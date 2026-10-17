58 Construction Fails That Might Make You Wonder How Humans Ever Built Anything

People generally expect buildings to be functional. Whether it’s a house, a staircase, a road, or a public structure, we assume that these construction projects make sense.
But in reality, some projects leave people shaking their heads, whether in disappointment or confusion. Some of you may even be asking, “Who approved this and what were they thinking?”
Here are some photos of questionable construction and zoning decisions, courtesy of this Facebook page. Feel free to laugh or cringe as you scroll through. Either way, your reaction is justified.
#1
Accessibility is our passion.
Image source: Anonymous participant
#2
Mesas del Mar, Tacoronte, Tenerife.
Image source: Miller Medeiros
#3
I-.
Image source: Deb Taylor
A structure may look impressive on paper, but that won’t matter if people can’t use it. According to UK Construction Blog co-founder Thomas Oldham, one common design mistake is focusing too little on practicality.
“A beautiful staircase can become a daily frustration if it takes up too much space, while a poorly placed door can make moving furniture difficult,” Oldham told Bored Panda. “I have also seen how overlooking storage, natural light, ventilation, and access for maintenance can make an otherwise attractive building less practical.”
#4
Cathedral in Palermo, Italy.
Image source: Jasem Al
#5
From my hometown Syracuse NY……
Image source: Jessica Brewer
#6
USA vs EU Football Stadium (same capacity).
Image source: Jasem Al
Ben Raabe, CEO of Bella Contracting Services, shared a similar sentiment about the top design mistake everyone tends to make: focusing less on usability. He also added that architects and contractors often fail to collaborate during the design phase.
“Winning a building permit doesn’t always prove your design is good. Your project could be the right thing to do on paper. For this reason, clearance and safety analysis are essential before you start. An architect could be changing a wall without informing the plumbers or electricians,” he said.
#7
Another satisfied customer from “I know a guy construction”.
Image source: Bill Jeffcoat
#8
Cairo, Egypt.
Image source: Jasem Al
#9
When they make you build a park but you really really don’t wanna.
Image source: Thomas Wingate
Some of these photos may make you wonder how such poorly thought-out structures got the approval they needed. But as Oldham explains, even subpar work can get the green light from the powers that be.
“Reviews often focus on whether plans meet specific building regulations, planning requirements, and safety standards. A design might satisfy those requirements but still have an awkward layout, difficult access, or inconvenient maintenance arrangement,” he said.
#10
I’ve never seen a clearance sign for a tree…
Image source: Sam Jara
#11
Only in San Francisco.
Image source: Matthew Engman
#12
Have you booked a session with the chiropractor?
Image source: Bartika Dutta
Construction fails can result from several factors. Budget constraints, rushed schedules, communication breakdowns, and deviations from the original plan are just a few.
Oldham says many of these problems can sprout from small changes that aren’t communicated properly. For that, he advises transparency for everyone involved, above all else.
#13
Aquatar Waterpark – Qatar.
Image source: Jasem Al
#14
…I can’t seem to find my “approved” stamper.
Image source: Bill Jeffcoat
#15
Hopefully it’s only holding up the book shelf and not the roof.
Image source: Jim Derby
“Have one shared set of current drawings, record every design change, and require the relevant professionals to approve changes before work proceeds,” Oldham said. “Regular site meetings should focus on upcoming work and unresolved issues, not just progress updates.”
#16
Dear Americans! We have these two in my town, in Hungary. Makes the traffic flow perfectly. You just have to learn how to use it.
Image source: Simon Dàniel
#17
Who placed a school here?
Image source: Simon Ensjö
#18
I’d go far out of my way to avoid this.
Image source: Jim Derby
#19
What came first? The wall or the window?
Image source: Matt Shields
#20
Catch me at the activity center.
Image source: Travis Schubert
#21
Could be embarrassing.
Image source: Bartika Dutta
#22
I can’t imagine it’s legal to be driving down the sidewalk, even if the parking lot design requires it.
