85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

by

It’s hard not to compare our real lives to the flawless pictures we scroll past on social media every day. Even though most of us played around with basic Snapchat and Instagram filters years ago, we still forget that even the tiniest edit can completely rewrite reality.

Today, it takes just seconds and a free phone app to erase belly fat, smooth over acne, snatch a waistline, or swap out an entire background. To show just how far people will go with their technical “skills,” Bored Panda gathered the funniest editing fails where the photos have no basis in reality whatsoever.

Prepare to be stunned, cringed out, and entertained — but remember, nobody on the internet actually looks like a porcelain doll in real life.

#1 “Influencer” Posted These Asking Only For Positivity On Her Crazy Photoshop

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Capable-Bed-6189

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#2 Found In The Wild

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: popk0rn_420

#3 Huge Difference

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

A huge chunk of the editing on your feed comes straight out of an app store. Pocket tools like Perfect365, FaceApp, and Photable let anyone redesign their body in seconds. With a few taps, users can smooth wrinkles, shrink their waist, brighten their eyes, and erase blemishes. Some apps even let people paint on six-pack abs or give themselves digital nose jobs and slimmer jawlines.

But these quick fixes often leave giveaways — like unnaturally smooth skin textures or curved doorframes in the background where someone pinched their waist a little too far.

Sometimes, you don’t even need detective glasses because people take it way too far… as this list shows.

#4 That’s Gonna Be A Left Swipe

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: friendsfoundmyoldone

#5 Photoshoped Photos vs. Filtered Videos

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Top-Dimension7859

#6 This Is Just Ridiculous

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: butterflyprincessaa

Even without heavy digital editing, simple camera tricks can completely alter how a person looks.

Influencer Sara Puhto often shows how posture, lighting, and angles create major optical illusions. By flexing, sucking in their stomach, popping out their hips, and catching dramatic studio lighting, creators craft a sculpted look that lasts just long enough for a single photo.

On common poses she’s seen on social media, Poluto said, “When you suck in your tummy, flex, stand up straight, and pop out your booty, you look different in photos.” She noted that nobody actually stands like that in real life. “It’s not an accurate representation of how someone looks.”

Puhto has posted these candid comparisons since 2016, building a community of over 580,000 followers by keeping it real.

#7 What Are We Doing Here?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Jversace

#8 Wannabe Influencer Didn’t Untag This One Quick Enough

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: pmd815

#9 The Birkin Isn’t The Only Fake Thing Here

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: CortanaV

Puhto isn’t the only one pulling back the curtain on social media perfection. Other content creators have taken up the mantle, busting online myths and challenging the illusion of constant beauty.

London-based creator Emily Clarkson has also built a massive community of over 689,000 followers by posting fitness and body-positive content that calls out digital trickery. Her posts show how easily filters, lighting, and strategic poses can manipulate the truth.

What started as a lighthearted joke quickly turned into a vital mission. “At the beginning, it was a bit tongue-in-cheek in response to perfect images of supermodels or the Kardashians, but as time has gone on, it’s been something I have done in a bid to help women falling down the comparison traps,” Clarkson explained. “I just really want to show women that all they see online isn’t real.”

#10 “I Don’t Edit My Body Or Face” Is This Body Confidence Influencer’s Claim To Fame

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: unknown

#11 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: chaic

#12 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Its_Date_Mike

These Photoshop fails are easy to laugh at, but the pressure driving them has a serious dark side. Experts have long warned that photo-editing tools set dangerous, impossible standards — especially for impressionable teens and young adults.

According to a 2021 Dove survey, 80% of teenage girls had already edited their appearance in photos by the time they turned 13. Driven by what they see on their feeds, countless young women worldwide are also resorting to extreme diets and cosmetic procedures just to match an algorithm’s definition of beauty.

About 77% said they tried to change or hide at least one body part or feature before posting a photo.

#13 After Years Of Hoaxing, Reality Comes To Light

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Zaerryth

#14 She Always Smooths Her Face, But Not Anyone Else’s

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Sunflowersformaggie

#15 My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Unapologeticallyfat

Research continues to confirm that heavy filter use reshapes how people view themselves. It creates unnatural expectations that real human bodies simply cannot meet.

A 2022 study published in Annals of Medicine and Surgery found that when real life inevitably falls short of the filter, it leads to severe body dissatisfaction, constant self-doubt, low self-esteem, and mood swings. Users often slip into exhausting habits like obsessively checking their reflection or trying to hide their natural features.

#16 Jinkys! I Don’t Think Bodies Are Shaped Like That, Scoob!

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: babybuttbooty

#17 Her Instagram vs. A Mention On A Tattoo Artist’s Page

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: llentiesambpernil

#18 Instagram vs. Reality

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Medical professionals are seeing the real-world impact firsthand.

Dr. Shira Brown, an emergency physician at South Niagara Hospital in Ontario, Canada, notes that “distorted perceptions of body image” are being “exacerbated by common social media practices.” She warns: “We see the urgent mental health consequences of social media in our departments on a daily basis, such as anxiety and depression.”

#19 Tiny Head Strikes Again

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: creepy-linguini

#20 Instagram Versus Podcast

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: hellokittygirl78

#21 Saw This On The Rednote App

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: OrchidApprehensive33

These editing fails are hilarious, but they are also a little scary. They show just how far people will go when they get trapped in the loop of seeking online validation.

