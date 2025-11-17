Satan Has An Instagram Account, And It’s Funny As Hell (35 New Pics)

Many of us enjoy dark humor but sometimes think that we might go to hell for laughing at something. As it turns out, the Devil himself has a soft spot for comedy, too. He shares funny and biting one-liners about current events on the ‘s8n‘ Instagram account. The sassy insults from God’s biggest rival have been gaining huge popularity among us mortals.
We invite you to embrace the shadows on this devilishly hilarious journey as we’ve gathered the new top posts from the account for your entertainment. Feel free to upvote your best-liked ones.
#1 Well They’re Not Wrong Are They….
Image source: s8n
#2 I Mean…. Am I Wrong
Image source: s8n
#3 I Don’t Even Do Anything Smh
Image source: s8n
#4 This Is A Very Valid Reason
Image source: s8n
#5 Life Is Sh*t But Life Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Your Life In It
Image source: s8n
#6 Try It It Really Works
Image source: s8n
#7 It Actually Helps, Try It!
Image source: s8n
#8 Your Face Disgusts Me
Image source: s8n
#9 This Is The Nicest Thing You’ll Hear From Me
Image source: s8n
#10 Nothing Lasts Forever… Except That Embarrassing Thing You Did… I Remember
Image source: s8n
#11 Some People Are Beyond Pure Evil
Image source: s8n
#12 Truly Hell!
Image source: s8n
#13 Like Wtf Is Wrong With All Of You
Image source: s8n
#14 I Mean He’s Not Wrong He Literally Was Lmao Barn Baby Boy
Image source: s8n
#15 Let’s Be Honest God Wasn’t The Best Of Fathers…
Image source: s8n
#16 Tbh I Literally Had No Choice I Get Booted Down There
Image source: s8n
#17 F**k You And F**k Italy Dogsh*t England Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Dogsh*t Embarrassing Dogsh*t
Image source: s8n
#18 And That’s On Treating Everyone Equally!
Image source: s8n
#19 Adam And Eve Went Up The Hill… Wait Wrong Story But You Get The Point, She Ate An Apple And Got Banned From Heaven Or Whatever It Was I Don’t Read
Image source: s8n
#20 It’s Like Love But Worse
Image source: s8n
#21 Wingman Satan
Image source: s8n
#22 Are You Trying To Put Me Out Of Work??
Image source: s8n
#23 The Worst Type Of People Go There
Image source: s8n
#24 Be Mad At Him Not Me For Once
Image source: s8n
#25 I’m Sorry Okay
Image source: s8n
#26 Will You Have Time To Send It? You Will Never Know
Image source: s8n
#27 Who Said I’m The Bad Guy Huh?
Image source: s8n
#28 And I’ll Do It Again
Image source: s8n
#29 Like Yo? Make Up Your Damn Minds (Goth Girls Are Hot Pls Step On Me)
Image source: s8n
#30 Making Jokes About Someones Family Member Dying Isn’t A Joke. Also I’m British Before You Say ‘Huh Duh It’s Humor’ Shut Up
Image source: s8n
#31
Image source: s8n
#32 Because There Is Fire Everywhere Right! Right
Image source: s8n
#33 Idk What This Means But It Sounds Good
Image source: s8n
#34 This Man @lilnasx Wild Fr…
Image source: s8n
#35 This Exactly What You Wanted
Image source: s8n
