60 Random Tumblr Posts That Somehow Make Perfect Sense (New Pics)

It’s been almost 20 years since Tumblr first launched, Pandas, and if you were around during its heyday in the early 2010s, you probably remember the chaos that came with it. Sure, every social media platform has its fair share of random thoughts and questionable takes, but Tumblr had a special talent for turning oddly specific observations into comedy gold.
And the best part? That kind of humor is still alive and well! We took a trip down memory lane by exploring the Curated Tumblr subreddit, where people share screenshots of posts covering everything from political debates to the little moments in life. This time, we’re focusing on the lighter side of things from the thread. So sit back, enjoy a little nostalgia, and keep scrolling, Pandas!
#1 I Can’t Stand It When People Say “There’s No Way You Could Do Blank Without Chatgpt”
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
#2 Fish Networking
Image source: Odd_Dorian7991
#3 I Love My Veggies, But There Are Way Too Many Meat Dishes I Love To Let Go Of Or Eat Less Of
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
According to Statista, the number of social media users worldwide is expected to reach 5.75 billion in 2026, with mobile devices helping platforms reach even more people. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. From posting life updates on Facebook to falling into a TikTok scrolling marathon when you meant to watch just one video, social media has become a huge part of everyday life, Pandas. But while every platform has its own quirks, some have developed a culture that makes them stand out from the rest. One platform that has always had a personality of its own? Tumblr.
#4 Oh How The Times Have Changed
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
#5 Mask Off And On Again 2
Image source: AscendedDragonSage
#6 The Parent (Saw) Trap
Image source: Dominika_4PL
Founded in 2007 by American web developer David Karp, Tumblr quickly carved out its own corner of the internet. The microblogging platform became home to countless communities, particularly fandoms where people bonded over their favorite things. Its relative anonymity also gave users more freedom to experiment with their online identities and share thoughts they might not have posted under their real names. And, of course, it gave people a place to be wonderfully weird without having to explain themselves.
#7 Well
Image source: Mystic-honeyy
#8 I’m Actually Mean
Image source: Exciting-Remote-6337
#9 Philomena Cunk
Image source: Connect-Elephant-472
The story behind Tumblr is pretty interesting, too. David Karp was just 21 when he founded the platform while working as a consultant from his mother’s apartment in New York City. He wanted to create something different from the increasingly commercialized social media platforms of the time. And that vision showed in Tumblr’s design. In A Tumblr Book: Platform and Cultures, researchers explore how features such as chronological reblogging and the absence of prominent public follower counts helped set Tumblr apart from more metrics-driven platforms. Instead of making popularity the main goal, Tumblr gave users more freedom to experiment, share their interests, and find communities of people who loved the same wonderfully niche things they did.
#10 So Much (For) Electricity
Image source: rowan_damisch
#11 Humans Have Always Been Petty
Image source: PandaBear905
#12 I Don’t Think We Appreciate Daniel Radcliffe Enough
Image source: Many-Excitement3246
And there’s a good reason why Tumblr’s approach to social media is worth looking at more closely. On many platforms, it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers game. How many likes did your post get? Why does someone else have thousands of followers while your latest selfie barely gets any attention? What starts as a fun way to share your life can quickly turn into a competition, especially when popularity starts to feel like a measure of your worth.
#13 Tarot
Image source: EkskiuTwentyTwo
#14 Bwaaaaa
Image source: Dalek7of9
#15 Blood
Image source: FourEyEs2056
Research suggests that this kind of social comparison can take a toll on mental well-being, particularly among young adults. Studies have found that people who regularly compare their achievements, physical appearance, and social lives with those of their peers tend to experience higher stress levels and poorer psychological well-being. Research conducted during and after the COVID-19 pandemic has also linked increased internet use with more frequent social comparisons and greater psychological distress. After all, when you’re constantly exposed to carefully curated snapshots of other people’s lives, it’s easy to feel like everyone else is doing better than you.
#16 That’s Just Plane Messed-Up
Image source: Turbulent_League9668
#17 Oral Tradition And Pandering
Image source: Infamous-Rutabaga-50
#18 Wizardposting
Image source: katiebug586
This is where Tumblr’s approach offered a refreshing alternative. With customizable blogs, reblogging, and communities built around shared interests, the platform gave users more opportunities to express themselves without making public popularity the main event.Tumblr certainly wasn’t free from drama or social pressure, but its culture showed that online spaces could be about shared passions and self-expression, rather than constantly chasing likes and followers.
