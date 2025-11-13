50 Times Delivery Drivers Surprised People So Much They Just Had To Share

by

Everyone needs to find a way to spice up their day at work – even delivery people. Going from house to house dropping off peoples’ mail might not seem like the most exciting job in the world, but the people on this list compiled by Bored Panda sure had fun with it – even if their customers’ didn’t always appreciate the attempt.

From hiding packages in bizarre places to personalized notes and pictures to bed deliveries, these dedicated workers make delivery instead of pick-up the obvious choice. So next time you see your mailperson or delivery person give them a shout out and you might just receive a special drop-off of your own. Scroll down below to see some hilarious deliveries and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 Pizza Delivery Guy Stopping For 2 Minutes Of Silence

May 4th is the National Remembrance Day in The Netherlands for those who have fallen in WWII and in later wars and acts of terrorism. At 8 PM there’s a 2 minutes of silence which is widely respected. Trains and trams hold still, as everyone else does. Including this pizza delivery guy.

#2 I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label, But There’s This One Guy…

Image source: deadleaf_shrimp

#3 To The UPS Delivery Driver In Covington Washington That Got My Son His Own UPS Truck For Christmas Thank You So Much

My kiddo has autism and is obsessed with them so this small act meant so much to him. UPS this employee is amazing

Image source: eli809

#4 Amazon Guy

Image source: Square_Arch

#5 My Husband Is A FedEx Driver. He Found A Lost Dog Today And Picked Him Up In His Truck. He Rode With Him Until He Was Safely Returned To His Owner

Image source: akd7791

#6 Due The Truckers Manifestations, Brazilian Gas Stations Are Out Of Gasoline. That’s How The Pizza Guy Came To My Neighbour’s House

Image source: JacksFaith

#7 My Friend’s Neighborhood Rafter Of Wild Turkeys Have Taken To Following The Mailman Around As He Walks From House To House, Like Some Kind Of Avian Pied Piper

Image source: frikk

#8 Caring Mailman

A week ago my dog Oliver had a stomach bug and could not eat his average food. Everyday the mailman would throw him a treat and we told him to hold off for a bit until he was feeling better. This was in our mailbox today

Image source: cturn3r

#9 The United States Postal Service Doesn’t Play Games

Image source: thegreatbevo

#10 For As Long As I Have Lived In My House, Always Thought The Mailman Was Very Nice. He Put This In The Mailbox

Image source: g3tyasum

#11 Made A Delivery, Then Saw Who It Was For

Image source: tsume24

#12 The Mail Guy Hid My Package With The Pillows

Image source: deathbybrownies

#13 As Requested

Image source: imgur.com

#14 Fair Enough

Image source: IamFane

#15 Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

Image source: moneyballbingo

#16 And The Award For Best Mailman Of The Year Goes To…

Image source: Mona_Cabbage

#17 So My Dog Bit The Postman Earlier This Year… This Is His Christmas Card

Image source: Tails-92

#18 Postman Shows Respect In The Rain For A Funeral Motorcade That Was For A WWII Veteran

Image source: punerisaiyan

#19 “Harmless” Rivalry

Image source: arch_mailboxes

#20 The Local FedEx Guys Always Keep It Real

Image source: William Newby Jr

#21 UPS Driver With A Sense Of Humor

Image source: cslicemarie

#22 Apparently The Regular Hand-Feeds This Dude Peanuts Every Day. I Was Wondering Why He Followed Me To 9 Apartment Doors And Then The LLV

Image source: teh_booth_gawd

#23 Mailman Brought My Girl A Special Treat

Image source: irkp

#24 The Postman Saved Our Rabbits, Alice And Lilith, From Our Busy Road Then Left Us A Note

Image source: SeizyaMusic

#25 That Face When They Realize You’re Just A CCA With No Dog Treats And Not The Regular That Feeds Them All Of The Time

Image source: slycon

#26 You Wish Your Mailman Had This Much Swag

Image source: Wasnt_Me

#27 I Missed My Graduation Ceremony For My Undergrad Degree. Thanks For The Photo Cool Mail Man

Image source: Kcaithxiii

#28 Pizza Delivery Guy Stuck In A Flooded Road, But Still Saves The Pizza. A True Hero

Image source: SubyWill

#29 I’m Not Crying You Are

Image source: COURTNEYWiLES

#30 A Facebook Friend Of Mine Looks Like The Mailman From Rick And Morty

Image source: paulshnargas

#31 Our Mailman Dresses Like Santa On Christmas Eve

Image source: Jeansiesicle

#32 Good Guy UPS

Image source: imgur.com

#33 Poncho, My Chihuahua, Hates The Mailman So The Mailman Brought Him A Bag Of Bacon Treats For Xmas

Image source: kyle_farmer15

#34 This Is Roger My UPS Driver. He Stopped By On His Day Off And We Saw His License Plate

Image source: DannyVino7

#35 Amazon Driver Left A Positive Note On My Box

Image source: pepelepieu

#36 Had Some Pizza Delivered. They Sent Their Cutest Delivery Guy

Image source: Staffy29

#37 I Don’t Live In A Great A Neighborhood. Thanks, USPS

Image source: sashslingingslasher

#38 Our Mailman

Image source: prpl99

#39 Cheeky Mailman

Image source: muzunguman

#40 Good Guy Domino’s

Image source: mrspetrelli

#41 UPS Driver Has A Sense Of Humor

Image source: JakeTheSnake134

#42 My New Fedex Guy Keeps A Wilson Volleyball In The Window Of His Truck

Image source: Evan1016

#43 My Dad’s A Mailman

Image source: Grifbrochill1

#44 I’m Not Sure If You Will Be Able To See The Package Or Not But It Is Hidden Behind Some Sticks I Found

Image source: ajl5991

#45 Just Another Day In My Hometown Of Anacortes, WA For The Local UPS Driver

Image source: RockHopperPenguin

#46 Southern Eastern Xpress, Guarenteed Overnight Delivery

Image source: Mumsbud

#47 Friendly UPS Guy

Image source: pupsofups, upsguy

#48 Good Guy UPS Driver. Guess Where I Was At 5:04

Image source: VapidBoy

#49 This Delivery Dude Must Have Felt So Good After Leaving This Package At My Apartment Building

Image source: spookybrain

#50 Happy Holidays From My Mailman Tony

Image source: akanter14

