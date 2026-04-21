99 Times People “Found Satan” In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Some people really love a little chaos… not the serious, harmful kind. But the funny, evil, low-key genius kind. It can include small, well-thought-out pranks, petty revenge plots, or just some good-old social trickery.
And that’s exactly what we like about this subreddit r/foundsatan which is dedicated to people being just the right amount of diabolical.
One Redditor bought a skeleton and buried it under their deck so that decades later, when someone else renovates the house, they’ll have the shock of their life. Another got fired and decided to get some sweet revenge by posting fake Glassdoor reviews.
There are plenty more posts like these if you’re looking for a little inspiration. Take some notes, because the devil really is in the details.
#1 I’m In Awe
Image source: barbarikkizzle
#2 Found It On Linkedin
Image source: ifinallycameonreddit
These mean little tricks are funny because even though they break social rules, they don’t feel threatening. It’s called the benign violation theory.
For example, tricking your friends into shouting at each other because they think the other is deaf might be technically mean. But it’s also quite harmless, and no one was put in real danger.
This prank makes us laugh because humor often works best when it sits right on the edge — breaking norms, but in a benign way.
#3 Inspired By Tide Pods
Image source: cwmakesthings
#4 Be Petty
Image source: PsychoticAngel0
#5 Wild
Image source: ____GAZ_____
Humor in tough or awkward situations can also help people deal with stress. While a joke might not erase a problem entirely, it certainly makes it easier to handle in the moment.
That’s also one of the main reasons people pull pranks or go for petty revenge. Psychologically, it works as a stress release valve.
Research shows how humor helps people detach from negative emotions and view situations from a lighter perspective.
#6 The Guilt Trip Is Real
Image source: PutridPhone9956
#7 Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note
Image source: turguthakki
#8 This
Image source: elle91
This kind of content also fits into what’s broadly called dark humor. These jokes play with uncomfortable or taboo ideas but turn them into something funny.
Studies show that some people use dark humor as a coping mechanism, to deal with discomfort or stress.
“The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” says Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior and the founder of The Universal Needs.
Basically, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions like amusement or some sort of cheer.
#9 He Came Prepared To Art Class
Image source: Algernonletter5
#10 How To Completely Break The People Around You
Image source: VetCamp347
#11 This Is The Level I Aspire To Be
Image source: sixfootcandy
Dark humor, pranks and mean jokes can also help you make new friends, or even bond better with existing friends.
Research shows sharing a dark or edgy joke can create a sense of connection between people who “get it.”
It can reduce tension and strengthen group relationships when it stays within safe, reversible limits.
#12 A Canine’s Jump Scare
Image source: Algernonletter5, just-shower-thoughts
#13 Pure Evil Professor
Image source: PlumTwirl_, jaytix1
There’s also a strong control factor when it comes to people playing pranks or plotting petty revenge. These acts let people flip a script where they feel powerless.
Research links this to the idea of restoring a sense of agency.
When something annoying or unfair happens, like being ignored in a group chat or getting unfairly blamed for something at work, there’s often no satisfying way to get instant justice directly.
This is when petty revenge or a prank becomes a way to even the score without getting into direct confrontations.
For example, if someone keeps “borrowing” your office mug, you might not confront them directly, but you might replace it with a ridiculously oversized one so they stop.
#14 Credit For Honesty 🤣
Image source: JayBeePH85
#15 Stuck In The Middle With You
Image source: Responsible-Turnip-3
#16 Fun Times At The Park
Image source: TheAndrewNadeau
The prankster archetype has also been increasingly popularized by pop culture and media.
For example, The Office comedy series constantly focuses on Jim Halpert messing with Dwight Schrute in ways that are annoying but harmless overall. Same thing in Harry Potter with the Weasley twins. Their whole “mischief managed” vibe turns rule-breaking into something charming.
And then you’ve got figures like Loki, who basically built an entire pop culture reputation around being the trickster who bends rules but still wins audience sympathy.
This kind of media trains us to see controlled chaos as something smart and funny. And the person pulling it is often portrayed as quick-thinking, creative, and socially sharp.
#17 Found Her 😄
Image source: cutie_lilrookie
#18 The New Ex Armario Charm
Image source: Cactusaremyjam
#19 Found Satan And Bit Him 😂
Image source: Fantastic_Cap6583
There are actually quite a few studies that connect humor use (like playful teasing, pranks, and even dark humor) with creativity and social intelligence. It’s because humor often involves planning, timing, spotting unusual connections and predicting reactions.
One study found that positive humor styles are associated with better emotional management and stronger social skills.
It noted that even the more aggressive types of humor like sarcasm, or roasting require a lot of awareness. You need to understand what the situation is, and how far you can push it without making things genuinely uncomfortable or upsetting someone.
#20 Pizza
Image source: Secret-Iron-2010
#21 This Teacher Is Psychotic
Image source: Pokemon_856_
Of course, not everything lands the same way for everyone. What feels harmless to one person might feel uncomfortable to someone else. That’s the tricky part with this kind of humor — it’s very context-dependent.
The same prank can be hilarious in one situation and not okay in another.
“The problem with any sort of surprise or prank or anything like that is you can’t get consent or specific consent beforehand without ruining the surprise. So, that’s what makes it risky and that’s what makes it tricky,” says Roseanna Sommers, professor at the University of Michigan Law School.
Sommers suggests that you should know someone pretty well before trying anything silly.
Also, experts say that any prank that results in injury or deep humiliation is unacceptable.