Ultimately, every warped wall, unreal waistline, and missing belly button in this collection is proof that social media is a staged performance. So, the next time you catch yourself feeling insecure about your body, remember: your authentic, unedited self will always be the best look of all.

#22 Instagram vs. Reality

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#23 She Claims It’s All “Lighting And Angles”. Bffr

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Retractabelle

#24 Reposting From R/Linkedinlunatics… “She Wanted To Look 42–i Nearly Airbrushed Her Into Oblivion.”

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: [deleted]

#25 What Am I Looking At?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: McNasty420

#26 Please Don’t Compare Yourself To Instagram. They Don’t Look Like That In Real Life. Skin Texture Is Normal

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Prestigious-Course64

#27 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#28 Teeth Brighter Than My Future

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Ig vs. Reality

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#30 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: e_lime_pie

#31 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#32 Freeze All Motor Functions

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: shocked_the_monkey

#33 Why The Lines Around Her Bum Never Look Straight

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Top-Dimension7859

#34 I Found One In The Wild!

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: HaiShannon

#35 Not An Usually Type Of Post , But Saw This On Tinder And Had To Post It😂😂 Look At The Oven

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: banneddanishgirl

#36 Mom, I’m Scared…

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: BribableSugar

#37 This Makeup Artist’s Before And Afters

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: diveonfire

#38 I…no Words

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Avamia94

#39 All Posted In August

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Maleficent_Pin_9684

#40 Apparently These Are The Same Person

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Forever-buffering

#41 Social Media Is A Daunting Place To Be Especially As A Young Woman

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: obi_wan_kenobes

#42 “Our Goal Is To Make All Of You As Obsessed With Your Body As I Am”

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: soapyradish

#43 Online Dating Prospect. He Claims These Pictures Are Natural. What In The AI Is Going On Here

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: kissedbymelancholy

#44 “One Month After Giving Birth”

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: calilav

#45 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I’m Crying

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: zeillyday

#46 I Am Afraid

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: cricketchubs

#47 Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Morg172

#48 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I’m Crying

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: zeillyday

#49 I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As “Goals”

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: zephaone

#50 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#51 It’s Not Me It’s You

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Uaquamarine

#52 What Gym Is She Attending 🤮

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: remixmaxs

#53 I Have No Words 💀

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: vampirebuffy

#54 Seriously, What Is Going On With Korean Influencers?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: AlternativeSonGoku

#55 Seriously, What Is Going On With Korean Influencers?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: AlternativeSonGoku

#56 I’m Sorry, What???

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: madgraffics

#57 Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks

#58 Can Someone Help Me Understand What’s Happening Here?

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: anibop

#59 These Actually Terrify Me!

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: xBigSister1988x

#60 When Your Whole Head Is Half The Size Of Your Biceps 💪🏻🤣🥊

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Odradekflusen

#61 She Forgot The Reflection In The Glass

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: sashavujacictr

#62 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#63 The Eyes Are Window To The Soul

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: [deleted]

#64 When You Can’t Hide The Lines In The Background Warping So You Photoshop Them Out Entirely

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: SeductiveGuacamole

#65 His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: MotherofPorgs

#66 Maybe Just One More Filter

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Unity__Newbie

#67 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date! 💕” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: DeusUrsus

#68 Instagram vs. Reality…tv

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: broccolicheetos

#69 I’m Sensing A Filter

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: OriginalGSpot

#70 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: katttd17

#71 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: knickerbikkies

#72 Photo She Posted vs. Tagged. Same Woman

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: NnNoodle88

#73 A Fairly Popular Local Influencer Recently Made An Appearance On TV. A Lot Of Her Fans Apparently Had Trouble Recognizing Her At First

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: SwissMercyMain

#74 I Think She Just Discovered Facetune. (Right Is A Normal Selfie)

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: lightaromancandle

#75 Instagram vs. Twitch Livestream

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: baahlina

#76 You Forgot Someone…

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: chickhawkthechicken

#77 This…it’s Just Awful

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: DisorderedGremlin

#78 I Am Very Sure He Edits Himself Because This Shape Is… Unusual

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: lemon_protein_bar

#79 Yeah Ok

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: PuddinsMama

#80 Lady On Facebook Insists That There’s No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: chiiisai

#81 This 40 Year Old Who Swears Her Photos Aren’t Edited

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: pinkprincess30

#82 What

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#83 This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#84 What Is This

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

#85 I Just Don’t Understand

85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

Image source: Leestomper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Yorker Draws Sketches Of Masked Strangers On The Subway, Captures The Spirit Of The Times
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Spent 3 Weeks In Japan This Winter, Here Are My Best Cyberpunk And Noir Film Inspired Photographs (34 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“What Did ‘That’ Parent Do That Ended Your Relationship With Them?” (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
When Children Saw A Pack Of Wolf Ambassadors Their Reaction Was Priceless
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Dog Spends 12 Hours Every Day Looking Towards The Station, Proves We Do Not Deserve Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Newly Married Woman Finds Bizarre Object In Husband’s Pocket, Netizens Flood Social Media With Wild Theories
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2026