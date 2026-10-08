65 Hilarious Crafts And Art Projects That Definitely Deserve To Be Shamed (New Pics)

Everyone should have some sort of creative outlet, whether that’s writing poems in a journal, finishing a coloring book every month, or crocheting sweaters for your cat. Whatever your hobby produces doesn’t need to be perfect; it doesn’t even need to be seen by anyone. As long as you enjoy the process, that’s all that matters.
However, if you do choose to share your creations with the internet, you have to expect other people to share their opinions. That’s where the “That’s it, I’m craft shaming!” Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to roasting the most hilarious arts and crafts projects the internet has ever seen, so we’ve compiled a list of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the creations that you can’t believe people proudly shared online!
#1
Image source: Michelle Cora
#2
Image source: Jean Luc
#3
Image source: Kelly Curiel Johns
Not everyone considers themself to be a creative person. But just because you don’t play an instrument or paint in your free time doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t benefit from doing some arts and crafts. In fact, Trisha Aldridge at the University of Florida notes that there are plenty of benefits that can come from crafting.
First, it can instantly melt away stress. Research has even found that just 45 minutes of creative activity can significantly reduce your body’s cortisol levels. And if your mind has been racing all day, a great way to slow it down is by focusing on something creative. After coloring or crocheting for a few minutes, you’ll likely notice that you’ve completely stopped thinking about the project that’s been stressing you out at work.
#4
Image source: Lacey Lisa
#5
Image source: Kennedi Hayli Edwards
#6
Image source: Bethany Cooke
At the same time, crafting can be wonderful for boosting your mood and emotional well-being. Creative leisure activities have even been found to reduce depressive and anxiety symptoms while simultaneously enhancing life satisfaction during the pandemic.
And while it’s not necessary to produce anything that’s profitable or professional-quality while crafting, simply finishing projects can bring you a great sense of accomplishment. In fact, research has even found that creative tasks increase self-efficacy, leading to people feeling even more capable of taking on challenges in all aspects of their lives.
#7
Image source: Cadie Johnson
#8
Image source: Kayla’s Kritterz
#9
Image source: Ismael Montiel
Along with the masterpieces that you create, a creative hobby might also bring you plenty of new friends and a wonderful community. Depending on what kind of crafts you’re into, you might be able to find local events to participate in where you can meet like-minded people who are also passionate about ceramics or cross-stitching. And if you can’t find anyone in your area to bond with over your hobby, there are plenty of online communities where you can share your finished creations, ask for advice, and bond over the joy of creating just for fun.
#10
Image source: LxstSoul LxstSoul
#11
Image source: Kristy Hart
#12
Image source: Rebecca Fong
Another benefit that can come from being an avid crafter is the fact that learning a new hobby keeps your brain sharp and engaged. A 2014 study even found that engaging in creative tasks can enhance brain function and slow cognitive decline. So if you want to ensure that your mind is sharp for many decades, it might be time to take up sewing, woodworking, or pottery.
#13
Image source: Erik Blomberg
#14
Image source: Anonymous member
#15
Image source: Lacey Lisa
Now, if you’re looking for a creative hobby to take up but aren’t sure where to start, The Crafty Angels recommends starting with journaling. It’s easy and accessible for anyone to begin, but you can make it much more exciting if you feel so inclined. You can add photos, magazine clippings, doodles or drawings, and use any markers or colored pens of your choosing. It’s a wonderful way to clear your head while also creating something tangible that you’ll be able to hold onto for the rest of your life.
#16
Image source: Anonymous member
#17
Image source: Jennifer Grantham
#18
Image source: Marissa Parsons
If you’re not a pen-and-paper person, another craft you might want to take up instead is embroidery. This one is great because you can do it at your own pace. You’ll never have to worry about waiting for paint to dry or tools expiring over time. Just pick it up, do as many stitches as you’d like for the day, and leave it exactly how it is. It can easily be done while chatting with friends, listening to a podcast, or simply sitting on your balcony listening to the birds. And there are plenty of simple projects that can be made by beginners.
#19
Image source: WittyDeer3294
#20
Image source: Hayley Light
#21
Image source: Jamie Songer
If you’re interested in taking up a creative hobby that will allow you to create gifts for friends and family members, candle making might be more your speed. It can be a bit messy, but it can also be super relaxing once you get the hang of it. Plus, your house will always smell fantastic. And if you need some extra cash, you might even be able to make your hobby profitable as well.
#22
Image source: Kaia Summers-Eve
#23
Image source: Kendall Stevens
#24
Image source: Malley Natividad
Are these absolutely tragic crafts making you laugh, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe were posted on social media, and let us know in the comments below what your preferred creative outlet is. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring hilariously bad art projects, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: Tori Weinhandl
#26
Image source: Kaia Summers-Eve
#27
Image source: Morgan Mako
#28
Image source: Rylan Robinson
#29
Image source: Pedro Garza
#30
Image source: Char Piacentino
#31
Image source: Jessica Rose Bridge
#32
Image source: Kristin Elizabeth
#33
Image source: Stefanie-Faye Hobson
#34
Image source: Billie Pamela May
#35
Image source: Tiffany ‘Hirte’ Engel
#36
Image source: Eliza Russell
#37
Image source: MotivatedMango6333
#38
Image source: MommaMushroom42
#39
Image source: Scott C. Scheer
#40
Image source: Hayle Darrow
#41
Image source: EnergeticElk5397
#42
Image source: Anonymous member
#43
Image source: Laura Caitlin Jelsma
#44
Image source: Anonymous member
#45
Image source: Anonymous member
#46
Image source: Caroline Tully
#47
Image source: Anna Marie
#48
Image source: Brian Kleinmeyer
#49
Image source: SillyGoose♀️
#50
Image source: CheeryPoodle41
#51
Image source: Anonymous member
#52
Image source: Beck Coventry
#53
Image source: Dana Hakes
#54
Image source: Keara Johnson
#55
Image source: Stephanie A Jones Liebaert
#56
Image source: EngagingFrog6752
#57
Image source: Cali Jo Mahan
#58
Image source: Susfishious
#59
Image source: Hayley Smith
#60
Image source: Anonymous member
#61
Image source: Anonymous member
#62
Image source: Bryan E. Helton
#63
Image source: Laura Kowalska
#64
Image source: Sanne van Herp
#65
Image source: Michelle Stanton
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