#22 That’s The Evilest Thing I Can Imagine
Image source: wimax91
#23 Why You Gotta Be So Rude?!
Image source: Sky_lord4685
A lot of these pranks and petty jokes are really just people reacting to normal situations in a creative way. And in our honest opinion, some of them are simply genius.
It’s quite fascinating to see how people turn everyday friction into something lighter. Often, shared laughter is the simplest way to bond… or the simplest way to find a satisfying sense of poetic justice.
And the best takeaway from these posts? You really don’t need to wait for April Fools’ Day to create a bit of chaos.
#24 Does This Count?
Image source: skwirlmuzik
#25 A Bored Aussie
Image source: Dawilson246
#26 One Way Ticket Out Of The Office
Image source: Zbibsy
#27 Womp Womp
Image source: Virtualler
#28 This Little Terror:
Image source: Brent_Fox
#29 Found Him
Image source: _culpry
#30 Book Satan
Image source: Pforzheim2005
#31 When Satan Is Subtle
Image source: KinglyZebra6140
#32 If Satan Was An Entrepreneur
Image source: Wojt007
#33 Little Satan
Image source: Derar11
#34 Walking Daughter To School
Image source: mee3ep
#35 Thanks LEGO!
Image source: TheHolyBeardedGuy
#36 Halloween Costume
Image source: Solid-Consequence-50
#37 Imagine Being The Parent
Image source: lostcoastline44
#38 Drama
Image source: netphilia
#39 My Anxiety Would 📈
Image source: ye11owduck37
#40 Now That’s Something Gru Would Do 😂
Image source: Fluid-Editor-8953
#41 Satanic Wife
Image source: elefuvo
#42 Woah Woah Woah
Image source: tamjidtahim
#43 Audiobook Troll
Image source: Asmodeus_Stahl
#44 What Can I Say Besides I’m A Huge Fan
Image source: Stupid_German_Money
#45 Psychology At Its Finest
Image source: xDarlingPetal
#46 No One Will Ever Know
Image source: Infamous_Telephone55
#47 Found This On Internet I Think It Fits This Sub?
Image source: Accurate-Office-4155
#48 The Original Satans
Image source: You-dogwater
#49 85% Of The Time? Was It A Little Person Or Were They Interrupted?
Image source: B4dg3r5
#50 I Would Hate You For Designing This
Image source: Bentendo64-
#51 Another Step Towards Hell
Image source: RyanH090
#52 Roses Are Red, Don’t Tell Me Twice,
Image source: Unlucky-Attorney-967
#53 Honestly I Would Do That
Image source: xMoonPetaline
#54 About To Make A Mess At An Airport
Image source: fanta_bhelpuri
#55 Satan Approves Of Eternal Sibling Rivalries
Image source: SpillaMangBang
#56 Best Trip Ever
Image source: great_escape_fleur
#57 Where Is He?
Image source: Worldly-Space5644
#58 Patient Turns The Tables On Her Therapist:
Image source: Brent_Fox
#59 When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy
Image source: AgeGroundbreaking585
#60 Next Door Satan
Image source: MerriweatherJones
#61 Laxatives
Image source: H4Z4RD232
#62 What A Cake💀
Image source: killish7
#63 Playing With Fire
Image source: Constant-Arachnid-88
#64 Huh??
Image source: Far_Restaurant999
#65 Found Him!
Image source: Beneficial-Humor7383
#66 Satan Had A Brilliant Box
Image source: havdin_1719
#67 Whoever Designed This Chess Board
Image source: InfernisarderetMeme
#68 Found Him
Image source: KissyAngel
#69 Spotted
Image source: Courier6six6
#70 They’re Self-Aware
Image source: Liraeyn
#71 Found The Spawn Of Satan
Image source: Royal-Chef-946
#72 Why?
Image source: Rude_Smoke_
#73 Satan Dad
Image source: PuzzleheadedJury6283
#74 All Of Them
Image source: whiskywellness
#75 It’s A Hard No Bud
Image source: SpillaMangBang
#76 Spud
Image source: innercaryon
#77 I Really Want An Update
Image source: Liraeyn
#78 Satan’s Daughter?
Image source: Horribleharsha
#79 Beach Lad
Image source: kristenfields_
#80 Found Satan In Excel
Image source: I_eat_pig_brain
#81 He’s Done It Again
Image source: sweezy_inman
#82 Found Him!
Image source: Icy_Ruin_857
#83 Top Tier Trolling
Image source: semneven
#84 That’s Gross, I Love It
Image source: SoCrazyItMustBeTrue
#85 Another Contender For Father Of The Year
Image source: Icy_Ruin_857
#86
Image source: reddit.com
#87 The Bureaucrat
Image source: I_Am_SagitariusA
#88 Title
Image source: human_number_XXX
#89 Straight To Hell
Image source: TequalsMC2
#90 : )
Image source: LavishnessGeneral
#91 And He Wants To Know What’s For Dinner!
Image source: Severe_Ad_5914
#92 She Woke Up And Chose Violence
Image source: cmnielsen
#93 Satan, Or Nah?
Image source: A-SALAM-K-II
#94 🖍️
Image source: Resilient_Can
#95 Found Pure Evil At Walmart
Image source: heyiknowachris
#96 Be Articulate…too Articulate
Image source: Algernonletter5
#97 Satan As A Teacher
Image source: hotshot1738
#98 Great Gum Heist
Image source: Zbibsy
#99 So Satan Is Now A Menager
Image source: Goszczak
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