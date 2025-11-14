35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

by

It’s incredibly easy to freak out about your health. A slight cough. A tiny bump. A strange rash. Even feeling slightly off-key. All of these things can force even grownups (or was that especially grownups?) to panic. Even more so if they start googling their symptoms.

When Twitter user Mark shared his personal embarrassment after he went to the ER when his leg turned blue from his jeans, others joined in with their own medical freak-out stories. We’ve collected some of the best, so scroll down, upvote your faves, and read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview with a psychologist. And be sure to share your own moments of panicking about your health in the comments.

After you’re done reading through this post (which, hopefully, helped you calm down), have a read through our article about one mom’s post going viral after she explained the importance of having your sick kids stay at home. Oh, and check out our post about the most absurd patient stories.

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image credits: MShrayber

#1

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: itsnottuesday

#2

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: SLHDC

#3

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: drowsyfire

#4

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: JCC_72

#5

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: KaraNextWeek

#6

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: JenProuty

#7

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: ImplodedView

#8

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: MinervaAthena81

#9

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: xcannedx

#10

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: kateraider

#11

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: HsvBootCamp

#12

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: moviebuffchick2

#13

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: annamaria1word

#14

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: thetidebreaks

#15

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: Klauxavil

#16

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: corneilius

#17

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: MistletoeCrow

#18

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: AmmoniteInk

#19

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: KGSchn

#20

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: keith_pochick

#21

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: thewalkaways

#22

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: HeauxP

#23

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: brianchiong

#24

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: tamrmint

#25

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: pintsizedMB

#26

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: colinmcgovernpm

#27

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: SharonH1892

#28

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: katvic85

#29

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: lovejanelleyy

#30

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: kermelbar

#31

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: NewtiaofTarth

#32

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: fitserbmomma

#33

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: freiberg3

#34

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: lovelylippie21

#35

35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

Image source: susankamppi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 45 Pics Of A Miniature City From ‘Salem’s Lot’ I Built As A Tribute To Stephen King
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Movie Review: Motherly
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2022
Exploring The Relationship Between Photography And Painting Through The Use Of Light
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Invites People To Share The Funniest Things They Heard Kids Say, They Deliver (30 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 21-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Ex-Obama Health Official Explains How The USA Could End The Epidemic Whenever It Wants In A Detailed Twitter Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.