Image source: Isaac Giraffe
#23
The longer you look at it, the more painful it gets….
Image source: Bill Jeffcoat
#24
Alexandria – Egypt.
Image source: Jasem Al
#25
Monemvasia, Greece.
Image source: Jasem Al
#26
If you know, you know.
Image source: Kaitlyn Gaumer
#27
Just put in about a block from me.
Image source: Kelly Gray
#28
Portishead, UK.
Image source: Jeffrey Lucas
#29
Door county Wisconsin.
Image source: Tristan West
#30
Downtown Montréal, Canada.
Is renovation work, not demolition.
Image source: Arnaud Tocino
#31
What’s your take…
Image source: James Cowley
#32
The ramp style of architecture?
Image source: Bartika Dutta
#33
this looks insane to me.
Image source: Georgi Atanasov Ovcharov
#34
Road that must be closed every time it’s icy in Vancouver due to shadow.
Image source: Jennifer Dobbin
#35
bolwoningen houses – Amsterdam.
Image source: Jasem Al
#36
Hashima Island, Japan.
Image source: Jasem Al
#37
OOH LOOK MAMA! A NEW SPECIES OF TREE!*snort *cough *guffaw.
Image source: Nefertari Thompson
#38
Whenever I for a second become empathetic towards Starchitect Frank Gehry’s design doctrines, I remember his house is essentially a giant middle finger to other architects and his neighbors.
Image source: 김현태
#39
Looks a little ok at first glance until you see the top has limited space for the wheelchair user.
Image source: Aaron Drawbridge
#40
Here’s one where the board got it right?
Image source: Deane Montgomery
#41
I was there, Gandalf. 3000 years ago. I was there when two red lines defeated the entire What Zoning Board Approved This?. And nobody even knew what a zoning board is.
Image source: Andrzej Majewski
#42
Rental in my area.
Image source: Tara Harrison
#43
They built a roundabout around an old telephone pole in Fredericton New Brunswick.
Image source: Gabriel Perrault
#44
credit to my local city’s page.
Image source: Elise Johansen
#45
From Union, NJ FB:.
Image source: Bruce Paterson
#46
…Has anyone found my “approved” stamper yet? This is getting out of hand!
Image source: Bill Jeffcoat
#47
Yes, the address is 144, 4213, #1,2,3, and 4.
Image source: Heather Stargazer
#48
This ridiculous house is on the market in my state and it looks like an unfinished fallout shelter from the outside. Apparently it was designed by some big-name architects, but it just seems full of poor choices. Kitchen with no full-size fridge and looks like you can barely open the oven door all the way because of how narrow it is. Light fixture is actually just a bunch of single bulbs chaotically spread across the ceiling. Shower with no walls and just an industrial looking pipe to hang a curtain. But if you felt like that was too much privacy, the other bathroom with the tub has absolutely no doors and is right next to an all-glass exterior door into a balcony. And let’s throw in a big round column that looks like it’s from a mall or parking garage for good measure…
Image source: Melissa Angiulo
#49
what up.
Image source: Georgi Atanasov Ovcharov
#50
Not really pertinent, but c’mon:.
Image source: Bruce Paterson
#51
Road to nowhere.
Image source: Dragoș Ghimpe
#52
Kansas City, Mo has great pedestrian standards this is in the same block.
Image source: Stephanie Alexandra
#53
Got vents?
Image source: José Luis Bonilla
#54
Can you tell what is wrong with this picture….
Image source: William Pitre
#55
Speed bumb from the UK in my friends neighborhood.
She says:
“the car BOUNCES SO MUCH” and “it’s not like they’re worn down they’re literally built as doubles”.
Image source: Airic Clodfelter
#56
Seems legit.
Image source: Theodore Celen
#57
Not sure if zoning, code, or engineering. Either way, great job.
Image source: Will Ruocco
#58
I wouldn’t want to live in that high apartment on the left.
Image source: Zachary Letchford
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