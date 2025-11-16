60 Funny Controversial Topics People On The Internet Loved Discussing

Not every argument has to be a heated debate where intellects are measured and wits are counted. Some can be a joyous occasion and loads of fun! Don’t believe us? Then what about these funny, controversial topics Redditors mentioned on this glorious Reddit thread? Take a look, and it’ll change your perspective on good conversation topics forever.
#1 Wait, It’s Both?
“Do you wet your toothbrush before or after applying the paste? Spoiler, the answer is before AND after.”
#2 Not Pizza, Just Pasta in Disguise
“Which kind of crust is better for a pizza: thick or thin?”
meb909 replied: “Anything but deep dish.”
Commenter replied: “This. In my mind, a deep dish pizza is actually kind of a casserole.”
deathkill3000 answered: “It’s lasagna with a handle.”
#3 The Perfect Scoop Debate
“How much ice cream is the right amount of ice cream to have on an ice cream cone?”
#4 Breathing Break: Literally Count Me Out
“If you could choose, would you rather never have to sleep, never have to breathe air, or never have to eat?”
mappydog replied: “Never have to breathe. Maybe then I’d be able to run and swim.”
#5 Pancakes Got a Glow-Up
“Waffles are just grilled Pancakes.”
haysoos2 replied: “What do you mean “just”? That’s like saying wine is just rotten grapes.”
#6 Uno, but make it tactical
“How to properly play Uno?”
#7 Starts out chill, ends in chaos
“Question: what kind of bear is best?”
theRingsAroundSaturn replied: “What is going on?! What are you doing?!”
#8 The real question nobody asked
“What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?”
#9 Cupcakes in Disguise?
“Muffins are tiny cake. There is no real difference between a muffin and a cupcake.”
#10 Time travel vibes: future or fossil fuel?
“Would you rather go 100 years into the future, or past? Why?”
#11 Wait, nobody agrees on this?
“How to pronounce words like: turmeric, aunt, omega, envelope, cement, basil Best if the crowd has folks who grew up in different areas.”
#12 Food Fights You Didn’t Know You Needed
“Is a hotdog a sandwich? Is a bowl of cereal technically soup?”
#13 Fight Club: The TP Edition
“Toilet paper orientation. Although apparently debates about this can become pretty heated.”
#14 Brains over brawn, but quick wins here
“Name 10 parts of the human body that are 3 letters long.”
#15 Middle of the stairs and totally deadass
“Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or 1 horse-sized duck?
A classic. Never fails to amuse.
Or; You’re upstairs in your house when you hear your mom ask you for help in the kitchen. Halfway down there, you hear your mom upstairs saying “don’t go down there, I heard it too.”
You’re on the middle of the stairs though. What do you do?”
#16 Unexpected but Perfect Pairings
“Best ice cream and topping flavor combination.”
#17 Dairy’s Identity Crisis
“Would you consider a block of cheese to be a loaf of milk?”
#18 This Question Just Shook Me
“Is the hokey pokey REALLY what it’s all about?”
#19 Neck? More Like Neckless
“Do fish have necks?”
chief_dirtypants replied: “Ever seen a fish wearing a necklace?”
#20 Brains over brawn? Not this time.
“Who would win – a gorilla or an alligator?
What we ended up with is that a gorilla is really smart compared to other animals, but would it be smart enough to trick the alligator into coming out of the water, knowing it can’t beat the alligator in the water? My argument was no, that’s different than just being smart, that’s strategic, and I don’t know that gorillas are capable of thinking strategically.”
#21 Mind-Blown: Penguins and Their Secret Joints
“Do penguins have knees?”
apcat91 replied: “Do birds have fingers?”
#22 Cold Slice, Hot Take
“Hot fresh is best, Cold pizza is better than reheated.”
#23 Mind-Bending Straw Debate
“If a straw has one or two holes.”
#24 Unexpected fashion rules: animal edition
“How various animals would wear pants.”
#25 The Great Pineapple Debate
“Should pineapple be on pizza?”
#26 Pasta Wars: Fight Me
“What is the best kind of pasta?”
