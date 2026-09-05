95 Memes For Doctors To Scroll Through Instead Of Reading Another Medical Book

Laughter might not be the best or only medicine you need, but it can sure reduce stress, boost your immune system, give your abs a workout, and distract you from pain. In other words, it’s an important ally of medical and health professionals worldwide.
We’re featuring our favorite medical memes from the ‘Official Doctor Memes’ Instagram account, and they’re the perfect way to pass the time while you’re at work… or in the hospital waiting room. And if you know any doctors or nurses, show them these memes, and they’ll tell you all about why they’re so relatable.
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Unless you’re biohacker Bryan Johnson, you probably don’t think that you’ll become immortal, destroy aging, and live forever. What you can do, realistically, is embrace healthy habits so that you prevent problems, reduce the risk of disease, extend your lifespan, and increase the number of years that you can live a high-quality life.
The longer you live and the more energy you have, the more you can focus on the most important things: spending time with your loved ones, creating things, traveling, petting cats and dogs, eating delicious food, binge-watching silly TV shows, and taking guilt-free naps on cozy weekend afternoons, just to name a few of our favorites.
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In practice, healthy living means focusing on the essentials: getting regular exercise, maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet, getting good sleep, staying well hydrated, and investing in positive relationships. Things like meditation and spending time in nature are also great for you.
Meanwhile, avoid corrosive stress, ultra-processed foods, smoking, alcohol, social isolation, excessive screen time, and a sedentary lifestyle.
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On average, it takes roughly 2 months to form a habit. That being said, the amount of time to turn a behavior into something automatic varies a lot depending on the complexity of the task, your environment, and your personal strengths and weaknesses. Regularly going to the gym or eating healthy will strain you far more than flossing every day or washing your hands more regularly.
Broadly speaking, the more consistently you can repeat the behavior over and over again, the better.
From our experience, it’s also best to focus on changing one behavior at a time and making adjustments incrementally. Nothing demotivates you quicker than realizing you’ve bitten off more than you can chew and how big the gap between the less-than-perfect present you and the ideal future you really is.
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When you feel overwhelmed with the dozen or so things you have to change about yourself, you start realizing that it’s easier to go back to your earlier lifestyle. Changing yourself for the better incrementally and slowly is, ironically, much harder because most people want quick results. But it is much more reliable than trying to become someone super healthy overnight, and failing the next week spectacularly.
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Harvard Medical School points out that genetics accounts for around 25% of the variation in the human lifespan. The rest, however, depends a lot on what we do daily and how we take care of ourselves. Again, the goal isn’t just to live longer, but to also enjoy a good quality of life.
What you eat directly impacts your well-being. Healthy foods repair your body, replace damaged cells, and support your immune cells. Meanwhile, unhealthy foods like sugar, some fats, and processed products “can leave cells throughout the body more vulnerable to damage and poor function.”
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In other words, low-quality food leads to an increased risk of various infections, illnesses, cancers, inflammation, and chronic diseases like cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and obesity.
Instead of gobbling down junk food, try to introduce more fruits, nuts, vegetables, seeds, fish, legumes, and grains into your diet. Minimize potatoes and red and processed meat.
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The idea isn’t to stop enjoying things like ice cream, chips, soda, frozen chicken nuggets, beer, and fast food hamburgers entirely. Allowing yourself some room to relax and enjoy life is great for motivation, but you have to look at the overall picture: are those unhealthy foods rare occurrences, or are you indulging in them far too regularly?
What’s more, you have to be honest with yourself about how you respond to ‘cheat days’ and small indulgences. Some lucky people are great at embracing moderation. For others, however, it’s easier to either fully commit to something or avoid something entirely, with no in-between.
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Meanwhile, when it comes to exercise, it has a knock-on effect in every part of your life, from your mood to the quality of your sleep and your ability to do basic tasks.
You should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous movement per week. You should also aim for at least 2 days of muscle and strength training per week.
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Once again, you have to be honest with yourself here. What kind of physical activities do you not mind, and what sports do you dread? Pick something that you enjoy and that you can realistically commit to. If it has a social element to it, that’s a plus!
Maybe hiking is your thing rather than jogging. Or maybe you prefer tennis to cycling or soccer. Whatever the case, try out a few things and see what sticks. But don’t feel like you have to give in to the pressure to do the next trendy sports-related thing. At the end of the day, do what you have to do to keep moving.
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Let us know which of these memes made you laugh the hardest!
How are you taking care of your body and mind so that you need fewer trips to the hospital?
Have you ever worked as a medical professional? Or maybe you have plans to study medicine? What keeps you motivated through all the stress and sleepless nights at school and work?
Join your fellow Pandas in the comments below.
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