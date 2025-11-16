50 Times People Forgot Something Important And Documented The Consequences Online (New Pics)

Forgetting things can be annoying. From the little things like heading into a room and suddenly standing there aimlessly to the big ones like noticing how meaningful dates, details, and tasks gradually slip from your memory. We’ve all been there. And we all know that watching your memory go downhill can be concerning, irritating, and downright scary.
But if this makes you feel worried, fear not! The good news is that it’s just how our minds work. And apparently, it can lead to some pretty amusing situations, too. Because when our neurons go into brain.exe has stopped working mode, our silly forgetful selves end up in a variety of side-splitting scenarios that make us face reality. And then lead to utter hilarity.
Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up a list of the funniest and most relatable pictures where people face the ridiculous results of their scatterbrained approach. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to laugh as you scroll through this wild rollercoaster ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you’ve ever experienced anything similar in the comments!
#1 I Forgot My Wife Was Away, And After I Rolled Over In Bed, I Saw This
Image source: BristolBudgie
#2 I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This
Image source: Pascirex
#3 Forgot To Give Him His “Go” Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep
Image source: Herwiththetwodogs
#4 Forgetting A Special Day
Image source: jessbowie
#5 Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn’t Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room
Image source: Possibly_
#6 My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork
Image source: FrustratedLemonPrint
#7 Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This
Image source: panoparker
#9 My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter’s House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There
I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours.
Image source: Big-D_OdoubleG
#10 Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself
Image source: EclipseCaste
#11 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
Image source: JestarAuthor
#12 I Guess He Forgot To Switch Accounts
Image source: lowtire
#13 I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He’s Crying Uncontrollably Because He “Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos”
Image source: NuevoJerz
#14 Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out
Image source: inventorofinternet
#15 Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This
Image source: feltonpbeaver
#16 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Image source: Kjakan
#17 I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses
Image source: maggiemoocorgipoo
#18 At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet
Now we wait.
Image source: AlannaWest
#19 I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing
Image source: Charles_W_Morgan
#20 Made Cake Toppers For My Wedding And Forgot To Check The Oven’s Temp Before Putting My Fiancée In
Image source: flapflip3
#21 Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice
Image source: Zombilicious
#22 Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On
Image source: User348844
#23 Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them
Image source: _Dahl_
#24 Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago
Image source: czmax
#25 Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something
Image source: QuasarsRcool
#26 One Of My Students Forgot Her Cheat Sheet Inside Her Biochem Finals Answer Sheet
Image source: Bigbluefartmachine
#27 I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top
Image source: tiger_qween
#28 Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth
Image source: jseabrooke
#29 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself
Image source: stutteringjohnm, twitter.com
#31 “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”
Image source: ValueMaverick
#32 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On
Image source: animasci_
#33 Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile
It shattered the windshield and coated the inside in no-no foam.
Image source: californiagovernor
#34 I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day
Image source: Saladbbar
#35 A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight
Image source: natkrab
#36 Pretending To Travel The World But Forgetting To Pose In Front Of A Different Fence
Image source: nikkimcr
#37 The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line “If It’s Still Too Long Let Me Know”
Image source: BryanRoberts72
#38 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It’s A Floofly Ball Of Mold
Image source: yanbochen
#39 There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This
Image source: No-Self7717
#40 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
Image source: Radiskull97
#41 Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It
Image source: kd9dux
#42 We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground
Image source: JosephKirwan
#43 Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie
Image source: daddysnakeboi
#44 NYC Fireworks – Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit “Record”
Image source: vanderpumptools
#45 Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off
Image source: SirRinjez
#46 I Totally Forgot That Having “Now Playing” As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last “Media” You Might Have Watched That Day
It’s the new watch, too, the one that doesn’t turn off the screen. Cringe for me and the amount of customers who likely saw this today.
Image source: BalboBigggins
#47 Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna
Image source: jonek1999
#48 I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles
Image source: superleo42
#49 Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now
Image source: jabroma
#50 My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month
Image source: reddit.com