#27 Unapologetically Team Sandler
“Best Adam Sandler movie. Deep down, you know you have a favorite.”
#28 Deep Thoughts from the Bathroom Floor
“If a bar of soap falls on the floor is the soap dirty or is the floor clean?”
#29 Neckwear Problems No One Asked For
“How would a giraffe wear a necktie? Would it be at the base of their neck by their torso? Or just below their head like we would wear it?”
#30 The Debate That Never Ends
“Which are better, cats or dogs?”
#31 Night owls or early birds?
“Day shift or night shift?”
#32 Instant adventure, questionably safe
“Would you use a teleporter if it worked by completely disintegrating you but rearranging your atoms perfectly at another location?”
#33 Mind-Bending Cheese Logic
“If more cheese is more holes,
And more holes is less cheese,
Is more cheese less cheese?”
#34 Hot Take: Same Energy, Different Name
“Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, change my mind.”
#35 Team Crunchy All The Way
“Crunchy vs. smooth peanut butter.”
#36 Push down or pull up? Hard pass.
“Which is easier to use – a bottle opener that requires you to pull up to lift the lid, vs one where you push down to open the lid?”
#37 Wait, it’s not how you thought?
“It’s Berenstain, not Berenstein.”
#38 The Great Chair Debate Lives On
“Are there more people in the world or more chairs in the world? People will debate this forever, including what counts as a chair.”
#39 The Great Bookshelf Debate
“Should you arrange books in a bookshelf alphabetically by title or alphabetically by author? If you arrange by author, should you sort alphabetically or chronologically?”
#40 Mind-Blown: Fruit Named the Color?
“Is orange named after the color orange or the fruit?”
#41 Controversial but Unleashed
“Best breed of dog.”
#42 Regional slang wars, and I’m here for it
“Asking people from different states the correct names of certain objects.
e.g.: Soda or pop, hero or sub.”
#43 The Sound Everyone’s Still Debating
“Yanny or Laurel?”
#44 Hot or cold—who knew dishes had preferences?
“Rinsing your dishes in hot or cold water.”
#45 Height Wars: Opposite Sides, Same Shade
“Whether being short or tall is better, and make the tall people argue for short and vice versa.”
#46 Lowkey team left leg here
“Which leg is your favorite?”
#47 Cooking’s The Tricky One
“Is cooking harder than baking?”
#48 Tongue Twister or Just Me?
“Is the “N” in PANCAKE pronounced with the front or the back of the tongue? (I know there’s no “G” in the word, so I pronounce it the same way I pronounce Dunkin as in donuts).”
#49 Fight Me, It’s Lemon of Troy
“Better Simpsons episode: Last Exit to Springfield or Lemon of Troy?”
#50 Tech Bros Throwdown
“Who would win in a galaxy-wide war: Star Trek’s Next-Gen-Era Borg or Stargate SG-1’s Replicators?
The Rules: Each may only use the technology native to their franchise, unless/until they acquire it through interaction with their opponent.”
#51 This Mind Trick Just Won’t Quit
“Rabbit or Duck? Which is better.”
#52 Mind-Blown Food Identity Crisis
“Is a hot dog a taco? Alternatively is an open-face sandwich a pizza?”
#53 Words win more battles than swords
“Which is mightier the sword or the pen?”
#54 Soup’s just the warm-up act
“Soup is not dinner.”
#55 What Even Counts as a Sport Anymore?
“Is rock paper scissors a sport? Is football? Is Bowling? Is poker? Is darts? Are DoTA/League/Counterstrike? Is Chess? Is checkers? Is Connect four? Are the coaches athletes, if they don’t physically play? Are they still participating in the sport? Are those versus mode Tetris games sports?”
#56 No Brainer, It’s Gouda
“Which type of cheese is best. (We all know it’s Gouda).”
#57 Debate That Actually Matters
“Soda or pop?”
#58 Tyson vs. Tiger
“Could Mike Tyson, in his prime, knock out a restrained tiger?”
#59 Wait, is my freezer a quarry?
“Is ice a rock? (Is this more of a stoner question?)”
#60 When Cash Was King Down South
“The evolution of the market economy in the southern colonies.”
