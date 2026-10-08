65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

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Everyone should have some sort of creative outlet, whether that’s writing poems in a journal, finishing a coloring book every month, or crocheting sweaters for your cat. Whatever your hobby produces doesn’t need to be perfect; it doesn’t even need to be seen by anyone. As long as you enjoy the process, that’s all that matters.

However, if you do choose to share your creations with the internet, you have to expect other people to share their opinions. That’s where the “That’s it, I’m craft shaming!” Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to roasting the most hilarious arts and crafts projects the internet has ever seen, so we’ve compiled a list of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the creations that you can’t believe people proudly shared online!

#1

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Michelle Cora

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

#2

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Jean Luc

#3

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kelly Curiel Johns

Not everyone considers themself to be a creative person. But just because you don’t play an instrument or paint in your free time doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t benefit from doing some arts and crafts. In fact, Trisha Aldridge at the University of Florida notes that there are plenty of benefits that can come from crafting.

First, it can instantly melt away stress. Research has even found that just 45 minutes of creative activity can significantly reduce your body’s cortisol levels. And if your mind has been racing all day, a great way to slow it down is by focusing on something creative. After coloring or crocheting for a few minutes, you’ll likely notice that you’ve completely stopped thinking about the project that’s been stressing you out at work. 

#4

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Lacey Lisa

#5

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kennedi Hayli Edwards

#6

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Bethany Cooke

At the same time, crafting can be wonderful for boosting your mood and emotional well-being. Creative leisure activities have even been found to reduce depressive and anxiety symptoms while simultaneously enhancing life satisfaction during the pandemic.  

And while it’s not necessary to produce anything that’s profitable or professional-quality while crafting, simply finishing projects can bring you a great sense of accomplishment. In fact, research has even found that creative tasks increase self-efficacy, leading to people feeling even more capable of taking on challenges in all aspects of their lives. 

#7

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Cadie Johnson

#8

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kayla’s Kritterz

#9

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Ismael Montiel

Along with the masterpieces that you create, a creative hobby might also bring you plenty of new friends and a wonderful community. Depending on what kind of crafts you’re into, you might be able to find local events to participate in where you can meet like-minded people who are also passionate about ceramics or cross-stitching. And if you can’t find anyone in your area to bond with over your hobby, there are plenty of online communities where you can share your finished creations, ask for advice, and bond over the joy of creating just for fun.

#10

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: LxstSoul LxstSoul

#11

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kristy Hart

#12

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Fong

Another benefit that can come from being an avid crafter is the fact that learning a new hobby keeps your brain sharp and engaged. A 2014 study even found that engaging in creative tasks can enhance brain function and slow cognitive decline. So if you want to ensure that your mind is sharp for many decades, it might be time to take up sewing, woodworking, or pottery.        

#13

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Erik Blomberg

#14

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#15

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Lacey Lisa

Now, if you’re looking for a creative hobby to take up but aren’t sure where to start, The Crafty Angels recommends starting with journaling. It’s easy and accessible for anyone to begin, but you can make it much more exciting if you feel so inclined. You can add photos, magazine clippings, doodles or drawings, and use any markers or colored pens of your choosing. It’s a wonderful way to clear your head while also creating something tangible that you’ll be able to hold onto for the rest of your life. 

#16

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#17

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Jennifer Grantham

#18

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Marissa Parsons

If you’re not a pen-and-paper person, another craft you might want to take up instead is embroidery. This one is great because you can do it at your own pace. You’ll never have to worry about waiting for paint to dry or tools expiring over time. Just pick it up, do as many stitches as you’d like for the day, and leave it exactly how it is. It can easily be done while chatting with friends, listening to a podcast, or simply sitting on your balcony listening to the birds. And there are plenty of simple projects that can be made by beginners.   

#19

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: WittyDeer3294

#20

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Hayley Light

#21

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Jamie Songer

If you’re interested in taking up a creative hobby that will allow you to create gifts for friends and family members, candle making might be more your speed. It can be a bit messy, but it can also be super relaxing once you get the hang of it. Plus, your house will always smell fantastic. And if you need some extra cash, you might even be able to make your hobby profitable as well.  

#22

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kaia Summers-Eve

#23

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kendall Stevens

#24

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Malley Natividad

Are these absolutely tragic crafts making you laugh, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe were posted on social media, and let us know in the comments below what your preferred creative outlet is. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring hilariously bad art projects, look no further than right here!

#25

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Tori Weinhandl

#26

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kaia Summers-Eve

#27

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Morgan Mako

#28

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Rylan Robinson

#29

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Pedro Garza

#30

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Char Piacentino

#31

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Jessica Rose Bridge

#32

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kristin Elizabeth

#33

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Stefanie-Faye Hobson

#34

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Billie Pamela May

#35

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Tiffany ‘Hirte’ Engel

#36

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Eliza Russell

#37

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: MotivatedMango6333

#38

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: MommaMushroom42

#39

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Scott C. Scheer

#40

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Hayle Darrow

#41

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: EnergeticElk5397

#42

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#43

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Laura Caitlin Jelsma

#44

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#45

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#46

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Caroline Tully

#47

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anna Marie

#48

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Brian Kleinmeyer

#49

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: SillyGoose♀️

#50

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: CheeryPoodle41

#51

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#52

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Beck Coventry

#53

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Dana Hakes

#54

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Keara Johnson

#55

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Stephanie A Jones Liebaert

#56

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: EngagingFrog6752

#57

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Cali Jo Mahan

#58

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Susfishious

#59

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Hayley Smith

#60

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#61

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous member

#62

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Bryan E. Helton

#63

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Laura Kowalska

#64

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Sanne van Herp

#65

65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Michelle Stanton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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