85 Edited Photos So Ridiculous They’re Hard To Look At With A Straight Face

It’s hard not to compare our real lives to the flawless pictures we scroll past on social media every day. Even though most of us played around with basic Snapchat and Instagram filters years ago, we still forget that even the tiniest edit can completely rewrite reality.
Today, it takes just seconds and a free phone app to erase belly fat, smooth over acne, snatch a waistline, or swap out an entire background. To show just how far people will go with their technical “skills,” Bored Panda gathered the funniest editing fails where the photos have no basis in reality whatsoever.
Prepare to be stunned, cringed out, and entertained — but remember, nobody on the internet actually looks like a porcelain doll in real life.
#1 “Influencer” Posted These Asking Only For Positivity On Her Crazy Photoshop
Image source: Capable-Bed-6189
#2 Found In The Wild
Image source: popk0rn_420
#3 Huge Difference
A huge chunk of the editing on your feed comes straight out of an app store. Pocket tools like Perfect365, FaceApp, and Photable let anyone redesign their body in seconds. With a few taps, users can smooth wrinkles, shrink their waist, brighten their eyes, and erase blemishes. Some apps even let people paint on six-pack abs or give themselves digital nose jobs and slimmer jawlines.
But these quick fixes often leave giveaways — like unnaturally smooth skin textures or curved doorframes in the background where someone pinched their waist a little too far.
Sometimes, you don’t even need detective glasses because people take it way too far… as this list shows.
#4 That’s Gonna Be A Left Swipe
Image source: friendsfoundmyoldone
#5 Photoshoped Photos vs. Filtered Videos
Image source: Top-Dimension7859
#6 This Is Just Ridiculous
Image source: butterflyprincessaa
Even without heavy digital editing, simple camera tricks can completely alter how a person looks.
Influencer Sara Puhto often shows how posture, lighting, and angles create major optical illusions. By flexing, sucking in their stomach, popping out their hips, and catching dramatic studio lighting, creators craft a sculpted look that lasts just long enough for a single photo.
On common poses she’s seen on social media, Poluto said, “When you suck in your tummy, flex, stand up straight, and pop out your booty, you look different in photos.” She noted that nobody actually stands like that in real life. “It’s not an accurate representation of how someone looks.”
Puhto has posted these candid comparisons since 2016, building a community of over 580,000 followers by keeping it real.
#7 What Are We Doing Here?
Image source: Jversace
#8 Wannabe Influencer Didn’t Untag This One Quick Enough
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#9 The Birkin Isn’t The Only Fake Thing Here
Image source: CortanaV
Puhto isn’t the only one pulling back the curtain on social media perfection. Other content creators have taken up the mantle, busting online myths and challenging the illusion of constant beauty.
London-based creator Emily Clarkson has also built a massive community of over 689,000 followers by posting fitness and body-positive content that calls out digital trickery. Her posts show how easily filters, lighting, and strategic poses can manipulate the truth.
What started as a lighthearted joke quickly turned into a vital mission. “At the beginning, it was a bit tongue-in-cheek in response to perfect images of supermodels or the Kardashians, but as time has gone on, it’s been something I have done in a bid to help women falling down the comparison traps,” Clarkson explained. “I just really want to show women that all they see online isn’t real.”
#10 “I Don’t Edit My Body Or Face” Is This Body Confidence Influencer’s Claim To Fame
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#11 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account
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#12 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)
Image source: Its_Date_Mike
These Photoshop fails are easy to laugh at, but the pressure driving them has a serious dark side. Experts have long warned that photo-editing tools set dangerous, impossible standards — especially for impressionable teens and young adults.
According to a 2021 Dove survey, 80% of teenage girls had already edited their appearance in photos by the time they turned 13. Driven by what they see on their feeds, countless young women worldwide are also resorting to extreme diets and cosmetic procedures just to match an algorithm’s definition of beauty.
About 77% said they tried to change or hide at least one body part or feature before posting a photo.
#13 After Years Of Hoaxing, Reality Comes To Light
Image source: Zaerryth
#14 She Always Smooths Her Face, But Not Anyone Else’s
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#15 My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited
Image source: Unapologeticallyfat
Research continues to confirm that heavy filter use reshapes how people view themselves. It creates unnatural expectations that real human bodies simply cannot meet.
A 2022 study published in Annals of Medicine and Surgery found that when real life inevitably falls short of the filter, it leads to severe body dissatisfaction, constant self-doubt, low self-esteem, and mood swings. Users often slip into exhausting habits like obsessively checking their reflection or trying to hide their natural features.
#16 Jinkys! I Don’t Think Bodies Are Shaped Like That, Scoob!
Image source: babybuttbooty
#17 Her Instagram vs. A Mention On A Tattoo Artist’s Page
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#18 Instagram vs. Reality
Medical professionals are seeing the real-world impact firsthand.
