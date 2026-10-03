23 Funny Comics By Steve Nelson Featuring Dogs Being Dogs

By now, we know we have quite a few Steve Nelson fans here. Many of our Pandas are familiar with his funny comic series, ‘Twonk,’ which we’ve been sharing for years. Usually, we show you mixed-themed strips, always with a clever punchline and a great sense of humor.
Today, though, we thought we’d round up comics featuring none other than dogs as the main characters. Sounds good, right? We thought you might like it!
If you’re curious to see more of Steve’s work, check out one of our ‘Best Of’ posts featuring comics our community has loved over the years. And now, without further ado, scroll down and enjoy all the chuckle-worthy and often absurd situations these dogs and their human characters find themselves in, thanks to the cartoonist’s creativity.
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