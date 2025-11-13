Facebook And Instagram Go Down For Hours, People Use Their Free Time To Post Hilarious Reactions (30 Pics)

by

If you were having trouble logging into your Facebook and Instagram accounts, it’s not you. It’s them. After being out much of Wednesday, Facebook started coming back to life around early Thursday after midnight ET for many users. This outage is one of the longest the Facebook app family has ever experienced in its 15 years of existence. Not being able to bombard their followers with pics of food, people turned to Twitter to complain about it. Here are some of the best reactions to the outage, so check your internet connection and continue scrolling to enjoy the fun!

Image credits: facebook

Image credits: facebook

#1

Image source: acceptablememes

#2

Image source: QBrazenSports

#3

Image source: Rene_Reds

#4

Image source: SamanthaSpecs

#5

Image source: BaconDaddy26

#6

Image source: AseyLou

#7

Image source: jeffjackson864

#8

Image source: yo

#9

Image source: vidawithsteph

#10

Image source: EmilyEv22562865

#11

Image source: digitalnomadgirls

#12

Image source: PatrickWilliams

#13

Image source: RustyPS

#14

Image source: OfficialSharmy

#15

Image source: wuiejnvnq

#16

Image source: mixedalicia

#17

Image source: ram_bli

#18

Image source: Ina0384

#19

Image source: hesaidcaspian

#20

Image source: AseyLou

#21

Image source: xtifighter

#22

Image source: vidawithsteph

#23

Image source: Jayanliyanage2

#24

Image source: tvfqtiyapa

#25

Image source: juniorcaceres5

#26

Image source: ram_bli

#27

Image source: FinaSan2

#28

Image source: Real_Amy_Jones

#29

Image source: silvernutty

#30

Image source: Tourtorial

