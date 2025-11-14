35 Times People Thought They Were Terribly Ill But Turned Out To Be Completely Fine

It’s incredibly easy to freak out about your health. A slight cough. A tiny bump. A strange rash. Even feeling slightly off-key. All of these things can force even grownups (or was that especially grownups?) to panic. Even more so if they start googling their symptoms.
When Twitter user Mark shared his personal embarrassment after he went to the ER when his leg turned blue from his jeans, others joined in with their own medical freak-out stories. We’ve collected some of the best, so scroll down, upvote your faves, and read on for Bored Panda’s in-depth interview with a psychologist. And be sure to share your own moments of panicking about your health in the comments.
After you’re done reading through this post (which, hopefully, helped you calm down), have a read through our article about one mom’s post going viral after she explained the importance of having your sick kids stay at home. Oh, and check out our post about the most absurd patient stories.
Image credits: MShrayber
#1
Image source: itsnottuesday
#2
Image source: SLHDC
#3
Image source: drowsyfire
#4
Image source: JCC_72
#5
Image source: KaraNextWeek
#6
Image source: JenProuty
#7
Image source: ImplodedView
#8
Image source: MinervaAthena81
#9
Image source: xcannedx
#10
Image source: kateraider
#11
Image source: HsvBootCamp
#12
Image source: moviebuffchick2
#13
Image source: annamaria1word
#14
Image source: thetidebreaks
#15
Image source: Klauxavil
#16
Image source: corneilius
#17
Image source: MistletoeCrow
#18
Image source: AmmoniteInk
#19
Image source: KGSchn
#20
Image source: keith_pochick
#21
Image source: thewalkaways
#22
Image source: HeauxP
#23
Image source: brianchiong
#24
Image source: tamrmint
#25
Image source: pintsizedMB
#26
Image source: colinmcgovernpm
#27
Image source: SharonH1892
#28
Image source: katvic85
#29
Image source: lovejanelleyy
#30
Image source: kermelbar
#31
Image source: NewtiaofTarth
#32
Image source: fitserbmomma
#33
Image source: freiberg3
#34
Image source: lovelylippie21
#35
Image source: susankamppi
Follow Us