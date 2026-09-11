“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

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Being embarrassed is a prerequisite of the human condition, yet each of us finds different things embarrassing. For example, one poll found that most Americans consider forgetting someone’s name the most embarrassing blunder. 22% disagree and say that the most embarrassing thing a person can do is forget their partner’s birthday.

If we’re lucky, our embarrassing blunders don’t get posted online. These folks weren’t so lucky; their cringy fails became the subject of online ridicule. Still, Bored Panda invites you to have a chuckle or two at their expense, as you scroll through the moments that had the rest of the Internet facepalming repeatedly.

#1 Cultural Appropriation

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: x7plain

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

#2 *facepalm Intensifies*

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: CV3C20

#3 So My Girlfriend Didn’t Want To Lose The Keys To Her Lock

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: xAIRGUITARISTx

It’s hard to meet someone nowadays who isn’t familiar with the facepalm phenomenon. Online, it often relates to secondhand embarrassment and self-deprecation and is common in meme culture. Merriam-Webster added the word to its dictionary in 2017, while the Macmillan dictionary introduced it in 2006.

People use it as a verb and a noun, and the gesture itself is thousands of years old. However, according to Merriam-Webster, the written word only started making rounds about 30 years ago. Its first documented appearance was back in 1996 on a Google Groups message board: “Christie facepalmed. ‘Well, her hair was red this morning, right? It’s blonde now. You figure it out.’”

#4 Using A Calculator

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: SamsungKnight59

#5 And Passports Too

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: SuperSlimySalamander

#6 How

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: gimme-socks

In meme culture, the facepalm is strongly associated with a screengrab of the actor Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. For many, it’s the go-to meme for conveying facepalming and embarrassment. The moment is from season 3, episode 13, but a few episodes later, in episode 16, Picard does a double facepalm, putting both of his hands on his face in exasperation and frustration.

Nowadays, it’s the quintessential image for the facepalm reaction. Another notable reaction image is a scene from Naked Gun: a “group facepalm,” where a crowd makes the gesture. It’s often used for ultimate facepalm moments, when one wants to convey enormous disbelief. On YouTube, the clip is even titled “Epic Facepalm.”

#7 Would You Tell Him, Or Would You Pop A Bag Of Corn And Wait?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Crash_86

#8 Always Good Time For Some Twain Sass

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: johnsmithoncemore

#9 To Provide Front, Side, And Rear Photos For The Car Insurance Rep

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

The facepalm gesture itself isn’t much of a novelty. An ancient Roman sculpture on Trajan’s column depicted something akin to a facepalm. Among the many figures in the artwork, one man covers his face with his palm, and experts usually interpret his expression as sadness, not frustration or disbelief as we would now, especially in the context of memes.

#10 Is There An Explanation?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: redditer1148

#11 Seems Legit?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#12 Burn Victim

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: AristonD

Similarly, a 1896 statue by Henri Vidal, titled “Cain,” depicts the biblical character Cain after committing the mortal sin against his brother Abel, with his face in his hand. Vidal’s Cain is not facepalming in the contemporary sense, either. His expression is about regret, remorse, and heartbreak.

#13 Exactly!!! Thanks For Proving The Point

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: KingKush8

#14 It’s Al-Gebra, Not Al-Qaeda

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: KappaccinoNation

#15 Hmmmmmmm

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Classic-CJ

Interestingly, humans aren’t the only species on Earth that facepalm. English mandrill monkeys do it too. Alas, again — not because they’ve just seen something stupid on the internet. Their facepalms sometimes last as long as 17 minutes, and, as evolutionary biologist Mark Laidre told National Geographic, they do it to avoid social interactions. The mandrills would cover their eyes when they were alone and were more likely to be left alone as long as they kept their eyes covered.

#16 It’s Hell To Find Those Special Items!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: TensionSame3568

#17 Reaction To “Gay Ads” On Facebook

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: tellman1257

#18 Like The Clown

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: GauntletInMyPussPuss

The peak of facepalm memes and reactions was around 2012, at least according to Google Trends search interest. Search interest for “facepalm” has only decreased since then and is now only 6%. Nevertheless, lexicographer Susie Dent has faith in the longevity of “facepalm” as a word and as a phenomenon.

“One of the reasons I think it is so successful – and this is always a key indicator of linguistic survival or success – is that the phrase can move about in different ways and you can put it into different parts of speech,” she told The Guardian back in 2011. “So it is being used as a verb or a noun.”

#19 Look At This

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Aggravating-Lake-849

#20 Book Entitled “No. More. Plastic.” Is Ironically Wrapped In Plastic

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Lepke2011

#21 Communicating With Blind People

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: GimmeThatKarma

When was the last time you used an image, a GIF, or a clip that featured a facepalm, Pandas? Is the gesture a staple of your everyday non-verbal communication? Let us know your preferences in the comments! And if you’d like to see more people doing and saying embarrassing things, check out these stories about the times people felt the worst second-hand embarrassment and the times people hit peak levels of cringe.