Dr. Shira Brown, an emergency physician at South Niagara Hospital in Ontario, Canada, notes that “distorted perceptions of body image” are being “exacerbated by common social media practices.” She warns: “We see the urgent mental health consequences of social media in our departments on a daily basis, such as anxiety and depression.”
#19 Tiny Head Strikes Again
Image source: creepy-linguini
#20 Instagram Versus Podcast
Image source: hellokittygirl78
#21 Saw This On The Rednote App
Image source: OrchidApprehensive33
These editing fails are hilarious, but they are also a little scary. They show just how far people will go when they get trapped in the loop of seeking online validation.
Ultimately, every warped wall, unreal waistline, and missing belly button in this collection is proof that social media is a staged performance. So, the next time you catch yourself feeling insecure about your body, remember: your authentic, unedited self will always be the best look of all.
#22 Instagram vs. Reality
#23 She Claims It’s All “Lighting And Angles”. Bffr
Image source: Retractabelle
#24 Reposting From R/Linkedinlunatics… “She Wanted To Look 42–i Nearly Airbrushed Her Into Oblivion.”
Image source: [deleted]
#25 What Am I Looking At?
Image source: McNasty420
#26 Please Don’t Compare Yourself To Instagram. They Don’t Look Like That In Real Life. Skin Texture Is Normal
Image source: Prestigious-Course64
#27 This
#28 Teeth Brighter Than My Future
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#29 Ig vs. Reality
#30 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes
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#31 This
#32 Freeze All Motor Functions
Image source: shocked_the_monkey
#33 Why The Lines Around Her Bum Never Look Straight
Image source: Top-Dimension7859
#34 I Found One In The Wild!
Image source: HaiShannon
#35 Not An Usually Type Of Post , But Saw This On Tinder And Had To Post It😂😂 Look At The Oven
Image source: banneddanishgirl
#36 Mom, I’m Scared…
Image source: BribableSugar
#37 This Makeup Artist’s Before And Afters
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#38 I…no Words
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#39 All Posted In August
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#40 Apparently These Are The Same Person
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#41 Social Media Is A Daunting Place To Be Especially As A Young Woman
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#42 “Our Goal Is To Make All Of You As Obsessed With Your Body As I Am”
Image source: soapyradish
#43 Online Dating Prospect. He Claims These Pictures Are Natural. What In The AI Is Going On Here
Image source: kissedbymelancholy
#44 “One Month After Giving Birth”
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#45 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I’m Crying
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#46 I Am Afraid
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#47 Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?
Image source: Morg172
#48 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I’m Crying
Image source: zeillyday
#49 I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As “Goals”
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#50 This
#51 It’s Not Me It’s You
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#52 What Gym Is She Attending 🤮
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#53 I Have No Words 💀
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#54 Seriously, What Is Going On With Korean Influencers?
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#55 Seriously, What Is Going On With Korean Influencers?
Image source: AlternativeSonGoku
#56 I’m Sorry, What???
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#57 Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again
Image source: 12mediumSizedDucks
#58 Can Someone Help Me Understand What’s Happening Here?
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#59 These Actually Terrify Me!
Image source: xBigSister1988x
#60 When Your Whole Head Is Half The Size Of Your Biceps 💪🏻🤣🥊
Image source: Odradekflusen
#61 She Forgot The Reflection In The Glass
Image source: sashavujacictr
#62 This
#63 The Eyes Are Window To The Soul
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#64 When You Can’t Hide The Lines In The Background Warping So You Photoshop Them Out Entirely
Image source: SeductiveGuacamole
#65 His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild
Image source: MotherofPorgs
#66 Maybe Just One More Filter
Image source: Unity__Newbie
#67 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date! 💕” Dear God… I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway
Image source: DeusUrsus
#68 Instagram vs. Reality…tv
Image source: broccolicheetos
#69 I’m Sensing A Filter
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#70 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This
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#71 This
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#72 Photo She Posted vs. Tagged. Same Woman
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#73 A Fairly Popular Local Influencer Recently Made An Appearance On TV. A Lot Of Her Fans Apparently Had Trouble Recognizing Her At First
Image source: SwissMercyMain
#74 I Think She Just Discovered Facetune. (Right Is A Normal Selfie)
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#75 Instagram vs. Twitch Livestream
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#76 You Forgot Someone…
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#77 This…it’s Just Awful
Image source: DisorderedGremlin
#78 I Am Very Sure He Edits Himself Because This Shape Is… Unusual
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#79 Yeah Ok
Image source: PuddinsMama
#80 Lady On Facebook Insists That There’s No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked
Image source: chiiisai
#81 This 40 Year Old Who Swears Her Photos Aren’t Edited
Image source: pinkprincess30
#82 What
#83 This
#84 What Is This
#85 I Just Don’t Understand
Image source: Leestomper
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