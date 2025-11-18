28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn’t Luck Out In Life

by

Childhood days are meant to be fun and carefree. But sometimes bizarre behavior by adults can ruin the early years of a person’s life. From getting raw chicken bones as chew toys to being puked on, kids occasionally suffer due to the stupidity of grown-ups.

Today, the Bored Panda team has compiled some amusing posts from the r/facepalm subreddit. These questionable, peculiar images will make you feel sorry for the kids involved. So, Pandas, keep scrolling to learn a thing or two about what not to do around kids.

#1 Home Schooling

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: killHACKS

#2 The Best Way To Treat Your Son’s Depression

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Comfortable-Many-193

#3 That Poor Child

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Blueskywindandleaves

#4 Nowadays People Sexualize Everything

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @iamyesyouareno

#5 Sueing Son Because He Stopped Paying Daily Parenting Fees

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: flyingcatwithhorns

#6 That Poor Kid

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: ineedanswersss15

#7 Son Died From Vaccinable Disease So Husband Forcibly “Filled Our Daughter With Poisons And Cancer”

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Nergaal

#8 Imagine Being This Kid. 🤦‍♀️

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Feel Sorry For The Kid

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @DrShayPhD

#10 Chew Toys

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: utterperusal

#11 Pro-Tip: Don’t Do This To Your Kids

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#12 Well He’s Gone Now

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Ok-Professional-

#13 Why Would He Do That To His Poor Kids

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: popbase

#14 Your Daughter Likes Mermaids? I’ve Got Some Bad News

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: matteoluca2

#15 Breastfeeding Sons Only

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: MissCompany

#16 4-Year-Old Girl Was Denied School Enrollment Because “She Had Poor In English Language”

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Rakoor_11037

#17 I Don’t Think 50 Shades Is A Movie Your Very Young Daughter Should Be Watching

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: MsDemacia

#18 His Daughter Got A Short Haircut And He Loses His Mind

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @Remedey49

#19 I Will Not Success!!

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: John_1992_funny

#20 Poor Kid

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Visqo

#21 Poor Kid

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @BBCNews

#22 These Are The Same People Who Go To The Er When They Have A Cold

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @LegendaryEnergy

#23 Not Every Parent Deserves A Child

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Downtown-Text-9368

#24 She Should Probably Check If Her Daughter Is Breathing

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: _fun_size_

#25 Lol

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Nearby_Mushroom_1755

#26 A Review For The Movie ‘Saw II’ On Common Sense Media

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: Triwatchon

#27 C’mon, Stop Laughing At The Poor Kid

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: @iLoveTheUWS

#28 Will They Break Up ?

28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn&#8217;t Luck Out In Life

Image source: AtttentionWh0re

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Performances That Prove Michael Peña Is An Underrated Actor
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2024
Skull-Shaped Tea Spoons Encourage You To Use Less Sugar
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photograph Toys To Show The Fun, Humor And Absurdities Of Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What a Super Slow Motion Belly Flop Looks Like
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2018
American Horror Story: 1984
An American Horror Story Spinoff Series is Happening on FX
3 min read
May, 14, 2020
“What’s Up With Them?”: Putin’s Twitching Leg In Alaska Meeting With Trump Sparks Exoskeleton Rumors
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.