPrint

#7 Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: panoparker

#9 My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter’s House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There

I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours.

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Big-D_OdoubleG

#10 Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: EclipseCaste

#11 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: JestarAuthor

#12 I Guess He Forgot To Switch Accounts

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: lowtire

#13 I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He’s Crying Uncontrollably Because He “Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos”

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: NuevoJerz

#14 Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: inventorofinternet

#15 Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: feltonpbeaver

#16 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Kjakan

#17 I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: maggiemoocorgipoo

#18 At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet

Now we wait.

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: AlannaWest

#19 I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Charles_W_Morgan

#20 Made Cake Toppers For My Wedding And Forgot To Check The Oven’s Temp Before Putting My Fiancée In

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: flapflip3

#21 Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Zombilicious

#22 Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: User348844

#23 Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: _Dahl_

#24 Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: czmax

#25 Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: QuasarsRcool

#26 One Of My Students Forgot Her Cheat Sheet Inside Her Biochem Finals Answer Sheet

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Bigbluefartmachine

#27 I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: tiger_qween

#28 Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: jseabrooke

#29 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: stutteringjohnm, twitter.com

#31 “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: ValueMaverick

#32 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: animasci_

#33 Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile

It shattered the windshield and coated the inside in no-no foam.

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: californiagovernor

#34 I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Saladbbar

#35 A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: natkrab

#36 Pretending To Travel The World But Forgetting To Pose In Front Of A Different Fence

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: nikkimcr

#37 The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line “If It’s Still Too Long Let Me Know”

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: BryanRoberts72

#38 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It’s A Floofly Ball Of Mold

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: yanbochen

#39 There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: No-Self7717

#40 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: Radiskull97

#41 Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: kd9dux

#42 We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: JosephKirwan

#43 Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: daddysnakeboi

#44 NYC Fireworks – Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit “Record”

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: vanderpumptools

#45 Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: SirRinjez

#46 I Totally Forgot That Having “Now Playing” As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last “Media” You Might Have Watched That Day

It’s the new watch, too, the one that doesn’t turn off the screen. Cringe for me and the amount of customers who likely saw this today.

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: BalboBigggins

#47 Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: jonek1999

#48 I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: superleo42

#49 Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: jabroma

#50 My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month

50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