#22 Thanks, I Hate It

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#23 Did My Job Boss

Barber Shaves Triangle Into Man’s Hair After He Pauses Video Of A Model He Wanted To Look Like

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: __Dawn__Amber__

#24 Sir, Do You Know How Wrong Numbers Work

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#25 This AI Generated Stuff Gets Worse The Longer You Look

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: rockytheboxer

#26 We Told Him That Everyone Would Dress Up… He Wasn’t Amused

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: 2High2Figh

#27 Do You Consider This A Human Being?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: ckgjfxfcgb

#28 My Girlfriend’s Rejection Email. You Can’t Make This Up

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Rhododactylus

#29 Yeah, Sounds About Right

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#30 Bee Warning!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: ZombieGombie

#31

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: noahboi12

#32 Experts Bad

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: despisesunrise

#33 To Be Fair, It Is Family Guy

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Anon

#34 Stupid People

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Fantastic-Style-999

#35 You Had One Job

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Bulzij

#36 Snakes: 0 | Panic: 1 Finger

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: SillyMountain3147

#37 Super Defensive

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: BlueTides2

#38 Wow, Thanks

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: foofighters69

#39 I’m Never Trying Dating Apps Again

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Recent-Sorbet

#40 My Mother-In-Law Was Complaining That She Couldn’t Get The Coffee Grinder To Work. This Is A Pencil Sharpener

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: YabbaDabbaDoofus

#41 Congratulations Tucker!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#42 Carrying Anything Is A Feminine Trait?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: GreatWhiteNorthExtra

#43 The State Of The World

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: esberat

#44 Hint Hint

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: __Dawn__Amber__

#45 What’s The Problem?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: StrokeRN18

#46 How Can People Break-Up For Such Stupid Reasons!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: kaushrah

#47 Nashville, Tennessee Christian School Refused To Allow A Female Student To Enter Prom Because She Was Wearing A Suit

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: abbiebe89

#48 Why Do You Even Exist Tony

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: tonyhawk

#49 I Don’t Think My Mom Understands How Her Rice Cooker Works

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Uedn

#50 Are They Though?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: killHACKS

#51 Wait A Minute

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: gutta-miyagi

#52 I Can’t Find My Match On This Chart. Am I In Trouble?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: puffyyn

#53 Locked Out

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: iam_nobody

#54 Hypocrisy

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: not-feeling-alive

#55 This Correct Math That Absolutely No One Should Question!!!!!!!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Elitetimeline7

#56 Handwritten Note, Still AI Apparently (Its Not)

My boss posted this first picture and got this message later on. He wrote this with pen and paper himself and apparently its still AI

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: just_a_stoner_b

#57 This Fake Hundred Dollar Bill My Coworker Accepted. (Real Bill For Comparison.)

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Kaylie_kitten

#58 The Audience Is Dumb. The Answer Is Obviously “Llamathrust”

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: WHARRGARBLLL

#59 Congratulations… You Played Yourself

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#60 Men Who Don’t Like Taylor Swift Are Prime Examples Of Toxic Masculinity

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: mystery002

#61 1+2 = 12

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: angel_of_tnt

#62 Some People Have Zero Financial Literacy

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#63 Apparently Satan Loves It When You Call Your Children “Kids”

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: 055F00

#64 But Math Is..? Or What’s Your Theory Reddit?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: IamTherily

#65 Once You Go Black

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Pitboss2k

#66 I Wonder Why America Is So Unhappy?

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: MisterT12

#67 Why Is She Taking Pictures Of People In A Restaurant Tho

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Northern_Gamer2

#68 Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad For “Eat Local” Does More Harm Than Good

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: tdomer80

#69 Doesn’t Make The Slightest Bit Of Sense

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: MisterT12

#70 High IQ Destruction

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: ShubhamG77

#71 Karen Decides That Children’s Fun Isn’t Enough Of A Reason To Have A Tree House

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: anon

#72 Integrity Will Remain A Pipe Dream

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: theguywhosteals

#73 One Person Still Counts As “Somebody”

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: ral365

#74 Absolutely Unreal

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: 0riginal_Poster

#75 Sueing Son Because He Stopped Paying Daily Parenting Fees

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#76 4-Year-Old Girl Was Denied School Enrollment Because “She Had Poor In English Language”

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Rakoor_11037

#77 His Daughter Got A Short Haircut And He Loses His Mind

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: BeffasRS

#78 I Will Not Success!!

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: John_1992_funny

#79 Absolute Unit Of A Drill

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: maik-heuf

#80 Friend In College Asked Me To Review Her Job Application

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Ethany523

#81 She Didn’t Deserve It

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: Bmchris44

#82 Woah What Observation

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: d3333p7

#83 I Don’t Think 50 Shades Is A Movie Your Very Young Daughter Should Be Watching

“Hello, I Am The UK Government”: 83 Ridiculous Fails That Had The Internet Facepalming In Tandem

Image source: MsDemacia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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