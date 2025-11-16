My 30 Hilarious Pig Comics That Offer A Glimpse Into The Quirks Of Asian Family Life

My parents constantly have remarks and behaviors that are unexpected. I decided to capture them through my pig comics as well as my other adventures. Gray pig is my dad and pink is my mom.

I’m originally from Taiwan but spent the earlier part of my life in Bangkok, Nepal, and Beijing. I was a law professor in Bangkok for almost six years before ending up in Madrid; I was also a theater actress and performed in some plays like Streetcar Named Desire, Vagina Monologues, etc. So yup, sometimes people on the street would recognize me and yell ‘wait, aren’t you that angry vagina?’

I started doodling my pig comics a few years ago during my fellowship at Oxford. Afterward, I pitched the pig at a startup competition for technical apps. I know, totally didn’t fit the criteria, but the pig and I somehow managed to snag second place.

Now, you can find Pigigi comics on Instagram.

When I’m not drawing, I love to wander around bookstores and chill in cafes.

More info: Instagram | get.pigigi.com

#1

#2

#3

#4 Is It Just My Mom Or All Moms?

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9 When Your Dad Misses His Military Life

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28 Always Trust Your Mom, Always

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
