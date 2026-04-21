99 Times People “Found Satan” In These Evil But Harmless Posts

by

Some people really love a little chaos… not the serious, harmful kind. But the funny, evil, low-key genius kind. It can include small, well-thought-out pranks, petty revenge plots, or just some good-old social trickery.

And that’s exactly what we like about this subreddit r/foundsatan which is dedicated to people being just the right amount of diabolical.

One Redditor bought a skeleton and buried it under their deck so that decades later, when someone else renovates the house, they’ll have the shock of their life. Another got fired and decided to get some sweet revenge by posting fake Glassdoor reviews.

There are plenty more posts like these if you’re looking for a little inspiration. Take some notes, because the devil really is in the details.

#1 I’m In Awe

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: barbarikkizzle

#2 Found It On Linkedin

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: ifinallycameonreddit

These mean little tricks are funny because even though they break social rules, they don’t feel threatening. It’s called the benign violation theory.

For example, tricking your friends into shouting at each other because they think the other is deaf might be technically mean. But it’s also quite harmless, and no one was put in real danger.

This prank makes us laugh because humor often works best when it sits right on the edge — breaking norms, but in a benign way.

#3 Inspired By Tide Pods

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: cwmakesthings

#4 Be Petty

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: PsychoticAngel0

#5 Wild

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: ____GAZ_____

Humor in tough or awkward situations can also help people deal with stress. While a joke might not erase a problem entirely, it certainly makes it easier to handle in the moment.

That’s also one of the main reasons people pull pranks or go for petty revenge. Psychologically, it works as a stress release valve.

Research shows how humor helps people detach from negative emotions and view situations from a lighter perspective.

#6 The Guilt Trip Is Real

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: PutridPhone9956

#7 Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: turguthakki

#8 This

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: elle91

This kind of content also fits into what’s broadly called dark humor. These jokes play with uncomfortable or taboo ideas but turn them into something funny.

Studies show that some people use dark humor as a coping mechanism, to deal with discomfort or stress.

“The first need we are trying to meet with dark humor is our desire to experience and express the full spectrum of emotion. At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” says Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior and the founder of The Universal Needs.

Basically, dark humor can be a way of trying to welcome in other emotions like amusement or some sort of cheer.

#9 He Came Prepared To Art Class

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Algernonletter5

#10 How To Completely Break The People Around You

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: VetCamp347

#11 This Is The Level I Aspire To Be

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: sixfootcandy

Dark humor, pranks and mean jokes can also help you make new friends, or even bond better with existing friends.

Research shows sharing a dark or edgy joke can create a sense of connection between people who “get it.”

It can reduce tension and strengthen group relationships when it stays within safe, reversible limits.

#12 A Canine’s Jump Scare

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Algernonletter5, just-shower-thoughts

#13 Pure Evil Professor

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: PlumTwirl_, jaytix1

There’s also a strong control factor when it comes to people playing pranks or plotting petty revenge. These acts let people flip a script where they feel powerless.

Research links this to the idea of restoring a sense of agency.

When something annoying or unfair happens, like being ignored in a group chat or getting unfairly blamed for something at work, there’s often no satisfying way to get instant justice directly.

This is when petty revenge or a prank becomes a way to even the score without getting into direct confrontations.

For example, if someone keeps “borrowing” your office mug, you might not confront them directly, but you might replace it with a ridiculously oversized one so they stop.

#14 Credit For Honesty 🤣

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: JayBeePH85

#15 Stuck In The Middle With You

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Responsible-Turnip-3

#16 Fun Times At The Park

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

The prankster archetype has also been increasingly popularized by pop culture and media.

For example, The Office comedy series constantly focuses on Jim Halpert messing with Dwight Schrute in ways that are annoying but harmless overall. Same thing in Harry Potter with the Weasley twins. Their whole “mischief managed” vibe turns rule-breaking into something charming.

And then you’ve got figures like Loki, who basically built an entire pop culture reputation around being the trickster who bends rules but still wins audience sympathy.

This kind of media trains us to see controlled chaos as something smart and funny. And the person pulling it is often portrayed as quick-thinking, creative, and socially sharp.

#17 Found Her 😄

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: cutie_lilrookie

#18 The New Ex Armario Charm

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Cactusaremyjam

#19 Found Satan And Bit Him 😂

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Fantastic_Cap6583

There are actually quite a few studies that connect humor use (like playful teasing, pranks, and even dark humor) with creativity and social intelligence. It’s because humor often involves planning, timing, spotting unusual connections and predicting reactions.

One study found that positive humor styles are associated with better emotional management and stronger social skills.

It noted that even the more aggressive types of humor like sarcasm, or roasting require a lot of awareness. You need to understand what the situation is, and how far you can push it without making things genuinely uncomfortable or upsetting someone.

#20 Pizza

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Secret-Iron-2010

#21 This Teacher Is Psychotic

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Pokemon_856_

Of course, not everything lands the same way for everyone. What feels harmless to one person might feel uncomfortable to someone else. That’s the tricky part with this kind of humor — it’s very context-dependent.

The same prank can be hilarious in one situation and not okay in another.