#19 All My Hate To Apps
Image source: Eireika
#20 One Of My Least Favorite Trends, As Of Late
Image source: Delicious-War-5259
#21 Dont Forget To Pee On The Poor Today
Image source: DictatorofTurtles
#22 Real Gamers Know
Image source: Exciting-Remote-6337
Of course, that doesn’t mean every social media platform is harmful or that enjoying a popular post is a bad thing. What matters is being mindful of how we use them and remembering that our worth has very little to do with a follower count or how many people double-tap a photo. Whether you’re scrolling through posts from Tumblr, watching TikTok videos, or catching up with friends on Instagram, social media is at its best when it helps us feel connected and free to be ourselves, rather than leaving us feeling like we have to compete for attention.
#23 Pride Posting Day 25
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#24 Flavours Of Religious Guilt
Image source: Doubly_Curious
#25 Carelessness And Jk
Image source: AnOddSon
#26 On The Value Of Mystery
Image source: Eireika
Coming back to today’s posts, these screenshots are a little reminder of what made Tumblr so entertaining in the first place. People had a knack for turning the most random thoughts, oddly specific observations, and everyday nonsense into something hilariously memorable. Some things never change, and the internet will always have room for a little weirdness! Which of these posts was your favorite, Pandas? Let us know in the comments!
#27 Kiss Up To Your Boss’ Boss To Seem Funny
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
#28 Pikmin
Image source: Heroic-Forger
#29 This Applies To Most American Cities
Image source: Neuta-Isa
#30 On Hats And Wealth Inequality
Image source: Selenite_Cults
#31 Iykyk, Qed
Image source: talonanchor
#32 Mama Feed Me!
Image source: katiebug586
#33 The Intrusive Feeling
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#34 The Cave Dread
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#35 It’s Like You Don’t Even Care 🙄
Image source: Downtown-Book3105
#36 The Existential Dread Of Chalk
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#37 On Automation
Image source: Eireika
#38 Pocket Herring
Image source: Selenite_Cults
#39 Emotional Support Barista
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#40 How You Know Nolan’s Odyssey Sucks
Image source: GriffinFTW
#41 Pink Panther
Image source: sadlittlebirdie
#42 Everyday I Push Through Despair With The Power Of Hope
Image source: Selenite_Cults
#43 The Two Guards
Image source: DroneOfDoom
#44 Mr Horn Nose
Image source: DroneOfDoom
#45 *grits Teeth* Despite The Tone, I Think I Technically Agree With Most Of This Post
Image source: Eris13x
#46 Top Gun
Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily
#47 Also, Using Fancy Jargon Casually Is Just Funny To Me
Image source: yellowdocmartens
#48 I’d Read A 500-Page Novel Based On This
Image source: Rude_Squash3484
#49 All That Prep For Ten Minutes
Image source: MaleficentImpact1672
#50 What’s Something That Can Easily Be Improved But Won’t
Image source: Murky-Toe-9459
#51 Novel Depression Treatment
Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz
#52 Dolly
Image source: crrrrushinator
#53 Task Failed Successfully
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#54 Everyone Will Not Just _____
Image source: Selenite_Cults
#55 Get The Screen Out Of My Appliances
Image source: Eireika
#56 The Internet Was A Mistake
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#57 “My Lord, That’s Soap”
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#58 Technically Not Against The Rules
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#59 This Post Is Soooo (Not) Me!
Image source: TemaTomo
#60 Samwise, The Untemptable
Image source: Heroic-Forger
#61 On Ads
Image source: Eireika
#62 Reading For Everyone
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#63 Trapped In The Prison Of The Plot
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#64 The Ultimate Teacher’s Pet
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#65 Joke vs. Reality
Image source: GinaWhite_tt
#66 Dogs Are Delicate. Cats, Eh They’ll Be Fine
Image source: PandaBear905
#67 The Origin Of The Word Enby
Image source: GriffinFTW
#68 Using Your Noggin, Using Your Log(N)
Image source: tiredtumbleweed
#69 Grudgingly Correct
Image source: Flushedy
#70 Sometimes It Feels Like Only One Side Is Playing By The Rules
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#71 Religions Seen From A Distance
Image source: Eireika
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