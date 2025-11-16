150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

by

Throughout my life, I have met a lot of people, both for work and in my social life, and I think it is safe to say that most human beings don’t know how to start a conversation. Most people either use the same round of boring questions as conversation starters or go straight for the very personal stuff. And we get it, starting a conversation with a stranger can be tough, so people usually opt for the safest alternatives, but there are so many fun things to talk about, all you need to do is have a couple of topics up your sleeve.

On the other hand, if you are pretty comfortable socially but would like to update your stock of good conversation starters, may we suggest trying out funny questions to ask your new acquaintance? Sharing a laugh is always a good icebreaker, and if they actually decide to think of an answer, this could lead to a very engaging talk, and possibly even to a great relationship. But remember one thing: Funny and rude are not the same, so be sure your questions are not offensive. You may choose absolutely random topics to talk about as long as everyone still feels comfortable.

To get you started, we collected a bunch of conversation starters on a whole range of fun topics. We absolutely encourage you to go and try them out, but don’t forget to come back and let us know which ones sparked the most lively conversations. Meanwhile, vote for the ones you like the best, and share this article with friends who might also need some help in learning how to start a conversation.

#1

“What is your greatest, yet strangest talent?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#2

“What is the silliest way that you’ve been injured?”

#3

“What two items could you buy that would make the cashier the most uncomfortable?”

#4

“What old person tendencies do you have?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#5

“What about your teenage self embarrasses you the most?”

#6

“What did you last Google?”

#7

“If you could break any world record what record would you want to break?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#8

“What is the craziest dream you’ve had?”

#9

“What is the best type of cheese?”

#10

“What is the funniest pet name?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#11

“What is a ridiculous Wi-Fi name that you’ve seen?”

#12

“If you had to name a chapter in your life right now, what would it be called?”

#13

“If animals could talk, which animal would be the rudest?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#14

“What would be the absolute worst name that you could give your child?”

#15

“What movie completely changes its plot when you change one letter in its title?”

#16

“What did you think was cool as a kid, but isn’t actually cool now?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#17

“What food describes your personality?”

#18

“Do have a funny story from a blind date set up?”

#19

“What is considered socially acceptable, but really shouldn’t be?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#20

“If we could teleport anywhere in the world right now, where would you want to go?”

#21

“What is funniest sound that you can make?”

#22

“Which TV or movie character reminds you of yourself and why?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#23

“What topic could you give a 30-minute presentation on without any preparation?”

#24

“What do you think is a complete waste of time?”

#25

“What is your biggest cooking disaster?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#26

“What scene in a movie always makes you laugh every time you watch it?”

#27

“What was the last thing that you did for fun?”

#28

“If you could start a secret society what would it be called?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#29

“Which animal would be super cool if it was made into the size of a horse?”

#30

“If you could design a new ice cream flavor what would be in it?”

#31

“What would you name your boat if you had one?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#32

“If the color blue had a smell, what would it smell like?”

#33

“What’s the weirdest way you have met someone?”

#34

“If you had an extra part of your body what would it be?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#35

“Do you collect anything random or silly?”

#36

“Is hot dog a sandwich? Yes or no? Why or why not?”

#37

“What is the weirdest thing that you have put on your pizza?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#38

“What would be the worst thing for the government to declare illegal?”

#39

“Is a deep dish pizza a casserole?”

Image source: reddit.com

#40

“What is the weirdest thing you are afraid of?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#41

“What is something that across the board, everyone looks stupid doing?”

#42

“If a squirrel could talk do you think it would have a really high voice or a really low voice?”

#43

“What is something that hasn’t happened yet, but would certainly break the internet?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#44

“What quote or saying do people often say, but you believe is complete trash?”

#45

“What is a funny excuse that you have given to leave a party early?”

#46

“What is the funniest text you’ve gotten?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#47

“If you had to change your name to something totally new, what would be your new name?”

#48

“What would the book about your life be called?”

#49

“What is the strangest date you’ve been on?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#50

“What is the weirdest thing that you find attractive in a person?”

#51

“What is the cheesiest pickup line that someone has used on you?”

#52

“If money wasn’t an issue, what would be one of your goals in life?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#53

“What do you wish someone taught you a long time ago?”

#54

“If you could trade lives with one other person who would it be?”

#55

“What is the silliest fear you have?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#56

“What is your weirdest quality?”

#57

“What friend do you play in your friend group?”

#58

“In 50 years, what random thing do you think you will be most nostalgic for?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#59

“What is the worst purchase you’ve made?”

#60

“What is the worst gift that you’ve ever received?”

#61

“What isn’t real, but you wish was real?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#62

“What is the most annoying habit that someone else can have?”

#63

“What part of a kid’s movie completely scarred you when you were younger?”

#64

“What’s the weirdest thing that a guest has done at your house?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#65

“What is something that you love that everyone else thinks is gross?”

#66

“What kind of music do you like?”

Image source: Available-Potato7982

#67

“Did you know that penguins have knees?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

Image source: Tensesumo38

#68

“What’s a meal you had for the first time recently that you enjoyed?”

