50 Times Delivery Drivers Surprised People So Much They Just Had To Share

#1 Pizza Delivery Guy Stopping For 2 Minutes Of Silence
May 4th is the National Remembrance Day in The Netherlands for those who have fallen in WWII and in later wars and acts of terrorism. At 8 PM there’s a 2 minutes of silence which is widely respected. Trains and trams hold still, as everyone else does. Including this pizza delivery guy.
#2 I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label, But There’s This One Guy…
#3 To The UPS Delivery Driver In Covington Washington That Got My Son His Own UPS Truck For Christmas Thank You So Much
My kiddo has autism and is obsessed with them so this small act meant so much to him. UPS this employee is amazing
#4 Amazon Guy
#5 My Husband Is A FedEx Driver. He Found A Lost Dog Today And Picked Him Up In His Truck. He Rode With Him Until He Was Safely Returned To His Owner
#6 Due The Truckers Manifestations, Brazilian Gas Stations Are Out Of Gasoline. That’s How The Pizza Guy Came To My Neighbour’s House
#7 My Friend’s Neighborhood Rafter Of Wild Turkeys Have Taken To Following The Mailman Around As He Walks From House To House, Like Some Kind Of Avian Pied Piper
#8 Caring Mailman
A week ago my dog Oliver had a stomach bug and could not eat his average food. Everyday the mailman would throw him a treat and we told him to hold off for a bit until he was feeling better. This was in our mailbox today
#9 The United States Postal Service Doesn’t Play Games
#10 For As Long As I Have Lived In My House, Always Thought The Mailman Was Very Nice. He Put This In The Mailbox
#11 Made A Delivery, Then Saw Who It Was For
#12 The Mail Guy Hid My Package With The Pillows
#13 As Requested
#14 Fair Enough
#15 Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman
#16 And The Award For Best Mailman Of The Year Goes To…
#17 So My Dog Bit The Postman Earlier This Year… This Is His Christmas Card
#18 Postman Shows Respect In The Rain For A Funeral Motorcade That Was For A WWII Veteran
#19 “Harmless” Rivalry
#20 The Local FedEx Guys Always Keep It Real
#21 UPS Driver With A Sense Of Humor
#22 Apparently The Regular Hand-Feeds This Dude Peanuts Every Day. I Was Wondering Why He Followed Me To 9 Apartment Doors And Then The LLV
#23 Mailman Brought My Girl A Special Treat
#24 The Postman Saved Our Rabbits, Alice And Lilith, From Our Busy Road Then Left Us A Note
#25 That Face When They Realize You’re Just A CCA With No Dog Treats And Not The Regular That Feeds Them All Of The Time
#26 You Wish Your Mailman Had This Much Swag
#27 I Missed My Graduation Ceremony For My Undergrad Degree. Thanks For The Photo Cool Mail Man
#28 Pizza Delivery Guy Stuck In A Flooded Road, But Still Saves The Pizza. A True Hero
#29 I’m Not Crying You Are
#30 A Facebook Friend Of Mine Looks Like The Mailman From Rick And Morty
#31 Our Mailman Dresses Like Santa On Christmas Eve
#32 Good Guy UPS
#33 Poncho, My Chihuahua, Hates The Mailman So The Mailman Brought Him A Bag Of Bacon Treats For Xmas
#34 This Is Roger My UPS Driver. He Stopped By On His Day Off And We Saw His License Plate
#35 Amazon Driver Left A Positive Note On My Box
#36 Had Some Pizza Delivered. They Sent Their Cutest Delivery Guy
#37 I Don’t Live In A Great A Neighborhood. Thanks, USPS
#38 Our Mailman
#39 Cheeky Mailman
#40 Good Guy Domino’s
#41 UPS Driver Has A Sense Of Humor
#42 My New Fedex Guy Keeps A Wilson Volleyball In The Window Of His Truck
#43 My Dad’s A Mailman
#44 I’m Not Sure If You Will Be Able To See The Package Or Not But It Is Hidden Behind Some Sticks I Found
#45 Just Another Day In My Hometown Of Anacortes, WA For The Local UPS Driver
#46 Southern Eastern Xpress, Guarenteed Overnight Delivery
#47 Friendly UPS Guy
#48 Good Guy UPS Driver. Guess Where I Was At 5:04
#49 This Delivery Dude Must Have Felt So Good After Leaving This Package At My Apartment Building
#50 Happy Holidays From My Mailman Tony
