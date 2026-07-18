“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

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Every now and then, we meet someone who offers unsolicited advice. This person thinks they have the answer to everything, even the most complex problems that require deep thought and deliberation. 

Their ability to oversimplify things is actually astounding, so much so that there is a subreddit dedicated to these “geniuses.” Indeed, the Thanks, I’m Cured community does a splendid job of subtly calling out these people for being so out of touch with reality. 

Here are some of the posts from the page. Yes, all of these are facepalm-worthy, but their utter absurdity is where the entertainment value lies.

#1 Oh. Okay

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: JayGatsby52

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

#2 Cool

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: heimafi

#3 Wow I’m Cured

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Karambae_

People who come off as know-it-alls who give unsolicited advice will likely peeve, even offend, the other person. But according to Houston-based psychotherapist Elizabeth Seabolt-Esparza, a lack of emotional intelligence could be a factor outside of narcissism and ego wounding.

#4 It’s The Pink Hair That’s The Problem Guys

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Catgod1996

#5 We Did It Guys, Bullying Is No More

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Fourstrokeperro

#6 Broken Leg? Walk

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: anon

“Some people feel helpless and don’t know what to say, particularly in situations involving loss or chronic health issues. Some people may truly mean well while not realizing they are causing harm rather than helping,” Elizabeth told Bored Panda.

#7 I Think This Belongs Here

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: SunderedValley

#8 If Only Avoiding Bigotry Were This Easy

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: SmokestackOverflow

#9 Looking Forward To The Research Too

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: -Relevant-Demand-

Other times, people just want to feel heard. According to licensed therapist Laurie Wilson, these folks just want to feel important and know their opinions matter. In some cases, she says it’s also a product of neurodivergence. 

“Neurodiverse people don’t mean anything malicious about it. We just really swear that we have the right answer,” Laurie says.

#10 Can It Actually

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#11 So That’s How You Get Rid Of Mental Breakdowns

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#12 An Insult In A Bag

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: GapSweet3100

The lack of perspective may also affect someone’s opinions on a specific matter. Elizabeth emphasizes that most people who give unsolicited advice mean well. However, they may be coming from a place of ignorance or privilege, or just want to help so badly.

#13 Still No Reason To Be A Jerk For No Reason

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: timdawgv98

#14 Thanks For That

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: fast_and_serious

#15 Healthy Coping Mechanisms

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: blacastle

“It can be easy to tell someone to just quit a job they hate or to just stop going to Starbucks when they have a financial net to catch them, not realizing that some people are struggling so much financially that there is no fat to trim, so to speak,” Elizabeth said. “Feeling helpless can create a need to fix it by offering unsolicited advice.”

#16 Work Harder

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Astrid1993

#17 Wow Imma Need Me Several Of Those

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainNavarro

#18 Toxic Masculinity

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: dethrowme

So, how can you actually be a supportive listener for someone going through a rough time? Laurie’s number one tip is to “just listen.” She then advised against sharing a story about a similar experience, since the other person only needs to be seen and heard.

#19 Paging “Doctor” Mom

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: bmario17

#20 (Found On Facebook)

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Apollocat101

#21 My Cousin Shared This

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Fail_2785

“As a society, we need to be more aware of the link between mental illness and chronic illness, as well as financial and all the other hardships that come along with that,” Laurie said. “Our attachment wounds and our past trauma or past hurt yield illness and hardship. And ‘just think positive’ will not lessen the pain.”  

#22 Oh Wow What An Idea Thanks Boomer

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: vk000mk74

#23 Why Are You Depressed, You Sad Idiot? You Have Tea And Cookies Right In Front Of You!

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Come On Stock Market, Get It Together

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: BeautifulAndrogyne

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s tip is simple and straightforward: ask yourself if the advice you’re giving addresses the problem within minutes. Her second important piece of advice: remember that not everyone is religious. 

#25 An Outlet

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: morifreaks

#26 Thanks

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: terttel

#27 I Know It’s Ironic But I Just Had To Post This Because It Fits

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

“Comments like ‘let go and let God’ may feel dismissive to someone who is an atheist,” Elizabeth said. “It is advisable to check with the person first to see if they are religious to get an idea of how this may land with them. Even if they are religious, they may not be feeling receptive to this kind of response.” 

#28 Thought We’d All Appreciate This

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: insearchofchanel

#29 Oh, Thank Goodness! For A Moment I Thought Something Might Be Wrong

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: -Shenaniganary-

#30 Found On Pinterest

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: notthelasagna

#31 That’s. Not. How. Autism. Works

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: 5thClone

#32 I Know It’s A Joke But Seems To Fit Here

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Gayephistor

#33 But I Hate Turmeric

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#34 Weeeeeeeeee

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: eightdirt

#35 Please Leave Me Alone

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: polegurl

#36 It’s That Simple Bro

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#37 Thanks Google

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Recent_Ad2447

#38 I Dont Know What To Put Here

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#39 My Mother Just Forwarded This To Me

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: FuzionFury

#40 I No Longer Have Depression Apparently

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#41 And That’s How I Lost My Self Esteem

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#42 99% Of Online “Mental Health Advices”

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#43 I Just Thought This Was Funny

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: thatwitch72

#44 You Heard ‘Em Boys, Effort Doesn’t Require Effort

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Natural1forever

#45 Thanks Doc I Feel Better Already

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Expert-Swan8267

#46 Not Sure If It Belongs Here But It Lands In The Same Line Of Posts

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Next Time I Should Just Make It Into More Money Ez

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: SimbaSeb

#48 It’s That Easy!

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#49 Putting A Magazine In A Revolver

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: niketagl

#50 Positive Mental Attitude

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: AgentJ691

#51 It Was Just That Simple

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Hypstersaurus

#52 And It Is Magically Gone

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: AsoBot

#53 Well That Was Easy

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#54 Just Think Positive, Bro

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: rickydrama

#55 The Cure To Bed Is Just Stopping

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: JustAl6969696969

#56 Adhd Meds

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: qwertyjgly

#57 Just Stop Being Poor

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: slytherinchosenone

#58 Bad Correlation

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: anonymous

#59 …because American Diets Are Famously Deficient In Salt

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cook2983

#60 Sentiments Like This Are Such A Genuine Pet Peeve Of Mine

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: blueburrey

#61 Found On A Popular Investing Ig Page

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Pasatora99

#62 Because They Make The Same Amount Of Money

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Jimm144

#63 Thanks, My Depression Has Been Cured

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: PCW2005

#64 Yes. Just Pretend To Feel Happy

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: reddituser123467

#65 Pain Is Temporary Unless It’s Chronic

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: 1porridge

#66 My Brain When Someone Tells Me To “Just Calm Down”:

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: Minstrelofthedawn

#67 I Hatee This Quote

“Thanks, I’m Cured”: 67 Of The Worst Pieces Of Advice No One Asked For (New Pics)

Image source: blueburrey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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