Image source: UbeVibes

#69

“What was the last board game you played?”

Image source: UbeVibes

#70

“How do you think the universe ends?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

Image source: LubeOnCube

#71

“Tell me an embarrassing, yet funny story.”

#72

“Which of the Seven Dwarves is most like your personality?”

#73

“What is one of the most embarrassing phases you went through?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#74

“What is your go-to joke?”

#75

“What makes you smile without fail?”

#76

“Do you think you’d survive a zombie apocalypse? Why or why not?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#77

“What’s the craziest food you want to try? I’ll make it for us for dinner.”

#78

“What is the worst pick-up line that someone has said to you?”

#79

“What is a random funny thing that happened to you on vacation one time?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#80

“What is your guilty pleasure?”

#81

“When was the last time you laughed so hard you cried?”

#82

“What is your most bizarre pet peeve?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#83

“What is the strangest situation that you’ve walked into?”

#84

“Who do you think would be the worst person to get stuck within an elevator?”

#85

“What is the worst advice you received?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#86

“What’s your favorite way to waste time online?”

#87

“What is the worst place that you’ve been stuck for a long time?”

#88

“What do you love to do with your friends?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#89

“How often do you stay up past 2a.m.?”

#90

“What movie should be made into a musical?”

#91

“What is the most fun thing to do at an amusement park?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#92

“What is the strangest thing you’ve been asked in a job interview?”

#93

“As a kid, did you ever have an imaginary friend?”

#94

“Do you have a signature dance move?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#95

“What is a silly nickname that you have had?”

#96

“If you were a candy bar what candy bar would you be?”

#97

“What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#98

“What is your favorite quote from a movie?”

#99

“What is the worst text that you’ve ever sent?”

#100

“What movie universe do you want to live in?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#101

“If you could master any skill what would it be?”

#102

“Is cereal a soup or salad?”

Image source: OriginalSyn

#103

“What was your worst fashion disaster?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#104

“What qualities do you look for in a person? Please tell me humor is one of them. If so, I got you covered.”

#105

“What animal looks the silliest?”

#106

“What is the best type of bread?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#107

“What fairytale story would you like to be in?”

#108

“If you were a minor god in a pantheon, what would you be the god of?”

Image source: DifficultBirthday839

#109

“Have you ever seen your favorite animal in real life?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

Image source: Percentagon

#110

“Is a burrito a sandwich?”

Image source: reddit.com

#111

“Is ice cream soup?”

Image source: reddit.com

#112

“What thing in life makes you smile uncontrollably?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

Image source: Jstardizzle37

#113

“What would your dream job combination be? Mine would be a space-cowboy!”

#114

“What’s the worst thing about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?”

#115

“What’s the weirdest smell you have ever smelled?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#116

“What was the funniest thing you’ve seen recently online?”

#117

“What makes you laugh?”

#118

“What is the weirdest thing that you have ever eaten?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#119

“What is the funniest story you know?”

#120

“What is the sexiest and least sexy name?”

#121

“What is the worst date you’ve ever been on? I promise ours will be the best!”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#122

“What crazy thing do you want to try someday?”

#123

“What is your favorite way to show affection?”

#124

“What is your weirdest deal breaker?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#125

“What is a quality that you like the most in a partner and a quality that you like the least?”

#126

“Where is your favorite place to hangout in the area?”

#127

“What was the highlight of your week?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#128

“What is your favorite pick-up line?”

#129

“What was the weirdest thing about your last romantic relationship?”

#130

“How would you describe your sense of humor?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#131

“What is your greatest hope?”

#132

“What does love mean to you?”

#133

“What role does laughter play in your life?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#134

“Which family member are you most like and why?”

#135

“What is the most interesting thing you have read this week?”

#136

“What book would you bring to a deserted island?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#137

“Are you a morning person or a night owl?”

#138

“What do you do to get rid of stress?”

#139

“What is the biggest diss you can think of?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#140

“Do you curse often? If so, what is your go to cursing insult?”

#141

“What is your favorite indoor activity?”

#142

“Where’s your favorite place to nap and why?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#143

“What is the weirdest habit that you have?”

#144

“Do you think there are aliens on other planets?”

#145

“What was your favorite restaurant as a kid (Yes, Chuck E Cheese counts)?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#146

“What is your favorite drink to order at a bar?”

#147

“What’s your favorite thing about a first date?”

#148

“What is the best purchase you’ve made?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

#149

“What animal do you think is the worst?”

#150

“What celebrity would you trade lives with?”

150 Funny Conversation Starters To Break The Ice Smoothly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wished You Had Done In The Past? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Indian Photographer Captures Colorful Spiders And Other Cute Critters In His Stunning Photographs (71 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Photos Of Nature In Camouflage (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
D'Onofrio Kingpin
Wilson Fisk Is Back And What That Means For The MCU
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
The 300 Hours Spent Making “Patience & Discipline” Squeezed Into A Video
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos Of October
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.