“The problem with any sort of surprise or prank or anything like that is you can’t get consent or specific consent beforehand without ruining the surprise. So, that’s what makes it risky and that’s what makes it tricky,” says Roseanna Sommers, professor at the University of Michigan Law School.

Sommers suggests that you should know someone pretty well before trying anything silly.

Also, experts say that any prank that results in injury or deep humiliation is unacceptable.

#22 That’s The Evilest Thing I Can Imagine

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: wimax91

#23 Why You Gotta Be So Rude?!

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Sky_lord4685

A lot of these pranks and petty jokes are really just people reacting to normal situations in a creative way. And in our honest opinion, some of them are simply genius.

It’s quite fascinating to see how people turn everyday friction into something lighter. Often, shared laughter is the simplest way to bond… or the simplest way to find a satisfying sense of poetic justice.

And the best takeaway from these posts? You really don’t need to wait for April Fools’ Day to create a bit of chaos.

#24 Does This Count?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: skwirlmuzik

#25 A Bored Aussie

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Dawilson246

#26 One Way Ticket Out Of The Office

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Zbibsy

#27 Womp Womp

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#28 This Little Terror:

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Brent_Fox

#29 Found Him

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#30 Book Satan

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Pforzheim2005

#31 When Satan Is Subtle

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: KinglyZebra6140

#32 If Satan Was An Entrepreneur

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Wojt007

#33 Little Satan

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Derar11

#34 Walking Daughter To School

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#35 Thanks LEGO!

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: TheHolyBeardedGuy

#36 Halloween Costume

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Solid-Consequence-50

#37 Imagine Being The Parent

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: lostcoastline44

#38 Drama

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#39 My Anxiety Would 📈

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: ye11owduck37

#40 Now That’s Something Gru Would Do 😂

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Fluid-Editor-8953

#41 Satanic Wife

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#42 Woah Woah Woah

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: tamjidtahim

#43 Audiobook Troll

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Asmodeus_Stahl

#44 What Can I Say Besides I’m A Huge Fan

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Stupid_German_Money

#45 Psychology At Its Finest

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: xDarlingPetal

#46 No One Will Ever Know

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Infamous_Telephone55

#47 Found This On Internet I Think It Fits This Sub?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Accurate-Office-4155

#48 The Original Satans

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: You-dogwater

#49 85% Of The Time? Was It A Little Person Or Were They Interrupted?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#50 I Would Hate You For Designing This

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Bentendo64-

#51 Another Step Towards Hell

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: RyanH090

#52 Roses Are Red, Don’t Tell Me Twice,

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Unlucky-Attorney-967

#53 Honestly I Would Do That

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: xMoonPetaline

#54 About To Make A Mess At An Airport

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: fanta_bhelpuri

#55 Satan Approves Of Eternal Sibling Rivalries

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: SpillaMangBang

#56 Best Trip Ever

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: great_escape_fleur

#57 Where Is He?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Worldly-Space5644

#58 Patient Turns The Tables On Her Therapist:

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Brent_Fox

#59 When Reverse Psychology Meets Financial Strategy

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: AgeGroundbreaking585

#60 Next Door Satan

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: MerriweatherJones

#61 Laxatives

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: H4Z4RD232

#62 What A Cake💀

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#63 Playing With Fire

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Constant-Arachnid-88

#64 Huh??

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Far_Restaurant999

#65 Found Him!

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Beneficial-Humor7383

#66 Satan Had A Brilliant Box

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: havdin_1719

#67 Whoever Designed This Chess Board

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: InfernisarderetMeme

#68 Found Him

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: KissyAngel

#69 Spotted

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#70 They’re Self-Aware

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Liraeyn

#71 Found The Spawn Of Satan

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Royal-Chef-946

#72 Why?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Rude_Smoke_

#73 Satan Dad

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: PuzzleheadedJury6283

#74 All Of Them

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: whiskywellness

#75 It’s A Hard No Bud

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: SpillaMangBang

#76 Spud

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: innercaryon

#77 I Really Want An Update

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Liraeyn

#78 Satan’s Daughter?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Horribleharsha

#79 Beach Lad

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: kristenfields_

#80 Found Satan In Excel

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: I_eat_pig_brain

#81 He’s Done It Again

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: sweezy_inman

#82 Found Him!

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Icy_Ruin_857

#83 Top Tier Trolling

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: semneven

#84 That’s Gross, I Love It

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: SoCrazyItMustBeTrue

#85 Another Contender For Father Of The Year

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Icy_Ruin_857

#86 ‎

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#87 The Bureaucrat

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#88 Title

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#89 Straight To Hell

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: TequalsMC2

#90 : )

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: LavishnessGeneral

#91 And He Wants To Know What’s For Dinner!

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Severe_Ad_5914

#92 She Woke Up And Chose Violence

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

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#93 Satan, Or Nah?

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: A-SALAM-K-II

#94 🖍️

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Resilient_Can

#95 Found Pure Evil At Walmart

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: heyiknowachris

#96 Be Articulate…too Articulate

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Algernonletter5

#97 Satan As A Teacher

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: hotshot1738

#98 Great Gum Heist

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Zbibsy

#99 So Satan Is Now A Menager

99 Times People &#8220;Found Satan&#8221; In These Evil But Harmless Posts

Image source: Goszczak

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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