“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Every now and then, we meet someone who offers unsolicited advice. This person thinks they have the answer to everything, even the most complex problems that require deep thought and deliberation.
Their ability to oversimplify things is actually astounding, so much so that there is a subreddit dedicated to these “geniuses.” Indeed, the Thanks, I’m Cured community does a splendid job of subtly calling out these people for being so out of touch with reality.
Here are some of the posts from the page. Yes, all of these are facepalm-worthy, but their utter absurdity is where the entertainment value lies.
#1 Oh. Okay
Image source: JayGatsby52
#2 Cool
Image source: heimafi
#3 Wow I’m Cured
Image source: Karambae_
People who come off as know-it-alls who give unsolicited advice will likely peeve, even offend, the other person. But according to Houston-based psychotherapist Elizabeth Seabolt-Esparza, a lack of emotional intelligence could be a factor outside of narcissism and ego wounding.
#4 It’s The Pink Hair That’s The Problem Guys
Image source: Catgod1996
#5 We Did It Guys, Bullying Is No More
Image source: Fourstrokeperro
#6 Broken Leg? Walk
Image source: anon
“Some people feel helpless and don’t know what to say, particularly in situations involving loss or chronic health issues. Some people may truly mean well while not realizing they are causing harm rather than helping,” Elizabeth told Bored Panda.
#7 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: SunderedValley
#8 If Only Avoiding Bigotry Were This Easy
Image source: SmokestackOverflow
#9 Looking Forward To The Research Too
Image source: -Relevant-Demand-
Other times, people just want to feel heard. According to licensed therapist Laurie Wilson, these folks just want to feel important and know their opinions matter. In some cases, she says it’s also a product of neurodivergence.
“Neurodiverse people don’t mean anything malicious about it. We just really swear that we have the right answer,” Laurie says.
#10 Can It Actually
Image source: [deleted]
#11 So That’s How You Get Rid Of Mental Breakdowns
Image source: unknown
#12 An Insult In A Bag
Image source: GapSweet3100
The lack of perspective may also affect someone’s opinions on a specific matter. Elizabeth emphasizes that most people who give unsolicited advice mean well. However, they may be coming from a place of ignorance or privilege, or just want to help so badly.
#13 Still No Reason To Be A Jerk For No Reason
Image source: timdawgv98
#14 Thanks For That
Image source: fast_and_serious
#15 Healthy Coping Mechanisms
Image source: blacastle
“It can be easy to tell someone to just quit a job they hate or to just stop going to Starbucks when they have a financial net to catch them, not realizing that some people are struggling so much financially that there is no fat to trim, so to speak,” Elizabeth said. “Feeling helpless can create a need to fix it by offering unsolicited advice.”
#16 Work Harder
Image source: Astrid1993
#17 Wow Imma Need Me Several Of Those
Image source: CaptainNavarro
#18 Toxic Masculinity
Image source: dethrowme
So, how can you actually be a supportive listener for someone going through a rough time? Laurie’s number one tip is to “just listen.” She then advised against sharing a story about a similar experience, since the other person only needs to be seen and heard.
#19 Paging “Doctor” Mom
Image source: bmario17
#20 (Found On Facebook)
Image source: Apollocat101
#21 My Cousin Shared This
Image source: Mysterious_Fail_2785
“As a society, we need to be more aware of the link between mental illness and chronic illness, as well as financial and all the other hardships that come along with that,” Laurie said. “Our attachment wounds and our past trauma or past hurt yield illness and hardship. And ‘just think positive’ will not lessen the pain.”
#22 Oh Wow What An Idea Thanks Boomer
Image source: vk000mk74
#23 Why Are You Depressed, You Sad Idiot? You Have Tea And Cookies Right In Front Of You!
Image source: [deleted]
#24 Come On Stock Market, Get It Together
Image source: BeautifulAndrogyne
Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s tip is simple and straightforward: ask yourself if the advice you’re giving addresses the problem within minutes. Her second important piece of advice: remember that not everyone is religious.
#25 An Outlet
Image source: morifreaks
#26 Thanks
Image source: terttel
#27 I Know It’s Ironic But I Just Had To Post This Because It Fits
Image source: unknown
“Comments like ‘let go and let God’ may feel dismissive to someone who is an atheist,” Elizabeth said. “It is advisable to check with the person first to see if they are religious to get an idea of how this may land with them. Even if they are religious, they may not be feeling receptive to this kind of response.”
#28 Thought We’d All Appreciate This
Image source: insearchofchanel
#29 Oh, Thank Goodness! For A Moment I Thought Something Might Be Wrong
Image source: -Shenaniganary-
#30 Found On Pinterest
Image source: notthelasagna
#31 That’s. Not. How. Autism. Works
Image source: 5thClone
#32 I Know It’s A Joke But Seems To Fit Here
Image source: Gayephistor
#33 But I Hate Turmeric
Image source: [deleted]
#34 Weeeeeeeeee
Image source: eightdirt
#35 Please Leave Me Alone
Image source: polegurl
#36 It’s That Simple Bro
Image source: [deleted]
#37 Thanks Google
Image source: Recent_Ad2447
#38 I Dont Know What To Put Here
Image source: [deleted]
#39 My Mother Just Forwarded This To Me
Image source: FuzionFury
#40 I No Longer Have Depression Apparently
Image source: [deleted]
#41 And That’s How I Lost My Self Esteem
Image source: [deleted]
#42 99% Of Online “Mental Health Advices”
Image source: [deleted]
#43 I Just Thought This Was Funny
Image source: thatwitch72
#44 You Heard ‘Em Boys, Effort Doesn’t Require Effort
Image source: Natural1forever
#45 Thanks Doc I Feel Better Already
Image source: Expert-Swan8267
#46 Not Sure If It Belongs Here But It Lands In The Same Line Of Posts
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Next Time I Should Just Make It Into More Money Ez
Image source: SimbaSeb
#48 It’s That Easy!
Image source: anon
#49 Putting A Magazine In A Revolver
Image source: niketagl
#50 Positive Mental Attitude
Image source: AgentJ691
#51 It Was Just That Simple
Image source: Hypstersaurus
#52 And It Is Magically Gone
Image source: AsoBot
#53 Well That Was Easy
Image source: Fhoxyd22
#54 Just Think Positive, Bro
Image source: rickydrama
#55 The Cure To Bed Is Just Stopping
Image source: JustAl6969696969
#56 Adhd Meds
Image source: qwertyjgly
#57 Just Stop Being Poor
Image source: slytherinchosenone
#58 Bad Correlation
Image source: anonymous
#59 …because American Diets Are Famously Deficient In Salt
Image source: No_Cook2983
#60 Sentiments Like This Are Such A Genuine Pet Peeve Of Mine
Image source: blueburrey
#61 Found On A Popular Investing Ig Page
Image source: Pasatora99
#62 Because They Make The Same Amount Of Money
Image source: Jimm144
#63 Thanks, My Depression Has Been Cured
Image source: PCW2005
#64 Yes. Just Pretend To Feel Happy
Image source: reddituser123467
#65 Pain Is Temporary Unless It’s Chronic
Image source: 1porridge
#66 My Brain When Someone Tells Me To “Just Calm Down”:
Image source: Minstrelofthedawn
#67 I Hatee This Quote
Image source: blueburrey
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