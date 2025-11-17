Satan Has An Instagram Account, And It’s Funny As Hell (35 New Pics)

by

Many of us enjoy dark humor but sometimes think that we might go to hell for laughing at something. As it turns out, the Devil himself has a soft spot for comedy, too. He shares funny and biting one-liners about current events on the ‘s8n‘ Instagram account. The sassy insults from God’s biggest rival have been gaining huge popularity among us mortals.

We invite you to embrace the shadows on this devilishly hilarious journey as we’ve gathered the new top posts from the account for your entertainment. Feel free to upvote your best-liked ones.

#1 Well They’re Not Wrong Are They….

#2 I Mean…. Am I Wrong

#3 I Don’t Even Do Anything Smh

#4 This Is A Very Valid Reason

#5 Life Is Sh*t But Life Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Your Life In It

#6 Try It It Really Works

#7 It Actually Helps, Try It!

#8 Your Face Disgusts Me

#9 This Is The Nicest Thing You’ll Hear From Me

#10 Nothing Lasts Forever… Except That Embarrassing Thing You Did… I Remember

#11 Some People Are Beyond Pure Evil

#12 Truly Hell!

#13 Like Wtf Is Wrong With All Of You

#14 I Mean He’s Not Wrong He Literally Was Lmao Barn Baby Boy

#15 Let’s Be Honest God Wasn’t The Best Of Fathers…

#16 Tbh I Literally Had No Choice I Get Booted Down There

#17 F**k You And F**k Italy Dogsh*t England Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Embarrassing Dogsh*t

#18 And That’s On Treating Everyone Equally!

#19 Adam And Eve Went Up The Hill… Wait Wrong Story But You Get The Point, She Ate An Apple And Got Banned From Heaven Or Whatever It Was I Don’t Read

#20 It’s Like Love But Worse

#21 Wingman Satan

#22 Are You Trying To Put Me Out Of Work??

#23 The Worst Type Of People Go There

#24 Be Mad At Him Not Me For Once

#25 I’m Sorry Okay

#26 Will You Have Time To Send It? You Will Never Know

#27 Who Said I’m The Bad Guy Huh?

#28 And I’ll Do It Again

#29 Like Yo? Make Up Your Damn Minds (Goth Girls Are Hot Pls Step On Me)

#30 Making Jokes About Someones Family Member Dying Isn’t A Joke. Also I’m British Before You Say ‘Huh Duh It’s Humor’ Shut Up

#31

#32 Because There Is Fire Everywhere Right! Right

#33 Idk What This Means But It Sounds Good

#34 This Man @lilnasx Wild Fr…

#35 This Exactly What You Wanted

