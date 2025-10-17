Doctor Who Argued Against Wife’s Autopsy After Sudden Passing Arrested As Shocking Truth Comes Out

A doctor in India has been arrested in connection with his wife’s passing six months after he injected her with an excessive amount of anesthetic, resulting in her respiratory failure.
Kruthika and Mahendra Reddy had been married for just over a year when he rushed her to a hospital, claiming she had lost consciousness.
Doctors at the facility have since reported that she was at that point already deceased.
The authorities then moved to have Kruthika’s body autopsied as is customary in cases like hers, and tellingly, her husband fought the idea.
Mahendra Reddy did not want his wife’s body autopsied
Kruthika had been staying at her father’s home at the time of her passing. Reports indicate that Mahendra, being a doctor, visited her there under the garb of treating her.
Then, in April 2023, the woman fell ill. Mahendra then rushed his wife to the private Cauvery Hospital, where doctors declared her deceased.
Police originally filed an Unnatural [fatality] Report while doctors at the facility sent the body in for an autopsy.
According to the Times of India, Mahendra “argued extensively with the Cauvery Hospital doctors and police, asking them to refrain from carrying out the autopsy.”
The late Kruthika’s sister is said to have been instrumental in her brother-in-law’s arrest
Mahendra convinced his father-in-law, K Muni Reddy, to take the same stance, who consequently told authorities, “I cannot think of doctors cutting my daughter’s body into pieces and examining it. Please don’t do it.”
But the state stuck to its protocols, and according to reports, it was mainly due to the insistence of the late Kruthika’s sister—who is also a doctor.
She allegedly “refused to believe her sibling passed away due to natural causes.”
At the time of Kruthika’s passing, it is reported that nobody–not the doctors, police, nor her father–suspected foul play, despite Mahendra’s vocal attempts at skirting a postmortem.
Mahendra Reddy was disgruntled that his late wife and her family had withheld information about her health from him
Then, six months later, on October 14, the 32-year-old was tracked down by police and arrested.
The examination of his wife’s remains suggested fatal doses of anesthetic had been administered, leading to the police’s belief that her demise was an intentional act committed by her husband.
Police found motive in the fact that Mahendra was disappointed after the wedding when he discovered that his wife had longstanding digestive problems.
These maladies had allegedly been withheld from him by Kruthika’s family during their courting stages.
The woman’s father has since accused his son-in-law of infidelity
The woman’s father has since made an about-turn regarding the autopsy and used its findings to lay a complaint against his son-in-law.
“He wanted me to build a private hospital for Kritika, and I refused, stating I did not have that much money,” the legal filing read.
Reddy also alleged that the doctor was unfaithful in his marriage.
“Mahendra was ignoring my daughter while growing close to another woman,” he said in the complaint.
He confirmed that his other daughter insisted on the autopsy
“[Mahendra] treated her gastrointestinal issues by administering liquids intravenously. After her [passing], Mahendra and his family objected to the autopsy.”
“However, my elder daughter Nikita, also a doctor, insisted on it. Based on her insistence, an unnatural [fatality] report was registered,” his complaint continued.
“Now, the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report confirms the presence of anesthesia in her viscera samples. I seek legal action against Mahendra [for taking the life of] my daughter.”
Mhendra denies the accusations against him
Police reports back up Reddy’s claims, saying: “Mahendra had planned his wife’s [demise] meticulously.”
“He knew her medical vulnerabilities and used his professional knowledge to exploit them. The evidence shows deliberate and precise use of anesthetic [pharmaceuticals].”
“Soon after Kritika Reddy’s [passing], we had registered a case of unnatural [passing]. Now, her father, based on the FSL report, has filed a fresh complaint accusing his son-in-law of administering an overdose of anesthesia and [taking] the victim’s [life],” Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, via the Times of India.
According to the Hindustan Times, Mahendra is denying the accusations despite mounting evidence.
