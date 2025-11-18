28 Facepalm-Worthy Posts Of Kids Who Didn’t Luck Out In Life

Childhood days are meant to be fun and carefree. But sometimes bizarre behavior by adults can ruin the early years of a person’s life. From getting raw chicken bones as chew toys to being puked on, kids occasionally suffer due to the stupidity of grown-ups.
Today, the Bored Panda team has compiled some amusing posts from the r/facepalm subreddit. These questionable, peculiar images will make you feel sorry for the kids involved. So, Pandas, keep scrolling to learn a thing or two about what not to do around kids.
#1 Home Schooling
Image source: killHACKS
#2 The Best Way To Treat Your Son’s Depression
Image source: Comfortable-Many-193
#3 That Poor Child
Image source: Blueskywindandleaves
#4 Nowadays People Sexualize Everything
Image source: @iamyesyouareno
#5 Sueing Son Because He Stopped Paying Daily Parenting Fees
Image source: flyingcatwithhorns
#6 That Poor Kid
Image source: ineedanswersss15
#7 Son Died From Vaccinable Disease So Husband Forcibly “Filled Our Daughter With Poisons And Cancer”
Image source: Nergaal
#8 Imagine Being This Kid. 🤦♀️
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Feel Sorry For The Kid
Image source: @DrShayPhD
#10 Chew Toys
Image source: utterperusal
#11 Pro-Tip: Don’t Do This To Your Kids
Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why
#12 Well He’s Gone Now
Image source: Ok-Professional-
#13 Why Would He Do That To His Poor Kids
Image source: popbase
#14 Your Daughter Likes Mermaids? I’ve Got Some Bad News
Image source: matteoluca2
#15 Breastfeeding Sons Only
Image source: MissCompany
#16 4-Year-Old Girl Was Denied School Enrollment Because “She Had Poor In English Language”
Image source: Rakoor_11037
#17 I Don’t Think 50 Shades Is A Movie Your Very Young Daughter Should Be Watching
Image source: MsDemacia
#18 His Daughter Got A Short Haircut And He Loses His Mind
Image source: @Remedey49
#19 I Will Not Success!!
Image source: John_1992_funny
#20 Poor Kid
Image source: Visqo
#21 Poor Kid
Image source: @BBCNews
#22 These Are The Same People Who Go To The Er When They Have A Cold
Image source: @LegendaryEnergy
#23 Not Every Parent Deserves A Child
Image source: Downtown-Text-9368
#24 She Should Probably Check If Her Daughter Is Breathing
Image source: _fun_size_
#25 Lol
Image source: Nearby_Mushroom_1755
#26 A Review For The Movie ‘Saw II’ On Common Sense Media
Image source: Triwatchon
#27 C’mon, Stop Laughing At The Poor Kid
Image source: @iLoveTheUWS
#28 Will They Break Up ?
Image source: AtttentionWh0re
